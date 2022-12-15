Recent Post
- Kremlin: Patriot missiles arriving in Ukraine will be a prime target for Russian airstrikes
- American one of seven charged in Russian military grade weapon smuggling ring
- Ex-Trump White House lawyer makes prediction about a criminal referral for Trump
- Stephen Miller’s law group says it’s fighting ‘racism against White people’
- US officials finalizing plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine amid Russian bombardment
62 comments
If it ain’t helpin me, it’s hurtin me. What a legal argument.
Hurt people hurt people. 😐
@Lorne Mccuaig Sometimes not!! Many times, sociopaths are a result of having a very entitled upbringing.
Miller is Jewish, perhaps he hates himself.
I think SOMEONE should look into his connections: He may be profiting from human trafficking, esp. child pornography, and necrophilia. He’s one sick sub human
@Kelly Owens oh, shut up. We used to own land. Now we own less than 1%. It has always been racist.
Mind Begs the Question:
Anti Semitism – Sternly dealt with
Racism,Islamophobia – if not Equally Sternly dealt with
Equality,Elitist?
@Kelly Owens Except when current situation is still based on the results of years of racism, then it’s not what this country was founded on just some trashy white redhat chumpansees perverted interpretation of what this country was founded on.
I’ve always thought he was evil
@Katina Draper Antisemitic
@Lapis Lazulii that’s not anti semitism – Miller demonstrates that he hates himself, as a Jewish person by trying to deny that he’s Jewish.
Me Too…to the Core…
@Lapis Lazulii Ok, so you’re either a shameless troll, just very bad at this and have no idea what that word means, or both..
First of all, I don’t know if Miller is Jewish or not, but assuming for arguments sake that he is, if someone were to say he’s evil _because_ he’s Jewish, then yeah.. it would be. Literally no one said that. It is a criticism of him, what he does, what he says, what he advocates for, and the harm he causes, none of which ANY of the people criticizing him attribute to his being Jewish. If you’re going to be a troll, maybe at least try being a competent one, and learn the definition of a word before you try to apply it or use it in a sentence.
Equality is evil?
They’ve got multiple tools alright, Stephen Miller is one of them
He’s Jewish.
@Nice Thangz So, Spammy. What’s your point?
Isis
Chop CHOP Head falling o…
Yeah baby
Deny what exists and become it’s prey.
Amazing how truth evokes anger…just read the comments below.
*its prey
That kind of ‘truth’ evokes gut-busting belly laughs!!
😆😆😂😂🤣🤣
@Susan Kay …or maybe just psychotic laughter?
You can’t fix stupid, but the name Stephen Miller sure makes it easier to spot it.
Anti-Whyrism is hard to fix too🤷🏼♀️
The Uncivilized MAGA Darren is trying to play Karen’s number one role, The victim. SMDH !
@Realistically Speaking You wouldn’t know what a 2×4 looks like.
So fighting race based discrimination is somehow racist? Being against people being denied benefits because of their skin color or not being hired for a job or accepted to a school because they are white is OK now? 🤦🏾♀️🤡🤡
You guys are literally clowns SMH
@granola funk Can’t you do any better than that…..that was pathetic and very weak
Is there anyone on earth who expected anything different.
I hear rumors of 81 million sjws
So fighting race based discrimination is somehow racist? Being against people being denied benefits because of their skin color or not being hired for a job or accepted to a school because they are white is OK now? 🤦🏾♀️🤡🤡
You guys are literally clowns SMH
@Nera Kar with your logic or lack thereof, you likely made yourself laugh with your nonsensical response. How’s that weather in Russia.
Even his own uncle castigates him.
You’re (liberal women)the first group of people in modern us history to get off on castegsting and shunning a whole section of your fellow humans from public
@Jeffery Tornado the 3rd Kick rocks dude! I’m not playing your reindeer games Mr. Misogynist.
You despise your own, what’s the difference?
So fighting race based discrimination is somehow racist? Being against people being denied benefits because of their skin color or not being hired for a job or accepted to a school because they are white is OK now? 🤦🏾♀️🤡🤡
You guys are literally clowns SMH
Even his own uncle him.
Stephan miller is the resurrection of Roy Cohn.
Jack Smith needs to investigate this Dude.
So fighting race based discrimination is somehow racist? Being against people being denied benefits because of their skin color or not being hired for a job or accepted to a school because they are white is OK now? 🤦🏾♀️🤡🤡
You guys are literally clowns SMH
He is
I hope Mr.Smith is!!
I have been advocating this: Miller is a psychopath, and they are excellent at “turning a negative situation into a positive situation”. His self hatred is turning it outward against others.
Also, I’m glad Mr. Smith is looking into Miller: Miller is probably profiting from human trafficking, and, especially child pornography and necrophilia. Worse than Epstein ever dreamed of…
😂😂😂 Omg this guy is pure evil
How do you spell “disgusting”? Stephen Miller. He needs to be held responsible for the legal immigrants that died because of his disgusting inhumane policies.
Anyone notice how his eyes look lifeless, vacant? You’d think a man of his Jewish background would be far more sensitive and compassionate.
Poor Stephen…he must have always been picked last on the school dodgeball team
@Gritnax Lazarus antisemitic
@Lapis Lazulii Quit with the copying and pasting. Makes you look dumb
Yea, I’m sure that’s not projection. lol
So fighting race based discrimination is somehow racist? Being against people being denied benefits because of their skin color or not being hired for a job or accepted to a school because they are white is OK now? 🤦🏾♀️🤡🤡
You guys are literally clowns SMH
@Gritnax Lazarus The fact he’s still alive implies he’s never been to a shooting range.
Stephen doesn’t realize that all the “great” ideas he thinks he comes up with are not new.
I shall NEVER forget when Stephen Miller was trump’s “temporary press secretary” and in a press conference ABC kept showing, Miller said “President trump is the “Supreme leader and he shall not ever be questioned”. That ought to tell anyone where Miller is coming from and showing himself to be “a supreme Fascist”. I remember the ABC network hosts kept saying “wow did we all just hear Miller say the same thing, that is crazy and the way dictators talk”..
@Lapis Lazulii I don’t see that. Miller just seems to not realize he’s a jew and the Nazis would have loved him for turning in other jews but in the end would have still sent him to a death camp!
Lapis and Queenie are trolls..
Mind Begs the Question:
Anti Semitism – Sternly dealt with
Racism,Islamophobia – if not Equally Sternly dealt with
Equality,Elitist?
Or when Fauci said “ I am the science” when people were questioning the science about the vaccines ability to stop infections lol,
@Lapis Lazulii what does that mean ?
Stephen Miller needs Ernie back in his life. And Ernie’s rubber ducky too. We need to get those two back together.
Whenever I see Miller face he gives me the shakes. He is definitely up to no good. I see racist writing all over him and his actions.
As a black person we must be real. I was waiting for backlash. When we uss the race card recklessly we will get pushback.
race has no place in politics everyone should be treated exactly the same cant see why this is hard to fix.
Thank God for Stephen Miller. Hopefully, his group looks at the discrimination in veterinary schools.