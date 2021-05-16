SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

71 Comments on "Stelter: This Fox News data proves Liz Cheney right"

  1. Don Newton | May 16, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    We have to do something about truth in broadcasting, or this will never change.

    • TJ Wallis | May 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Cropper Copper I would make the same argument about making assumptions towards a total stranger you don’t know. I’m a black lesbian who voted for Biden and supports BLM heavily. I’m just not ignorant enough to trust all propaganda that is fed to me. Some is good and some is bad. Blind faith is dangerous. Always research and verify. But it’s nice to be told by a white woman with privilege how a person of color is all wrong. Thanks

    • Tisha Binkley | May 16, 2021 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @John Petrig I beg to differ

    • Fred Hollis | May 16, 2021 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @Cropper Copper I agree. We can’t not speak. I went to your site and checked out Liza doing air fry comedy and then book marked her she is funny. Keep up the solid.

    • Fred Hollis | May 16, 2021 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @Barbara Ferrara the oversight body that grants credentials CAN remove them I presume. I don’t care what level of government that is but it is a governing body. Like the board of journalism. It’s probably a federal and a state body. I’m not talking about erosion I am talking about preservation. If you get to be a doctor, you must do no harm (hippocratic oath), if you are an elected governor you are sworn in (to serve the people using the contract of constitutionality, it’s the same with Journalists! You don’t just apply cause you want to, you earn a credential that is like passing a bar to practice law. You can have it monitored AND you can have it taken away!! What is hard for you I don’t understand. The JOB IS: report objective facts! The job is NOT: just make stuff up and call it my opinion. THAT is the job of the editorialist, who can say whatever they want BUT IS NOT A JOURNALIST! Get it now???

    • Josh Noteman | May 16, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      Jussie smollett. Nick sandman. Bubba wallace. Something needs to be done. Stop fake hate crimes CNN.

  2. Richard Frerks | May 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Bearing God’s Name 🎯 Dr Carmen Imes

  3. Robert Petty | May 16, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    That’s a scary thing he said
    “An increase in political violence”
    Once it gets started and a “tit for tat”
    Of reciprocating violence begins
    The origins no longer matter
    It’s what “they” did to “us” most recently
    That type of violence based on revenge
    usually lasts generations, even if the base issue has been resolved

    • Blue Moon | May 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      @Jo W. don’t forget hitler and his nazis LOST also

    • A. Mac | May 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM | Reply

      F*** wits people who dont think after the consequences of lies

    • A. Mac | May 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      When will Republican face there fears,speak truth, learn to love again put down the hate,

    • d d | May 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      @Blue Moon a lot of their upper ( and lower ) echelon repaired to the American continent pre and post 1945…

    • OldSchool Zone | May 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      @A. Mac Maybe after the left stops destroying everything and shooting people down in the streets, people tend to frown on that sort of behavior …… no matter the narrative presented.

  4. James cox | May 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    If Fox News doesn’t consider themselves a “news” organization? Then why are they legally allowed to call themselves Fox “news”?

    • David Grover | May 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      CNNPCs complaining about an organization’s name while watching the Cable “news” Network most likely on a wireless network after the Covington kid’s lawsuit settlements? The hypocrisy is mighty entertaining.

    • Mark G. | May 16, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      They should be removed from basic cable, they should be a pay entertainment channel.

    • Donna Dayle | May 16, 2021 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      james…so why are you calling it NEWS! that gives them credibility. faux has said time and time again. if you keep repeating it over & over people will copy and parrot it! looks like they are winning that argument when democrats call it news! sorry, this is one of my pet peeves. we have to STOP calling it news! we come up with new words everyday…call it what it is…PROPAGANDA!

    • Benjamin Levine | May 16, 2021 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      Biden lost. 81M votes? lol

    • David Grover | May 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Levine There were 159,633,396 votes reported cast in 2020, compared to the 128,838,342 in 2016, 126,849,299 in 2012, and 129,446,839 in 2008. Occam’s Razor indicates there were at least 30 million fake digital votes for which there are no ballots to be found.

      Here are some numbers for you to ponder.

      With 10 less counties than Hillary, Biden got more votes than Obama in a year Blue population centers were bleeding population so bad Blue States would lose representatives and electoral college votes.
      If you are forced to leave your home for another place you are unlikely to vote at all forget vote to support the people responsible for the policies that forced you to move.

      Hillary supposedly got 65,853,514 votes but since the Audit the Green Party had performed found substantial miscounts in favor of Hillary we can assume that election was defrauded to the “democratic” Party’s favor as well, just not as severely or blatantly as 2020.

      In conclusion
      Obama 873 counties 69 million votes.
      Hillary 487 counties 66 million votes
      Biden 477 counties 81 million votes, yeah right.
      Which part of mathematically impossible are you not understanding?

  5. Aaron Okeanos | May 16, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    _”Every Lie We Tell Incurs a Debt to the Truth”_
    The Truth needs more Protection in times of social media.

    • Stan Wilson | May 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @roger waters LIZ CHENEY HAS SOME NATIVE AMERICAN ANCESTORY – YES SHE IS A WOMAN OF COLOUR HATED BY TRUMPERS

    • Nick Romo | May 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Stan Wilson Liz Cheney is white.. And she’s a horrible person according to her voting record. Refusing to support Trump’s lies about the election/insurrection are the only “good”things she’s ever really done.

    • onlyLimey | May 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @leeuniverse How about showing you the dead bodies of those that died? Would that convince you ? I guess not, even that probably wouldn’t convince you there was no violence and death and destruction are just collateral damage for being “PEACEFUL”.

    • croton on hudson | May 16, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      There is only one solution to fix USA … ARREST DEMOCROOKS AND ALL THEIR CRONIES WHICH ARE SELLINING US TO CHINA OR TO ANYONE ELSE WHO HAS MONEY TO BRIBE those TRAITORS . START ORGINIZING GENERAL STRIKE , PERSUADE MILITARY TO ARREST JUNTA BEHIND BARBED WIRE IN DC . ORGANIZE THIS SUMMER MILLIONS PROTESTERS IN DC AND DEMAND ARRESTS AND TRIALS . THIS IS HIGH TREASON TIME TO START ACTING .joe biden’s CRIME FAMILY NEEDS TO GO DOWN , STRIP kamala of her vice presidency as unfit to hold that position .THIS IS THE WORST CORRUPT GOVERNMENT USA EVER HAD .

  6. Patt O'Neill | May 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    Wehner is bang on about the addictive aspect. In Eric Hoffer’s book “The True Believer,” he states that people follow a craving into a cult. The cult satisfies some deep psychospiritual need.

    • Donna Dayle | May 16, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      patt…i know. it’s a phenomenon. religion & cults fascinate me. ( i think it fascinates most people who aren’t religious) and there are so many all over the world. religion can be addictive for some and that’s why we are a screwed up world. i’m gonna order that book! thanks!

    • Green party of Wakanda | May 16, 2021 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      You’re in a cult

    • Patt O'Neill | May 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      ​@William Eddy Some very intelligent people get sucked into cults. (Me. 13 years in a cult. I know whereof I speak.) It has nothing to do with the intellect. It is an emotional phenomenon. It “feels” right. Not “it is logical, thus I believe.”

  7. Joy Simpson | May 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons….Michael Jackson

    • Joy Simpson | May 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM | Reply

      @Adam Taylor Oh well ! If that’s how you see it ; won’t try to convince you to see it any other way ..

    • No Name | May 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      A lie gets halfway across the world while the truth is still putting its pants on. -older & better saying. #cnnlies #twitterlies #facebooklies

    • Joy Simpson | May 16, 2021 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      @No Name Whatever you say your Majesty…

    • Adam Taylor | May 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @Joy Simpson I would love truth to conquer lies. But it’s just not how the world works. Half of history taught in school is a lie.

      Even things from just a few years back are forgotten and replaced with lies and conspiracy theories to the point where nobody actually remembers the real events.

      This is why there used to be laws governing this stuff. FCC regulations where any network claiming to post “news” had to be able to pack up any articles with provable facts and evidence. But thanks to the Murdochs and the Republicans doing away with all that, lies, treason, propaganda… those are all that anyone hears.

    • Joy Simpson | May 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      @Adam Taylor I hear you !! Here in the U.K. Fox was pulled out because they were fined several times for misinformation and being a propaganda channel. The Murdoch’s are a cancer , that is spreading falsehoods and don’t ever seem to be held accountable..

  8. James McClure | May 16, 2021 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    In for a penny, in for a pound was never more true….they’d rather save face than show integrity

    • ModelLights | May 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      @Books & Gaming On top of the money and the crap you suggest, let’s do one thing better.
      Let’s execute every lying liberal professor. There won’t be any left left.
      Then that additional schooling can be worthwhile, instead of the leftist agenda driven festival of lies you want.

    • Books & Gaming | May 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      ​@Ole’ Wise One Business wasn’t really what I was talking about here. I would be the first to agree with you that if you’re a business owner, your first question should be a very narrow degree of experience in a singular skill set. What makes money in business is expertise to the umpteenth degree, when a person excels in a very specific category – sometimes to the exclusivity of others.

      When it comes to electing a president, however, this is where this type of thinking falls short(or in terms of civil discourse or the implications of society-wide policy, philosophy, politics, ethics, democracy). If you’re unable to see the forest for the trees, electing amoral demagogues like Trump is much easier when all you see is a few talking points, greenbacks, populist rhetoric that applies to a very narrow set if your own special interests, and you’re less readily equipped to look at every aspect of his Presidency or candidacy and put all of the variables together holistically. That’s where holistic, or a Platonic conception of education comes in and is immensely valuable.

    • Beaukneaus | May 16, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Brendan Foley “College is a scam”. Spoken like a guy with no college education….

    • Beaukneaus | May 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Brendan Foley YES!!! If Denmark and Sweden can send THEIR citizen to college for FREE, then so can we. Unless, of course, we’re not as ‘great’ as Denmark and Sweden….

    • Beaukneaus | May 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Books & Gaming In Denmark and Sweden, the architects who graduate from the free colleges and universities give back, by designing new colleges and universities. Some of the most amazing schools are in that part of the world.

  9. Dean Oldfield | May 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    They can try all they want to to rewrite history, but here in the 21st century we have cameras everywhere and all of posterity will have the opportunity to see it and hear it for themselves and will come to the true conclusion of what really happened on January 6th.

    • WakeUp Sheeple | May 16, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      Cheney and her daddy war criminal. We neutered her and now we’re coming for the rest of you. State audits have expanded, database has been recovered, Democrats are shitting their shorts

    • Adam Pritchard | May 16, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @CharlyDeamen ha ha ask Liz Cheney, she would know more about projectile vomiting than me lol 🤣

    • Dean Oldfield | May 16, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @RHEC Cornbread okay cornbread, that jumbled up mess you call a comment is giving me a headache. Its like looking at one of those posters that is out of focus.

    • RHEC Cornbread | May 16, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @Dean Oldfield Good my job is done and i didnt exspect anyone to like it. Lay thine eyes upon my field and you will see that it is barren as i have no fucks to give.

  10. PeacockPoverty | May 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    “And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth. ‘Who controls the past’ ran the Party slogan, ‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.”
    ― George Orwell, 1984

    • Doke Smoinks | May 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      @Justin Smith BBBBB-BBBBUUUT BEE ELLL EMMM! AUNTY FAAAA!!!!!

    • joepenfield | May 16, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @leeuniverse Rioting over brutal police shootings of unarmed people is not the same as attempting to halt the election process within the halls of Congress. Are you really that stupid that you can’t distinguish between the two and see which one threatens the structure and stability of our government? Or are you being willfully obtuse?

    • Doris Thompson | May 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Orwell tried to warn us…

    • croton on hudson | May 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      There is only one solution to fix USA … ARREST DEMOCROOKS AND ALL THEIR CRONIES WHICH ARE SELLINING US TO CHINA OR TO ANYONE ELSE WHO HAS MONEY TO BRIBE those TRAITORS . START ORGINIZING GENERAL STRIKE , PERSUADE MILITARY TO ARREST JUNTA BEHIND BARBED WIRE IN DC . ORGANIZE THIS SUMMER MILLIONS PROTESTERS IN DC AND DEMAND ARRESTS AND TRIALS . THIS IS HIGH TREASON TIME TO START ACTING .joe biden’s CRIME FAMILY NEEDS TO GO DOWN , STRIP kamala of her vice presidency as unfit to hold that position .THIS IS THE WORST CORRUPT GOVERNMENT USA EVER HAD .

  11. EyD Flowers | May 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    lets put disclaimers on all of their broadcasts. shouldn’t be a problem.

  12. Boa | May 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Addicted! They need a 12-step program!

  13. Sproo Town | May 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    If this was happening right after WW2 they’d all be swinging from the yard arms. Nice how they forget those sacrifices so easily.

  14. Mark Fellows | May 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    George Costanza once said..
    ” it’s not a lie, if you believe it”

    • Donna Dayle | May 16, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      mark…it’s easier for dumb people to be drawn to the lie. that way they don’t need to do their research. it’s much easier than questioning authority. trump is the pied piper and he will lead them to their conviction and/or deaths. he told them he would pay their fines…have they asked him for help?…no! has he offered?…no!

    • Mark Fellows | May 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      @Auntie Z omgoodness..auntie..I don’t partake in CNN..nbc..abc..it was SEINFELD..LOL..YOU have NO depth of humour..c’mon man!!

    • Auntie Z | May 16, 2021 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @Mark Fellows Lol – I gotcha now!

    • Sandra Mouw | May 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @Mark Fellows p

    • Mark Fellows | May 16, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Sandra Mouw ???

  15. 1927su | May 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    You go Liz!

  16. Steve Gurley | May 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Maybe Liz and her Dad will take some of the big lie supporters hunting.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.