STI’s on the Rise Due to Covid-19 | TVJ News – Nov 24 2021

7 comments
Where is correlation with increase in sti and covid 19?
Gwaan go sleep
nuff people a wonder the same
Where have most people been during COVID? Home, right? And where do most people have sex? Home, right? See the correlation now?
@Brandon Denver did c@wkid pass legislation to lock people in their homes for extend periods?
What it have to do with covid19? People a sleep round long time.
People lock down more
Den if Dem home most times a weh d sti a come from.poor COVID,get blame fi everytg