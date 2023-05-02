Recent Post
Not Art ! B A N A N A ! 😊
If the banana hand’t been eaten, it would be rotten. Who’s the idiot to pay $120,000 for a rotten banana?
Then they can recreate this “artwork” and no harm is done. Lol, if I bought it for $120,000, I’d have to become the artist and supply fresh bananas.
Exactly
@m – Do they go to the buyers house & replace the banana & the tape regularly after it sells? Because otherwise someone just paid $120,000 to get ants.
Just like Hunters artwork. Big guy gets 10%
Duct tape banana worth $120k is -Tax Invasion- art.
i think you mean evasion
@Paula Coyle You’re right and I’ll leave the original up there.
@Johnny A. Leaving it up is art. Monetize that comment. Turn it into an NFT.
There is no advantage tax wise whether it’s a banana or a piece of art. Or you paid a dollar or a billion dollars. Ludacris yes. Illegal, sadly no.
$.25 at trader joes
Jeez, I didn’t see the period there for a second and I thought inflation had gone insane… -er than it already is.
eating it was the smartest thing ever
Says by a Fat Boy.
That taped banana will transcend your soul…
Lmao the eaten fruit is more of an object of art. The artist actually put more effort into the design than the original artist did.
If you ever trip in an art gallery and ruin a piece of art, just say you are an artist doing intervention-art and it’s part of a piece of performance-art. 😉
Damn so I have a cool million sitting on my counter. Who’s gots the duck tape.
I can tape a turd to the wall and say it’s worth a million dollars. But until it sells at least once, it has little value.
I’ll pay you $1million for it, then you can buy it from me for $2million, then sell it for $3million to someone since there’s an “established market-value” at that point. Wash trading isn’t a crime if it’s not for securities; we saw that when WATA and Heritage House got away with artificially driving up video-game prices and when Metakovan and Beeple got away with roping Christie’s into fabricating an artificial market for NFTs. 😒
A banana is a banana is a banana. Period.
_Ceci n’est pas une banane_
I hope every single time the artist displays that foolishness someone eats it! 💯
They replace the banana and tape regularly.
The student was making some art of his own. The pomposity of a banana being considered art worth 120k. 👏👏👏
The fact that someone would pay $120k for that crap shows what income inequality in America looks like.
Just like Hunters artwork
Zactly!!!
Hear hear!
How in God’s green earth is that banana worth 120,000 dollars?
It’s a freaking banana. The artist deserves it.
One of the most beautiful art of all time, or probably the most beautiful art of all time 😂
How could they ever recreate this masterpiece?
We want to investigate all art money laundering
This is a great man.
Real art feeds a person. Enjoy feeding with art. Korean student took his deserved from art. Congratulations.👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
And just like that, art becomes performance art. 😋