January 15, 2021

 

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok points out the security failures that took place on January 6th and notes that “when the government wants to secure the Capitol,” it can so do “really well.” He also stresses the need to get to the bottom of the claims that some members of Congress were giving tours the day before the riot. Aired on 01/14/2021.
Strzok: ‘A Lot Of Different Systems Had To Fail’ For The Capitol To Not Be Secure | Deadline | MSNBC

43 Comments on "Strzok: ‘A Lot Of Different Systems Had To Fail’ For The Capitol To Not Be Secure | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Mastodon1976 | January 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    More and more suspicious every day.

    • Loral Anthalas | January 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      They were there in day one. Its just taking a while. Much like the millions is US Parks we sold off last week to oil; theres only so much National News will cover even when sitting around doing nothing but talking gossip all day.

    • Mastodon1976 | January 14, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      @Loral Anthalas :Leases. And I believe that’s being challenged in court.

    • Loral Anthalas | January 14, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      @Mastodon1976 leases. To explore oil. Yep. Not anything damaged. Surely. 👍

    • billycarson | January 14, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      Where was Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump when what came down at the Capitol Building occurred & do they still have Top Level Security Clearance given by Trump maybe planning something big for the USA (after the riots at the Capitol building) with the goons in the Defense Department put there after after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was fired? There was NO COUNTERINTELLIGENCE REPORT on Trump in the White House by Mueller. “Billions Spent on U.S. Defenses Failed to Detect Giant Russian Hack.” Trump has already asked Russia for the emails of the old lady Clinton in the past, put a bounty on USA troops & did veto the current Defense Bill to fund the Military (for what ever reason), also take away the open skies treaty, discard observation USA planes and now put more goons in the Pentagon’s Defense Business Advisory Board just for starters & looking for more from the Justice Department also with a new AG goon, etc. even though Trump is leaving White House Power very soon?

    • Mastodon1976 | January 14, 2021 at 11:22 PM | Reply

      @Loral Anthalas :I believe the initial sale swere underwhelming. Even fossil fuel companies and their banking backers know that renewables are unavoidable at this point.

  2. William Johnson | January 14, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    INVESTIGATE LAUREN BOEBERT IMMEDIATELY!

  3. kathleen gallagher | January 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    There are republicans involved it will come out … plus he ordered his people not to respond

    • Hope Forchange | January 14, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      Yes. So the longer Pelosi delays in sending the article to the Senate helps give the investigators more time. Republican Senators played some roles here – that’s much is already known.

    • Tessmage Tessera | January 14, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      @Hope Forchange Pelosi isn’t delaying anything at all. McConnell is the one who has refused to reconvene the Senate.

    • emma | January 14, 2021 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera i’m the last person in the world to defend that kentucky cretin but i’m pretty sure he’d need unanimous consent to reconvene out of the pro forma sessions. so…. basically there’s zero chance even if he were inclined

  4. steven durrant | January 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    The strategy of when impeachment hearings happen is complex, but the longer we wait, the more will come out about GOP terror tactics.

  5. Rabble Wolf | January 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Trump was in charge, found your failure.

  6. Trump Putin's puppet . | January 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    6 days until the trailer trash is removed from the white house

  7. Greg M | January 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    If people were wondering why Trump fired the Defense Secretary, Homeland Security Secretary, and top Pentagon officials, Trump was planning on this attempted coup for a long time.

    Trump replaced all the officials with his cronies.

    • WildHeart | January 14, 2021 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      Barr assisted him every step of the way. Barr went to western smalltown POLICE and recruited them. Guess we now know why! FBI needs to check all small police dept homepages from November through now.

    • Remi Scott | January 14, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @tatutahi laptops had no pizza so it all fell apart 🤷‍♀️

    • Cohen Fray | January 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      Excellent point. Greg M

    • David Mann | January 14, 2021 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      @Junie Bugg i believe quite a few capital officers may have been part of the plan also.
      This was well thought out and he was almost able to eliminate quite a few people.
      Now we have a broken man who knows national secrets that could be worth billions to foreign governments.
      He is only loyal to $$$$
      Now what?

    • Junie Bugg | January 15, 2021 at 12:04 AM | Reply

      @David Mann Yes, there were definately those “inside” who were part of this plan. It is disheartening to think our country has been brought to this.

  8. Ed S | January 14, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    I think I just figured out why Barr stepped down early.

  9. michael mcgowen | January 14, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    Guilty of insurrection in the house and senate. Remove.

  10. Jo-an Bryson | January 14, 2021 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Get rid of traitors in congress!

  11. Chris Dixon | January 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    So much easier when you have allies on the inside who are also traitors.

  12. neil clark | January 14, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    “fines for members who bypass metal detectors” – useless. They are rich, it won’t deter them.
    Expel them Permanently. Now.

  13. JoLayne Skoglund | January 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Everyone involved needs prison..

  14. THUNDER CATT | January 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    President Biden is my COMMANDER now: running in the background #EagleEye1

  15. eastern2western | January 14, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Some of the Republicans are also qanon believers. Wow!

  16. Will McGregor | January 14, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    System failure under the Most failed person ever
    Trump Govt

  17. David l Williams | January 14, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    My country is not run by politicians is not run by corporate money my country is run by the people.

  18. Luiz Maranhao | January 14, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Everyone who aided such deplorable act should be prosecuted. That includes senators. They committed treason.

  19. Thyalwaysseek | January 14, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    What he is basically saying is that the police and military have been infiltrated with Trump cultists.

  20. LetzEat | January 15, 2021 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    Fun Fact: Trump is the First & Only President to have more Impeachments than Terms

