Study finds under 1 per cent of Canadians have been infected with COVID-19

July 23, 2020

 

Canadians researchers are getting a first look at how many Canadians have been infected with COVID-19. Professor Timothy Evans explains.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

31 Comments on "Study finds under 1 per cent of Canadians have been infected with COVID-19"

  1. Jack Hainings | July 23, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    🇨🇦go 🇨🇦

  2. Anna Vajda | July 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Yeah lots worse problems than Covid19 itself such as the joblessness isolation etc. it has caused. At least Trudeau was forced to finally close the illegal border though.

  3. Douglas Jack | July 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    We’re all still vulnerable to colds and flu’s…since forever.

  4. Kimmy1412 | July 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Newsflash: You’ve been played. Lol

  5. Jerry Haase | July 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    How does this information help anybody?

  6. Oscar Jetson | July 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    We do have immune systems right?

  7. NUMBER_SIX | July 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    We destroyed our economy for this. Crazy.

    • Mee Bee | July 23, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      The economy is going to fine, the TSX is up 12% in the past three months. Many businesses are adapting. What is hurting/slowing the economy are the folks that continue to spread the virus and drag this on now.

    • Smile Titans | July 23, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      THEY destroyed the economy. Not We. Unless it’s in terms of “We allowed Them”. Wake up call for everyone. We’ve been lied to for over a century.

  8. Ian Stuart | July 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Who ever would have thought. Why are we still in a pandemic?

  9. magic 12 | July 23, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    👏👏👏👏 congratulations you’re only realizing this now butter spread on stale bread.

  10. Text Textneckashame | July 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Your mother’s calling you

  11. John southern | July 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Totally worth destroying the economy and putting millions out of work for…

    • Mee Bee | July 23, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      The economy is going to fine, the TSX is up 12% in the past three months. Many businesses are adapting. What is hurting/ slowing the economy are the folks that continue to spread the virus and drag this on now.

  12. suzie cue | July 23, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    a new twist on fear mongering

  13. Jesse Young | July 23, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    And yet masks will be mandatory in Calgary starting Aug 1st….

    *facepalm

    • Mee Bee | July 23, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      They are lucky. Watch their COVIDnumbers drop soon, and their economy start back up sooner than others that don’t “get it”.

  14. 064678543 | July 23, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Specifically, the percentage is 0.014% (which is six times less than the USA percentage of actively infected cases)

  15. Jack Martin | July 23, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    You’re on national news! Shut the phone off! What a goof!

  16. Sam B | July 23, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Do I need more toilet paper?

  17. Ken West | July 23, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Pandemic or plandemic?

  18. abpsd73 | July 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    [counts total cases and divides by population] = less than 1%
    “Did a study”

  19. Kurt Barlow | July 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    More of the same across the board… junk journalism

  20. infopackrat | July 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    So what? Are we going to wait years for this to go away and bankrupt the country in the process?

