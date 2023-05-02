37 comments

  2. If the banana hand’t been eaten, it would be rotten. Who’s the idiot to pay $120,000 for a rotten banana?

    Reply

    1. Then they can recreate this “artwork” and no harm is done. Lol, if I bought it for $120,000, I’d have to become the artist and supply fresh bananas.

      Reply

    3. @m – Do they go to the buyers house & replace the banana & the tape regularly after it sells? Because otherwise someone just paid $120,000 to get ants.

      Reply

    4. There is no advantage tax wise whether it’s a banana or a piece of art. Or you paid a dollar or a billion dollars. Ludacris yes. Illegal, sadly no.

      Reply

    1. Jeez, I didn’t see the period there for a second and I thought inflation had gone insane… -er than it already is.

      Reply

  6. Lmao the eaten fruit is more of an object of art. The artist actually put more effort into the design than the original artist did.

    Reply

    1. If you ever trip in an art gallery and ruin a piece of art, just say you are an artist doing intervention-art and it’s part of a piece of performance-art. 😉

      Reply

  8. I can tape a turd to the wall and say it’s worth a million dollars. But until it sells at least once, it has little value.

    Reply

    1. I’ll pay you $1million for it, then you can buy it from me for $2million, then sell it for $3million to someone since there’s an “established market-value” at that point. Wash trading isn’t a crime if it’s not for securities; we saw that when WATA and Heritage House got away with artificially driving up video-game prices and when Metakovan and Beeple got away with roping Christie’s into fabricating an artificial market for NFTs. 😒

      Reply

  11. The student was making some art of his own. The pomposity of a banana being considered art worth 120k. 👏👏👏

    Reply

  12. The fact that someone would pay $120k for that crap shows what income inequality in America looks like.

    Reply

  15. One of the most beautiful art of all time, or probably the most beautiful art of all time 😂

    Reply

  19. Real art feeds a person. Enjoy feeding with art. Korean student took his deserved from art. Congratulations.👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.