Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok points out the security failures that took place on January 6th and notes that “when the government wants to secure the Capitol,” it can so do “really well.” He also stresses the need to get to the bottom of the claims that some members of Congress were giving tours the day before the riot. Aired on 01/14/2021.
Strzok: ‘A Lot Of Different Systems Had To Fail’ For The Capitol To Not Be Secure | Deadline | MSNBC
More and more suspicious every day.
They were there in day one. Its just taking a while. Much like the millions is US Parks we sold off last week to oil; theres only so much National News will cover even when sitting around doing nothing but talking gossip all day.
@Loral Anthalas :Leases. And I believe that’s being challenged in court.
@Mastodon1976 leases. To explore oil. Yep. Not anything damaged. Surely. 👍
Where was Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump when what came down at the Capitol Building occurred & do they still have Top Level Security Clearance given by Trump maybe planning something big for the USA (after the riots at the Capitol building) with the goons in the Defense Department put there after after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was fired? There was NO COUNTERINTELLIGENCE REPORT on Trump in the White House by Mueller. “Billions Spent on U.S. Defenses Failed to Detect Giant Russian Hack.” Trump has already asked Russia for the emails of the old lady Clinton in the past, put a bounty on USA troops & did veto the current Defense Bill to fund the Military (for what ever reason), also take away the open skies treaty, discard observation USA planes and now put more goons in the Pentagon’s Defense Business Advisory Board just for starters & looking for more from the Justice Department also with a new AG goon, etc. even though Trump is leaving White House Power very soon?
@Loral Anthalas :I believe the initial sale swere underwhelming. Even fossil fuel companies and their banking backers know that renewables are unavoidable at this point.
INVESTIGATE LAUREN BOEBERT IMMEDIATELY!
@Little Mac86 https://youtu.be/1Mc4gP5FG3w 6 minute mark.
And like I said it’s typed weird to avoid the algo check
@MrSolo you don’t seem to know what inciting means, look it up maybe?
@MrSolo https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imminent_lawless_action#:~:text=The%20two%20legal%20prongs%20that,incite%20or%20produce%20such%20action.
@MrSolo Advocacy of force or criminal activity does not receive First Amendment protections if (1) the advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action, and (2) is likely to incite or produce such action.[2]
@Remi Scott reread some of the quotes by your standards some of the quotes incite violence to the same degree as peacefully March and gather outside the capital. I condemn both sides btw it’s just so obvious that the media is biased and softens one side while harshening the other you have to be willfully blind to not realize that
There are republicans involved it will come out … plus he ordered his people not to respond
Yes. So the longer Pelosi delays in sending the article to the Senate helps give the investigators more time. Republican Senators played some roles here – that’s much is already known.
@Hope Forchange Pelosi isn’t delaying anything at all. McConnell is the one who has refused to reconvene the Senate.
@Tessmage Tessera i’m the last person in the world to defend that kentucky cretin but i’m pretty sure he’d need unanimous consent to reconvene out of the pro forma sessions. so…. basically there’s zero chance even if he were inclined
The strategy of when impeachment hearings happen is complex, but the longer we wait, the more will come out about GOP terror tactics.
Trump was in charge, found your failure.
6 days until the trailer trash is removed from the white house
If people were wondering why Trump fired the Defense Secretary, Homeland Security Secretary, and top Pentagon officials, Trump was planning on this attempted coup for a long time.
Trump replaced all the officials with his cronies.
Barr assisted him every step of the way. Barr went to western smalltown POLICE and recruited them. Guess we now know why! FBI needs to check all small police dept homepages from November through now.
@tatutahi laptops had no pizza so it all fell apart 🤷♀️
Excellent point. Greg M
@Junie Bugg i believe quite a few capital officers may have been part of the plan also.
This was well thought out and he was almost able to eliminate quite a few people.
Now we have a broken man who knows national secrets that could be worth billions to foreign governments.
He is only loyal to $$$$
Now what?
@David Mann Yes, there were definately those “inside” who were part of this plan. It is disheartening to think our country has been brought to this.
I think I just figured out why Barr stepped down early.
Yes I agree
Excellent point
Makes a lot of sense when you think of it
Yup
Chad Wolf, too.
Guilty of insurrection in the house and senate. Remove.
Get rid of traitors in congress!
So much easier when you have allies on the inside who are also traitors.
“fines for members who bypass metal detectors” – useless. They are rich, it won’t deter them.
Expel them Permanently. Now.
Everyone involved needs prison..
President Biden is my COMMANDER now: running in the background #EagleEye1
Some of the Republicans are also qanon believers. Wow!
System failure under the Most failed person ever
Trump Govt
My country is not run by politicians is not run by corporate money my country is run by the people.
Everyone who aided such deplorable act should be prosecuted. That includes senators. They committed treason.
What he is basically saying is that the police and military have been infiltrated with Trump cultists.
Fun Fact: Trump is the First & Only President to have more Impeachments than Terms