2020 Democratic candidate, Gov. Steve Bullock, discusses his debate performance what he calls 'wishlist economics,' his campaign, rules on Democratic debates and a ban on assault style weapons.
Steve Bullock: Let Voters, Not Rules, Winnow Down The Field | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Steve Bullock is not my cup of tea but he has a point with letting voters decide the candidate & not the system.
What is this guy talking about? He’s going to be left out of the next debate, *because* he doesn’t have enough support from the voters!
FIne: I vote you out. Warren/Bernie 2020.
I respect that he is a Democratic governor in a red state, but his ideas don’t fly with the majority of Americans.
Fitting he is standing in front of a “FOX” building.
actually according to almost every poll they do. The green new deal in almost every poll is massively unpopular, as well as free college.
@BoydofZINJ The building doesn’t belong to Fox or it’s affiliates! Why is it that people make comments without knowledge? 2 minutes on the internet could have saved you from looking like a fool. I’m not insulting you, just making a point. I wondered if it belonged to Fox, because it looked like a really old theatre. So I googled fox theatre Detroit and found the facts. Have a good day! 😀
Satan won.
Wow…looks like MSNBC is doing a hard push for all the “moderate” losers this morning. Sorry 1%ers the 99 is on to you.
Let voters, not the lying treasonous media trick you into voting for who THEY want to win.
Bullock won’t get far imo
NANCY PELOSI’S FATHER WAS THE MAJOR OF BALTIMORE. FACT LOOK IT UP.
What a joke, you people falsify votes so how about we just stick with rules. Thanks.
.9/11.Psyop Staged By the United Terrorist Snakes (War Criminal)& the World Elite
Fake Scripted Theatre for the Masses….
Fake Scripted Elections…
Fake Scripted Puppet Actor Leaders Installed by the World Elite…
Just wow
You contribute nothing, Bullock. Get lost. Youre just using up air.
20 candidates is too many. Really, we should have at most six.
I’m a voter, go away.
Trump is by far the best President we ever had. We will stick with him.
this guy had 0.5% chance, after last night he is now at 0%
MSNBC. Part of America’s privileged unelected aristocracy and shills for the America hating Democratic Party.
Warren and Bernie have never governed anything significant. (Bernie was a mayor of 38,000). Both career legislators, Bernie being a career socialist since his youth at Univ. of Chicago. Liz is essentially a lifelong academic. They have never governed anything or run businesses. They are sincere….but they are out of touch with reality. A President is only elected for 4 years. Their ideas would never be possible in the reality of where we are today.
Candidates like Bullock and the other so-called moderates have the only REALISTIC ideas. Unfortunately for the Democrats, the “Progressive” wing of the party is going to REGRESS them into an historical Dukakkian type defeat next year.
As we have seen in their bumbling handling of the Trump investigations, they are not as much incompetent (they are not stupid people) as they think that the voters are. Unlike elections prior to 2016, this is a new age where information is available to EVERYONE – and the Dems tired ways of race-baiting and trying scare voters isn’t flying anymore. Facts matter…and the Dems are getting slaughtered on them.