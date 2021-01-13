SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

82 Comments on "‘Stop the Steal’ organizer says GOP lawmakers helped him with rally"

  1. Bill Turner | January 13, 2021 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    “Trying to argue with a man who has forgone the use of reason is like giving medicine to a dead man” – Thomas Paine

    • zencat999 | January 13, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @Hurtlocker 22 every one is going to cascade in an avelanch of confesions and acusations. the house of cards is coming down. a might wind from the constitition shal clear the way…. 😉

    • M. Roman | January 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Excellent.

    • M. Roman | January 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Beatrice M absolutely. I was shocked that Ali Alexander is black.

    • tana zinn | January 13, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      So true!!!

    • See A Problem Resolve It | January 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      Warning +++ Warning +++ Danger +++ Danger +++ I have Warned You in the past, and I am Warning You again now…

      Trump was aware that his supports would storm The Capital….All planned.

      Don’t be “Fooled” Trump is “Not” finished with You just yet…Trump is ” NOT ” planning on leaving The White House on the 20th…


      Trump would, “Destroy”… the Mothers of the Secret Servants that protect Trump if that is what it took, to keep Trump in “Power” and in, The White House.

      Trump would order the US Military to “Destroy” Their own Family members if that would keep Him in power.


      Trump knows that people are foolish enough to die, and causes other people to die from COVID.


      Trump wants to hold…” More Rallies ”… that Trump knows will… ” Definitely “… as before, and always will cause, ” More Covid Deaths ”….

  2. Caleb Ender Dragon | January 13, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    “Stop the steal” yet they are trying to steal an election. Level of stupidity is mind-boggling.

    • See A Problem Resolve It | January 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    • Elizabeth Ayres | January 13, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @See A Problem Resolve It I know.

    • Brandy Courvoisier | January 13, 2021 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      Now it’s stop the “steel”, bars and door.

    • Jaded Jene’ | January 13, 2021 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      The devils name all over it.

    • Sandra Lewis | January 13, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Level of cynizizm and belief in their base to but into it.

  3. PREPFORIT | January 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Arrest ALL of the ignorant terrorist rioters.

    • Glenn Lavalle | January 13, 2021 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @Jeanee Nicole so I noticed you didn’t want to discuss all the lives BLM has taken over the last year. Why is that? Doesn’t support your agenda? Also The lives BLM has taken over the last year is extremely relevant. That’s how we arrived where we are. That’s like only reading the last chapter of a book and thinking you got the whole story. Any comments? I’m willing to rationally debate this. BLM is definitely a terrorist organization.

    • James Brown | January 13, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      @C MO but he extended more.

    • James Brown | January 13, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @C MO the south wanted you to stay slaves the north fought for ,thats the north and south war , i know my history i also know where the underground railroad was in some places , i also know who sold peoples ancestors to americas, and which government thought of the plan , there is still slavery till this day but you still wearing the shoes and supporting it maybe i dont know ,what i do know is this country is in trouble and we are living in time where history will soon repeat if people stay divided we are all slaves today in this era but we still continue to fight.

    • Jeanee Nicole | January 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @J ham nah, I think first you need to work on your reading comprehension. When tf did I say anything about those domestic terrorists being racist? I said Trump made racist civilians think it was ok to treat black folks like the police do and be out I the open with their bigotry. Like the two racist pos that murdered Ahmad Aubrey. Or the hundreds of Karen’s and Ken’s that were recorded all through 2020 showing their ignorance. For the last four years black people have been finding out that the racists are their family doctor they’ve been going to for 20 years, the cashier they always smile at and say hi to at their local grocery store, their mailman, their garbage men, friends they’ve had since high school, the teachers that’s been teaching their f’n children! TRUMP brought ALL racists out! And since you don’t know what it’s like to be a person of color, keep your irrelevant opinions to your damn self and stfu.

    • The One And Only!!! | January 13, 2021 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      “We the People are the rightful masters of congress and the courts, not to overthrow the constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the constitution”!!! Abraham Lincoln

  4. RedroomStudios | January 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    “I never met him”… obviously attended Trump University.

    • Kasey Hatchell | January 13, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Yellow lol
      true

    • Francesca Vivanti | January 13, 2021 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • tana zinn | January 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      👍😂😂😂

    • See A Problem Resolve It | January 13, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

  5. Michael Noyes | January 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    They had no problem rushing through Amy Cony Beret.

    • vsedai | January 13, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      @Twils Stanton I think that Mitch does not want to drop the hammer. He is gonna leave it to Chuck

    • Caleb Fowler | January 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Republicans never have a problem with hypocracy

    • Danyelle Pam | January 13, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Aahliyah Hernandez I wasn’t shocked when she didn’t …. But Thomas’ wife did which makes me wonder she was acting on behalf of a few of the justices 🤔

    • Esther .Avila | January 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Twils Stanton Exactly.

    • See A Problem Resolve It | January 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

  6. Sunburst McGee | January 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    We must set a serious precedent to act as a deterrent to other would be terrorist traitors.

  7. Daun Demarco | January 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    It was an inside Job, don’t be fooled people. The low security and late response of National Guard was all an INSIDE JOB, 45 didn’t want security beefed up because he thought it would intimidate his mob of deplorables.

    • tana zinn | January 13, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      My thoughts too!😒

    • Salesad Mieze | January 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      But yet they offer the National Guard, DC didn’t want it cuz they didn’t want to look bad. How do you blame that on front

    • Kage Akuma | January 13, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Caleb Fowler are you sure you responded to the right person because I definitely said some of them were in on it because when the other protests happened there was a much harsher response response to peaceful protesters. Or did I not make myself clear that it’s pathetic how the police responded to these seditious traitors.

    • Jody Ariewitz | January 13, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      You are 100% right!!👍👍💯💯

    • Caleb Fowler | January 13, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Kage Akuma I was agreeing with you, didn’t mean for it to come across as mean. I’m just sick at what I’ve seen this week and how out in the open it is.
      Sorry man

  8. Tony Chia | January 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    MAGA – Many Are Getting Arrested. Who would have thought ?!

  9. jrbland18 | January 13, 2021 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    THEY SHOULD BE PUNISHED TOO. THIS IS AWFUL AND EMBARRASSING.

  10. Chris Boyack | January 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    “Never argue with a stupid person. They’ll drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” – Mark Twain

    • Caleb Fowler | January 13, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      I think Republicans have to split the party. You can’t be taken seriously when more than one person in your party believes in a satanic pedophilic cabal.
      I mean you think that person is stable enough to make laws?!

    • Tony Marquez | January 13, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      Nice never heard that before👍

    • Tiny Walnut | January 13, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      Thanks for this. I sit across from a Trumper at my break table, and I’m feeling guilty for not engaging in his attempts to bait me. This makes me feel a bit more justified in keeping my mouth shut. Mostly because I don’t want him to bring a gun to work and shoot me…

    • Chris Boyack | January 13, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Tiny Walnut Stay strong 😉

    • Tiny Walnut | January 13, 2021 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Chris Boyack Aww. 💚

  11. Amend the Constitution to Remove Pathological Liars | January 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    We COULD also start a ‘Stop the Lies’ movement, so who’s with me? The Tooth Fairy will surely be opposed, but you can’t please everyone.

  12. Linda Scarafiotti | January 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Those 3 congressman need to be unseated and convicted for treason

  13. Joseph Stanhope | January 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    All those nazi symbols and confederate flags – and a brown dude named “Ali” is the one who organized it I’m dying 🤣

  14. Golden Shine | January 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    What really upsets me is, every one of them knows election fraud is a lie.

    • I wish world peace | January 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      And that’s how they coup foreign government, facts or lies not their concern, they decide what’s facts and what’s lies, that’s how coup done, they done millions of times with other government, they say it’s time for America government, and you upsets just now?

    • s a | January 13, 2021 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Willfully violating public trust is a Impeachable offence and pure corruption.

  15. Danny | January 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Sounds like there are three congressmen that need to be impeached.

    • Danny | January 13, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Jose Mondragon I hope not but I would bet you are correct. Treasonous congressmen supporting the terrorists.

    • ek 1707 | January 13, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Except that isn’t quite how it is done. They are expelled by a 2/3 vote of whichever legislative house they are in. The House expels is own, likewise the Senate.

    • Meghan Cass | January 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @ek 1707 Yeah,, maybe in Congress but prosecution is a big possibility too and a lot more serious than getting kicked out of Congress.

    • smitajky | January 13, 2021 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      There is a lot more than that. The senate is supposed to be the moral overseer of the system. If it votes on party lines then it hasn’t looked at evidence first. No matter what the evidence shows if THAT was taken into account there should be a much greater consensus of both sides. Therefore they have collectively ignored their oath to the people of the USA.

    • Marakesh G | January 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      Immediately followed by a trial, and if convicted, a prison sentence.

  16. Alicia Taylor | January 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Those congressmen should be in real big trouble. Its traitorous and .All involved should be charged with sedition.

  17. Small Man, Big Mouth | January 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    never even “remembers” meeting the guy, is not a denial. He’s choosing his words very carefully.

  18. Nic DeGrave | January 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    For the record, this was not a rally that “turned into” an insurrection. Yeah, some people just came to yell. Some came with bombs, guns, Molotov cocktails, climbing gear, pipes, zip ties, and the materials to erect a gallows.

  19. RenewableEnergy EPA | January 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Odd how he classifies everything as dangerous except his actions.

  20. Shahabuddin Ali | January 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Besides these three, Jordan,Gohmert, Boebuck, and many others should be investigated by the DOJ and FBI.

