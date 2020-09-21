Stop Sign ignored, Accidents Soar – September 20 2020

September 21, 2020

 

24 Comments on "Stop Sign ignored, Accidents Soar – September 20 2020"

  1. Chauntella | September 21, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Not surprised. So many reckless drivers in Jamaica. I remember back in high school taking those bus that weren’t JUTC, they drove sooooo fast, often time tailgating closely behind other vehicles. And when they had to make a stop, we’d always be like inches away from a crash. Smh

  2. Blessings Godfrey | September 21, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Too much dunce on the road.

  3. Barry Waite | September 21, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    Stop

  4. Michael Taylor | September 21, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    All of them drive as if they have 9 life no due care or respect for each other on the road,,,got my licence at age 18 in Jamaica my instructor was very good first thing he told me was you have to drive for everyone when you are on the road, just think and drive like the only sensible on out there,, don’t take anything for granted… Hope they’ll wise up sooner rather than later,,, God bless Jamaica!!

  5. Latoya Anderson | September 21, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    These drivers needs to face the full force of the law because they don’t learn.

  6. Raleigh Beersingh | September 21, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    C’mon Mr. Shaw, it seems like the easiest thing to do is to start making excuses. This intersection seems to be a hotspot for accidents (according to the residents and the vendor).there must be a solution to this problem sir…
    FIEND IT…🤔🤔

  7. shaw cooper | September 21, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    As bad as the drivers are the road design is very poor. A mini-roundabout would prompt cars to slow and reduce the possibility of accidents.

  8. cool2180 | September 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    In Jamaica 🇯🇲 people just want to drive lol some mad 😡 head. They need to start taking away licenses for this kind of stuff

  9. Kevin Wilson | September 21, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Tell them stop steal the MONEY and fix up Jamaica

  10. Johnny Latouche | September 21, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Irvington new Jersey, when government wants your property you have no say, so now it is a stop light but the people have to say, you fool some people some time, but not all the people all the time.

  11. Ricky Tan | September 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    A simple fix taking so much life

  12. Klay Staccs | September 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    I’m loving the fact that the use of cameras, cctv and other recording instruments are being installed around Jamaica’s establishments and homes to catch these accidents. Hopefully proper actions are taken for the roads . Drivers be careful please 🙏🏽

  13. Pauline Chin-Sang | September 21, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    A stop light is needed !!!

  14. Raleigh Tait | September 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Not a dam thing is needed at the intersection. The road signs are already there “STOP”. We Jamaicans just fail to read and follow the road code.

    I would understand if no signs or anything was in place.

    If a stop light is at every intersection in Jamaica, when will we reach our destination?

  15. everdon wilson | September 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    To sum up my country, things have been falling apart for a very long time, things can’t hold, the result is anarchy.

  16. starboy righteous | September 21, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Simple mark the roads so people know they are to stop as a simple measure to reduce crashes for now. Figure out the rest later, insurance companies of vehicles should be accountable to fix damaged areas.

  17. Rayan Mckenzie | September 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    The topic here is should be about saving LIFE , but it’s seems as if no one cares… Do something authority and don’t wait until it starts affecting you.

  18. Chancelyn Stewart | September 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Nobody don’t want wait, …. it’s so crazy on the road…. people pray before leaving home… because you don’t know if you will make it back home…

  19. Cynthia Haughton | September 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    A

  20. Egla Fletcher | September 21, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    Act now N W A your help is needed save lives please now

