  3. I really don’t understand how life-long conservative Republicans can live with their decision to fall in line behind these terrible people.

    1. Do understand their guns show every weekend In Florida. Do you understand Liberty and freedom. Thank you Trump for exposing common sense.

  5. In Mar, 2019, a woman takes the stage at an event hosted by Steve Bannon and calls for a Trump dictatorship.

    “Never in my life did I think I would like to see a dictator,” the woman told the crowd. “But if there’s going to be one, I want it to be Trump.” Bannon then clapped and smiled.

    People who have seen this clip were shocked and appalled. Not only does the woman claim that she never thought she would agree with a dictatorship crushing the U.S., she fully supports the idea of Trump being that dictator, and single-handedly ruling over the nation.

    While the woman’s words alone should strike fear into your heart for the fate of our country, the audience’s response is the most telling.

    There was not a moment of concern on many of the attendees’ faces. Instead, many of the attendees, like Bannon, were grinning from ear to ear as they applauded the outrageous idea of elevating Trump to a dictator.

    The woman’s comment and the crowd’s reaction is a serious cause for concern. 
    Why continue as a democracy when we can go the way of Russia&Venezuela?

    And these very same people have the audacity to call themselves freedom loving”patriots.”

  6. BANNON you can say what you want “freedom of speech” but once you put your words in action against your government, then it’s a problem.I think

    2. @john Brown my point was he called it a “COUP” despite all the right saying it was just a protest that got out of hand. Freudian slip.

  9. All I have to say is they are all guilty in a whole lotta ways. I need it to be game day for the DOJ.

  10. Let us not forget the names of the five brave Police Officers; Brian D. Sicknick, Jeffrey Smith, Howard S. Liebengood, Gunther Hashida and Kyle DeFreytag who died as result of the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol & pray for the 150 injured Police Officers.

  11. Saying he now wants to testify does not change his refusal to honor a lawful subpoena from Congress.
    Convict and lock him up for the maximum time allowed.

    2. But before he’s locked up…. Get his testimony in exchange for letting him go free. Then let him know that was a lie. Oops.

    3. Next time I rob a bank I’ll say I’m willing to return the money the day before trial. That should get me out of it 😂

  12. All of the top people basically told on themselves in one way or another. I think they thought they were really above the law. While the government was concerned with foreign terrorism home grown terrorism is clear and present and definitely a danger. I hope Garland does his job.

    1. Their egos couldn’t keep their mouths quiet. Chris Rufo brags to this day how he manufactured the whole CRT thing.

  13. @1:44 wow, Bannon himself even calls it a “bloodless coup”. This guy is a nightmare client for his lawyers.

  14. Individuals that are ill-informed, bigoted, and easily manipulated are fairly easily pushed in a direction, (ESPECIALLY one they were heading towards anyway.)

    1. @NBA1 TROLL ALERT! You know you must be saying something, when a Troll/Bot is dedicated to everything you say! THANKS TROLL!

  15. He invited
    He incited
    They rioted
    He then denied it
    Even though he implied it
    Now he must be indicted.

  16. The fact that they have recorded their crimes of treason isn’t so unimaginable that they are not being arrested.⚖️💩🐑

  17. “Stop the steal” was a third-rate freak-show featuring Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, Peter Navarro and Kay-Lie McEnemy in the starring roles.

  18. Here’s how the trial should go:
    Judge: “did you get a subpoena?”
    Bannon: “yes”
    Judge: “did you go?”
    Bannon: “no”
    Judge: “go directly to jail, do not pass GO, do not collect $200”

