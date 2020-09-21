Stop Sign ignored, Accidents Soar – September 20 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Not surprised. So many reckless drivers in Jamaica. I remember back in high school taking those bus that weren’t JUTC, they drove sooooo fast, often time tailgating closely behind other vehicles. And when they had to make a stop, we’d always be like inches away from a crash. Smh
Funny, right
True I lived and drove there,
Too much dunce on the road.
Stop
All of them drive as if they have 9 life no due care or respect for each other on the road,,,got my licence at age 18 in Jamaica my instructor was very good first thing he told me was you have to drive for everyone when you are on the road, just think and drive like the only sensible on out there,, don’t take anything for granted… Hope they’ll wise up sooner rather than later,,, God bless Jamaica!!
These drivers needs to face the full force of the law because they don’t learn.
C’mon Mr. Shaw, it seems like the easiest thing to do is to start making excuses. This intersection seems to be a hotspot for accidents (according to the residents and the vendor).there must be a solution to this problem sir…
FIEND IT…🤔🤔
As bad as the drivers are the road design is very poor. A mini-roundabout would prompt cars to slow and reduce the possibility of accidents.
In Jamaica 🇯🇲 people just want to drive lol some mad 😡 head. They need to start taking away licenses for this kind of stuff
Tell them stop steal the MONEY and fix up Jamaica
Tell them to think about others while driving
Why not both Jennifer? Tell dem fi fix up Jamaica, drivers and politicians
Irvington new Jersey, when government wants your property you have no say, so now it is a stop light but the people have to say, you fool some people some time, but not all the people all the time.
A simple fix taking so much life
I’m loving the fact that the use of cameras, cctv and other recording instruments are being installed around Jamaica’s establishments and homes to catch these accidents. Hopefully proper actions are taken for the roads . Drivers be careful please 🙏🏽
A stop light is needed !!!
Not a dam thing is needed at the intersection. The road signs are already there “STOP”. We Jamaicans just fail to read and follow the road code.
I would understand if no signs or anything was in place.
If a stop light is at every intersection in Jamaica, when will we reach our destination?
To sum up my country, things have been falling apart for a very long time, things can’t hold, the result is anarchy.
Simple mark the roads so people know they are to stop as a simple measure to reduce crashes for now. Figure out the rest later, insurance companies of vehicles should be accountable to fix damaged areas.
The topic here is should be about saving LIFE , but it’s seems as if no one cares… Do something authority and don’t wait until it starts affecting you.
Nobody don’t want wait, …. it’s so crazy on the road…. people pray before leaving home… because you don’t know if you will make it back home…
A
Act now N W A your help is needed save lives please now