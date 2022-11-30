Recent Post
77 comments
The truth is not in this creature called Steven Miller.
Miller: “How many questions do I need to answer?”
Attorney: “315”
Miller: “I take the 5th 315 times”
Not surprising. If he answered any Trump will do to him he will never forget.
@mile_high_topher could be productive, stoic, brave, happy but sure, efficient is the one you should be.
@John Grey It’s a quote from a tv show.
@mile_high_topher haven’t seen it.
Can you imagine having a President that took NO salary, put ALL American Citizens First, ran the country like a business instead of a party while increasing EVERYBODY’S spendable income and lifestyle, making us energy independent at a cheap price. Also increasingly making the country more safe with a stronger military, bringing back Manufacturing, and increasing the border security on a daily basis. Using his own plane, not taxpayers, which he acquired running his own successful businesses not government grants while providing thousands of American jobs. Playing golf at his own resorts at his own expense with his own money, not taxpayers. And during his FIRST hole at playing golf accomplishes more Making America Great Again then the Democrats have done in the past 100 years. Now go enjoy your trip to the gas station and grocery store this week while you’re paying your utilities. WHILE you’re out there be sure and talk to other American Citizens about how great things are now with Biden and the Democrats.
I heard they had to schedule Miller’s testimony after the sun went down because he can’t get around in daylight.
@Toad4ever Which one is “the werewolf”?😂
@M Magnificat joke / head
Thx for that 🙂
@Toad4ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@mile_high_topher good luck explaining things to one of dunning kruger effect & cognitive disonance’s kids.😂
We need to talk about Steven.
I’d kinda forgotten that neo-Nazi trash existed…
He’s a cadaver. Listless, no soul. What more does anyone need to know.
“There’s no way in hell I’m going to be seen with this creepy Nazi turd.”
– Steven Miller’s Hair
🤣🤣🤣🤣 brutal! 👍
It’s rough when your own hair demands a divorce from your scalp.
I support the hair in this one, Miller truly is a piece of filth.
Can someone who sold his soul testify under oath?
He’s a Jew, he has no soul.
It does grease the skids for eternal damnation.
Ask Flynn & Stone, they also sold out their Country.
Bam💥💥💥
Miller has no soul, even his family have deserted him.🙁🙁🙁🙁.
Miller is the Orange One’s own version of Goebbels. This is what our fathers, grandfathers and forefathers fought against.
@June MacDonald don’t forget trumps farther gave trump Hitler view.
@Richard Luce yes! Absolutely spot on!
He’s also the one who put those little kids in cages. He doesn’t look like he has a smidgen of empathy in his whole body.
Being from Germany, where teaching about fascism is a high priority, so we understand, never forget and recognize the signs: yes. Miller is pure evil, a fascist and would have been one of Hitler’s most loyal staff members.
@Morgan Tyler V His empathy is the USA dollar…
Miller: look, I just want to plead the 5th, 11,780 times, which is one more than I actually need.
roflmbo
Hahaha
That was funny, although it was the wrong Grand Jury – this was about the “fight like hell” speech.
Not Miller – Dumpty Trumpty will take the 5th, 11,780 times when he is called to go to Georgia.
No doubt said a lot of “I don’t recall!” Or “on advice from my council, I invoke my right to the fifth amendment!” ZERO chance he answered anything relevant
worked for Reagan in Iran Contra hearings…..remember how he sold drugs in the US , to buy guns from Iran to give to Contras in South America…..then he couldn’t recall…many times ….under oath…..
If he testified before the grand jury, that means the prosecutor wanted him there. They don’t bring people in and show them to the jury without reason.
Most likely
Stephen Miller would hold Fuentes coffee for him. In my opinion. I have serious doubts how truthful this man would be.
Ya think!! Miller couldn’t lie straight in bed.
When I see Miller, I don’t know why but it makes me think of: ‘Twas brillig and the slithy toves did gyre and gimble in the wabe. _Jabberwocky, by Lewis Carroll_
Question: Did the president break the law in front of you?
Answer: Yes, he broke the law in front of the whole country, caught on video, and he confirmed his intent to break the law and that he knew he was breaking the law as he was taking these actions.
Interviewer: Hmm. It seems that there is a possibility that a crime was committed.
Answer: Yes, the president said he intended to flout the law, because it doesn’t apply to him.
Interviewer: Hmm. Maybe we should get a Committee to investigate.
Answer: They did, and found far more than enough evidence to convict beyond a reasonable dounpbt.
Interviewer: Oh, right. Yeah, the next step is to appoint a special counsel to investigate!
Answer: Investigate what? All the evidence you need is right there.
Interviewer: We should call some witnesses for corroboration.
Answer: That’s me. I’ve corroborated. Everything you think happened actually happened and a little worse.
Interviewer: Thank you, Mr. Miller, your cooperation will be noted in our report, due out in July of 2026.
Steve Miller is a person I would not trust with my pet rock. Will never forget the things he pushed during 45’s tenure.
@AndyNewZealand The only reason that does not happen right now is because everyone here is allowing him to continue to awaken.
@Chris GarretIts trumps responsibility. Don’t deflect the blame.
Like based border control?
We have all seen the truth of the theory that if a lie is said often enough by people with political power, loud enough and strong enough, people will begin to believe it. In order to believe that the entire apparatus of the American voting system and all of its officers and employees, the judicial system all of its officers and its employees were all part of a massive conspiracy theory to deny the will of the American people stretches the imagination too far. Yet that is what DJT and his a acolytes have achieved.
@I am jacks complete lack of surprise Jewish mastermind? you are anti Semite
Miller is said to have approached the Feds weeks ago, offering testimony in exchange for an immunity deal.
Miller gift wrap Trump and hand him over as a Christmas gift 🤣🤣🤣
@MarcosElMalo2 yep a book wrote in prison he can’t kiss and tell 🤣
I totally believe you. He’s a Weasel. He’ll throw anyone under the Bus to save his own Hide.
@Banmore Peak……is that true?????.can he REALLY feel fear? He should have a video of those crying children at the border play in front of him none stop.
@Angela Bucknor Miller is a scrawny dweeb. He hides behind others. He lives off his wife and her family. The guy’s a loser who knows what will happen to him if he spends even one day in prison.
The Republican Party should be held accountable.
Jack Smith is on the job 👏🏿
Hearing that the leader of the Oath Keepers has been found guilty of Seditious Conspiracy is the happiest I’ve been since the verdicts against Alex Jones. I finally feel that I am Seeing Justice Being Done.
Bibi Netenyahu????
Is that you????
@David Cat Ask Bannon. He wrote in anything he felt like.😛
@David Cat Nice reply!
Good. Now let’s get the big guy: TRUMP.
Donnie’s still untouched. We’ll see if it gets that far.
If there was ever going to be a reluctant/hostile witness, Steven’s the guy. This major dweeb has always managed to stay under the radar. That’s one main reason he’s so dangerous.
This has been an extremely methodical and just navigation via DOJ. They truly have done a superb job to maintain professionalism and salience on behalf of out better democratic angels. Midas Touch has the best coverage for this nuance. 🙏
“Those who voluntarily put power into the hands of a tyrant … must not wonder if it be at last turned against themselves.” Aesop
Miller, the closet person to a real living ‘Undead’ person.
