Recent Post
- As it happened: The Robb Elementary school shooting
- ‘Strong women get things done’: Gabby Giffords on CNN movie in theaters now detailing her recovery
- ‘It raises all kinds of questions’: McCabe on deleted secret service texts
- Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ footage shows spread of conspiracy theories ahead of Jan. 6th
- Candidates in closely watched Senate race missing in action
59 comments
Amazing, brave, courageous woman who will live forever as a hero.
@pc that was covered hours ago! And what does it have to do with this item about recovery, and the human ability to overcome?
@Kingmobmor pass me the link for the youtube coverage on cnn please, there’s nowhere to be found…
@pc I’m on my phone, so it will have to wait until I get back at a proper computer. I saw it covered at the beginning of a clip that was about another story. It was about 5/6 hours back, so just check around that time if you don’t have the time. Thank you for being polite also.
Gaby’s courage, strength and indomitable spirit are of the highest caliber. She and Mark have embraced public service and are doing so much good to help so many. 💖
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Hello leonaza….how are you doing today…
This is love! Exactly what I’m trying to achieve. 🌸
1 Lisa Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Then buy a $300 pistol and never wait on a 911 verbal application or arrival again.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
ALL we can do is try to do better everyday
Love is finite.
That human is strong beyond words. To overcome those kinds of injuries and continue to fight for change as a public servant is mind-blowing. Modern legend💪👏
1 KIWIFOGBOOM Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Dont read my name! 😀
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Wow, what an unbelievable inspiration she is. ❤
1 Kitten Quarantino Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Strong woman DO get things done!
1 Sabrina Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yep, strong women like Candice Owens, a real American hero.
back before she was shot i thought she was such a cutie pie…and after all this, she still is.
1 dusty rhodes Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
🤮
She is one strong person!
1 Carol Gibson-Wilson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@NBA1 so a video on food prep in Thailand contradicts my opinion that Gabby Gifford is a strong woman? Bwahahaha
@Carol Gibson-Wilson hello there 👋
@Carol Gibson-Wilson how are you doing today….
Gabby you’re a great inspiration. You have overcame what many cldnt. 🇺🇸🔵🇺🇸
1 Jennifer Talley Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Andrea Madden “
Bless her heart 😍🌹
I can’t wait to see the movie.
1 alligator snapper rescue unit Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
You’ll be the only one there.
Satan blessed her heart.
Hats off for Gabby. Determination moves mountains.
1 Khaled Ghanem Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
This is the definition of toughness.
1 Joshua King Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The opposite.
@go away Hello troll. I hope this response finds you well, and leaves you sufficiently satisfied for the attention that you crave. Please stay healthy and safe.
@Joshua King I’m not russian bot like what you CNN viewers like to accuse others when they don’t agree with you but this isn’t close to “toughness.”
@go away If I had assumed that you were a bot, I would not have taken the time to respond to you. I would have reported you and moved on.
What a total toughie!❤
1 Ray Larkin Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Good job Gabby! You’re an inspiration.
1 Free to choose Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Much love and respect to gabby ,I saw cyndi Lauper in concert not too long ago I hope gabby gets to see her also
1 Phil Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Gabby is a legend, the rest of us have no excuse.
1 Yu Toob Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
She can be an inspiration to us all. Gabby we love you . She never gives up she never gives in. Thank you! You are blessed with a wonderful husband too!
1 Christine Kancius Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
💚COURAGEOUS & INSPIRATIONAL!!!💚
Thank you, Gabby and documentarians!!!
1 Lynn Pearson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Gabby is a true force to be reckoned with if ever there were one!
1 Pine Delgado Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer