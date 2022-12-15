62 comments

    2. @Lorne Mccuaig Sometimes not!! Many times, sociopaths are a result of having a very entitled upbringing.
      Miller is Jewish, perhaps he hates himself.

      I think SOMEONE should look into his connections: He may be profiting from human trafficking, esp. child pornography, and necrophilia. He’s one sick sub human

    4. Mind Begs the Question:
      Anti Semitism – Sternly dealt with
      Racism,Islamophobia – if not Equally Sternly dealt with
      Equality,Elitist?

    5. @Kelly Owens Except when current situation is still based on the results of years of racism, then it’s not what this country was founded on just some trashy white redhat chumpansees perverted interpretation of what this country was founded on.

    2. @Lapis Lazulii that’s not anti semitism – Miller demonstrates that he hates himself, as a Jewish person by trying to deny that he’s Jewish.

    4. @Lapis Lazulii Ok, so you’re either a shameless troll, just very bad at this and have no idea what that word means, or both..

      First of all, I don’t know if Miller is Jewish or not, but assuming for arguments sake that he is, if someone were to say he’s evil _because_ he’s Jewish, then yeah.. it would be. Literally no one said that. It is a criticism of him, what he does, what he says, what he advocates for, and the harm he causes, none of which ANY of the people criticizing him attribute to his being Jewish. If you’re going to be a troll, maybe at least try being a competent one, and learn the definition of a word before you try to apply it or use it in a sentence.

    4. So fighting race based discrimination is somehow racist? Being against people being denied benefits because of their skin color or not being hired for a job or accepted to a school because they are white is OK now? 🤦🏾‍♀️🤡🤡

      You guys are literally clowns SMH

    3. @Nera Kar with your logic or lack thereof, you likely made yourself laugh with your nonsensical response. How’s that weather in Russia.

    1. You’re (liberal women)the first group of people in modern us history to get off on castegsting and shunning a whole section of your fellow humans from public

    3. I hope Mr.Smith is!!
      I have been advocating this: Miller is a psychopath, and they are excellent at “turning a negative situation into a positive situation”. His self hatred is turning it outward against others.

      Also, I’m glad Mr. Smith is looking into Miller: Miller is probably profiting from human trafficking, and, especially child pornography and necrophilia. Worse than Epstein ever dreamed of…

  11. How do you spell “disgusting”? Stephen Miller. He needs to be held responsible for the legal immigrants that died because of his disgusting inhumane policies.

  12. Anyone notice how his eyes look lifeless, vacant? You’d think a man of his Jewish background would be far more sensitive and compassionate.

  15. I shall NEVER forget when Stephen Miller was trump’s “temporary press secretary” and in a press conference ABC kept showing, Miller said “President trump is the “Supreme leader and he shall not ever be questioned”. That ought to tell anyone where Miller is coming from and showing himself to be “a supreme Fascist”. I remember the ABC network hosts kept saying “wow did we all just hear Miller say the same thing, that is crazy and the way dictators talk”..

    1. @Lapis Lazulii I don’t see that. Miller just seems to not realize he’s a jew and the Nazis would have loved him for turning in other jews but in the end would have still sent him to a death camp!

    3. Mind Begs the Question:
      Anti Semitism – Sternly dealt with
      Racism,Islamophobia – if not Equally Sternly dealt with
      Equality,Elitist?

    4. Or when Fauci said “ I am the science” when people were questioning the science about the vaccines ability to stop infections lol,

  16. Stephen Miller needs Ernie back in his life. And Ernie’s rubber ducky too. We need to get those two back together.

  17. Whenever I see Miller face he gives me the shakes. He is definitely up to no good. I see racist writing all over him and his actions.

  18. As a black person we must be real. I was waiting for backlash. When we uss the race card recklessly we will get pushback.

  19. race has no place in politics everyone should be treated exactly the same cant see why this is hard to fix.

