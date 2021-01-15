Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok points out the security failures that took place on January 6th and notes that “when the government wants to secure the Capitol,” it can so do “really well.” He also stresses the need to get to the bottom of the claims that some members of Congress were giving tours the day before the riot. Aired on 01/14/2021.

Strzok: ‘A Lot Of Different Systems Had To Fail’ For The Capitol To Not Be Secure | Deadline | MSNBC