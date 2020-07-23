Study finds under 1 per cent of Canadians have been infected with COVID-19

Canadians researchers are getting a first look at how many Canadians have been infected with COVID-19. Professor Timothy Evans explains.
🇨🇦go 🇨🇦
Yeah lots worse problems than Covid19 itself such as the joblessness isolation etc. it has caused. At least Trudeau was forced to finally close the illegal border though.
Can you REALLY believe that?
We’re all still vulnerable to colds and flu’s…since forever.
A cold or flu does not leave you with lung damage for months.
Newsflash: You’ve been played. Lol
How does this information help anybody?
We do have immune systems right?
Sure and this virus will make your immune system attack your lung tissue until the lungs are scarred and disfunctional. No biggie, right?
@Mee Bee Keep feeding into the fear machine. So sad.
We destroyed our economy for this. Crazy.
The economy is going to fine, the TSX is up 12% in the past three months. Many businesses are adapting. What is hurting/slowing the economy are the folks that continue to spread the virus and drag this on now.
THEY destroyed the economy. Not We. Unless it’s in terms of “We allowed Them”. Wake up call for everyone. We’ve been lied to for over a century.
Who ever would have thought. Why are we still in a pandemic?
Because 1% can start to look like the 17.77 % in Florida in a matter of a few months.
Ian Stuart Why? Political fear-mongering.
You sheeple are in whatever you’re told for as long as you believe it!
👏👏👏👏 congratulations you’re only realizing this now butter spread on stale bread.
Your mother’s calling you
Totally worth destroying the economy and putting millions out of work for…
The economy is going to fine, the TSX is up 12% in the past three months. Many businesses are adapting. What is hurting/ slowing the economy are the folks that continue to spread the virus and drag this on now.
a new twist on fear mongering
And yet masks will be mandatory in Calgary starting Aug 1st….
*facepalm
They are lucky. Watch their COVIDnumbers drop soon, and their economy start back up sooner than others that don’t “get it”.
Specifically, the percentage is 0.014% (which is six times less than the USA percentage of actively infected cases)
You’re on national news! Shut the phone off! What a goof!
Do I need more toilet paper?
Pandemic or plandemic?
[counts total cases and divides by population] = less than 1%
“Did a study”
More of the same across the board… junk journalism
So what? Are we going to wait years for this to go away and bankrupt the country in the process?