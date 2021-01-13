CNN's Drew Griffin reports the rhetoric of some GOP lawmakers are under scrutiny after the organizer of the January 6 rally that led to the siege on the Capitol says he got help from them.
“Trying to argue with a man who has forgone the use of reason is like giving medicine to a dead man” – Thomas Paine
@Hurtlocker 22 every one is going to cascade in an avelanch of confesions and acusations. the house of cards is coming down. a might wind from the constitition shal clear the way…. 😉
@Beatrice M absolutely. I was shocked that Ali Alexander is black.
“Stop the steal” yet they are trying to steal an election. Level of stupidity is mind-boggling.
Now it’s stop the “steel”, bars and door.
Arrest ALL of the ignorant terrorist rioters.
@Jeanee Nicole so I noticed you didn’t want to discuss all the lives BLM has taken over the last year. Why is that? Doesn’t support your agenda? Also The lives BLM has taken over the last year is extremely relevant. That’s how we arrived where we are. That’s like only reading the last chapter of a book and thinking you got the whole story. Any comments? I’m willing to rationally debate this. BLM is definitely a terrorist organization.
@C MO the south wanted you to stay slaves the north fought for ,thats the north and south war , i know my history i also know where the underground railroad was in some places , i also know who sold peoples ancestors to americas, and which government thought of the plan , there is still slavery till this day but you still wearing the shoes and supporting it maybe i dont know ,what i do know is this country is in trouble and we are living in time where history will soon repeat if people stay divided we are all slaves today in this era but we still continue to fight.
@J ham nah, I think first you need to work on your reading comprehension. When tf did I say anything about those domestic terrorists being racist? I said Trump made racist civilians think it was ok to treat black folks like the police do and be out I the open with their bigotry. Like the two racist pos that murdered Ahmad Aubrey. Or the hundreds of Karen’s and Ken’s that were recorded all through 2020 showing their ignorance. For the last four years black people have been finding out that the racists are their family doctor they’ve been going to for 20 years, the cashier they always smile at and say hi to at their local grocery store, their mailman, their garbage men, friends they’ve had since high school, the teachers that’s been teaching their f’n children! TRUMP brought ALL racists out! And since you don’t know what it’s like to be a person of color, keep your irrelevant opinions to your damn self and stfu.
“We the People are the rightful masters of congress and the courts, not to overthrow the constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the constitution”!!! Abraham Lincoln
“I never met him”… obviously attended Trump University.
They had no problem rushing through Amy Cony Beret.
Republicans never have a problem with hypocracy
@Aahliyah Hernandez I wasn’t shocked when she didn’t …. But Thomas’ wife did which makes me wonder she was acting on behalf of a few of the justices 🤔
We must set a serious precedent to act as a deterrent to other would be terrorist traitors.
It was an inside Job, don’t be fooled people. The low security and late response of National Guard was all an INSIDE JOB, 45 didn’t want security beefed up because he thought it would intimidate his mob of deplorables.
@Caleb Fowler are you sure you responded to the right person because I definitely said some of them were in on it because when the other protests happened there was a much harsher response response to peaceful protesters. Or did I not make myself clear that it’s pathetic how the police responded to these seditious traitors.
@Kage Akuma I was agreeing with you, didn’t mean for it to come across as mean. I’m just sick at what I’ve seen this week and how out in the open it is.
MAGA – Many Are Getting Arrested. Who would have thought ?!
@Cooper Kooper Nah ! Russian red fits ! Putins is pleased with his Mini Me !
Tony Chia :most of the MAGA membership have no brains of their own.
T-shirts with this message would make Trump supporters go bonkers
THEY SHOULD BE PUNISHED TOO. THIS IS AWFUL AND EMBARRASSING.
“Never argue with a stupid person. They’ll drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” – Mark Twain
I think Republicans have to split the party. You can’t be taken seriously when more than one person in your party believes in a satanic pedophilic cabal.
I mean you think that person is stable enough to make laws?!
Thanks for this. I sit across from a Trumper at my break table, and I’m feeling guilty for not engaging in his attempts to bait me. This makes me feel a bit more justified in keeping my mouth shut. Mostly because I don’t want him to bring a gun to work and shoot me…
We COULD also start a ‘Stop the Lies’ movement, so who’s with me? The Tooth Fairy will surely be opposed, but you can’t please everyone.
Those 3 congressman need to be unseated and convicted for treason
All those nazi symbols and confederate flags – and a brown dude named “Ali” is the one who organized it I’m dying 🤣
I’m shocked at the revelation that the organiser of a white supremacy mob is not white!
What really upsets me is, every one of them knows election fraud is a lie.
And that’s how they coup foreign government, facts or lies not their concern, they decide what’s facts and what’s lies, that’s how coup done, they done millions of times with other government, they say it’s time for America government, and you upsets just now?
Willfully violating public trust is a Impeachable offence and pure corruption.
Sounds like there are three congressmen that need to be impeached.
@Jose Mondragon I hope not but I would bet you are correct. Treasonous congressmen supporting the terrorists.
Except that isn’t quite how it is done. They are expelled by a 2/3 vote of whichever legislative house they are in. The House expels is own, likewise the Senate.
@ek 1707 Yeah,, maybe in Congress but prosecution is a big possibility too and a lot more serious than getting kicked out of Congress.
There is a lot more than that. The senate is supposed to be the moral overseer of the system. If it votes on party lines then it hasn’t looked at evidence first. No matter what the evidence shows if THAT was taken into account there should be a much greater consensus of both sides. Therefore they have collectively ignored their oath to the people of the USA.
Immediately followed by a trial, and if convicted, a prison sentence.
Those congressmen should be in real big trouble. Its traitorous and .All involved should be charged with sedition.
never even “remembers” meeting the guy, is not a denial. He’s choosing his words very carefully.
For the record, this was not a rally that “turned into” an insurrection. Yeah, some people just came to yell. Some came with bombs, guns, Molotov cocktails, climbing gear, pipes, zip ties, and the materials to erect a gallows.
Odd how he classifies everything as dangerous except his actions.
Besides these three, Jordan,Gohmert, Boebuck, and many others should be investigated by the DOJ and FBI.
