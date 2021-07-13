Story of a Man Without a Heartbeat | TVJ News – July 12 2021

In this week's edition of A Ray of Hope the story of a man in Jamaica without a heartbeat.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
22 comments
Wow this is indeed a story…God is awesome he makes impossible possible
Yea he’s so awesome that he cures a old man but kill a baby tomorrow !
God still specialize in the impossible
Hallelujah!!!..Kings of Kings and Lords of Lord’s.
God is real what are we waiting on to give our life to him this man is a walking miracle thank u god
show us more signs almighty… We love u lord
All praises be to Jehovah!
what kind of journalism is this? we heard nothing about why he doesn’t have an heart beat. There is no story to the headline other than his doctors saying he doesn’t have an heart beat and should be dead kmt. Journalism in this country is mere gimmick.
Ikr
Hallelujah to his name!! Lord of lords and KING of kings
HALLELUJAH! To be the glory God is indeed Alive n Well.
God of miracles
God is still in control
To God be the glory great things he have done
God is real…. He is the God of impossibles.
The Almighty God is God, me nah Mek nothing or no one stop me from serving him
Devine indeed, God is good
God is real he can do any as long as we have faith
Am speechless my god wow
Psalm 18:2. The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge. … Revelation 21:4. ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. …Isaiah 41:10
Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.John 16:22
So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you. Amen
Thats what u call real faith, who could it be but the almighty
You are a living testimony.