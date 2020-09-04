Gregorio Millett joins to talk about a recent study showing how white counties have the lowest coronavirus rate: "This is definitely a pattern of residential segregation … This is something that's unfortunately the fabric of American society. And unfortunately, COVID-19 is the latest chapter." Aired on 8/18/2020.
Study Shows Predominantly White Counties Have Lowest Coronavirus, HIV Rates | MSNBC
Oh wait the virus is racist
Kevin McNeil — You are the co-winner of the daily prize for the most imbecilic comment … well done!
@El Loco You are the prize winner for a stupid screen name ….
El Loco you’re autistic
It’s going to clean up the world 😀
Arguably the most disgusting and inappropriate share yet. This invites bullshi# positions such as supremacy or other race baiting issues. Those areas you deem as “white” are either 1. Not densely populated and for that reason more “socially distant” 2. The economics in the areas where there might be more population have greater resources 3 as a result of the aforementioned those play heavily in social distancing and various lifestyle choices. No need to create a race issue based on that one metric. Dig into the other metrics that would paint a clearer picture of the reasons why. Race and race alone arent it. FOOLS
@q Yeah did you see in France a right wing politician was killed by a mob of people.. This violence has to stop. Trump MUST take control of the country back. BLM here in Europe are attacking ethnic Europeans and in Australia, an old man was busted in the head by one. It’s sickening dude. Did you see what BLM did to the guy in the pick up truck the other day in Portland? He tried to stop a fight between a trans and BLM and him and his girlfriend were attacked and he was kicked in the head and from what I hear on Twitter, he’s really messed up and won’t ever be the same again. Smh
BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾
@LAZLO Filmz Productions No more than any others. WHat’s your point?
himynameistim No .. I don’t think you understand .. Black Lives honestly Matter 💯
@LAZLO Filmz Productions All lives matter. You don’t understand my son.
Everything is always about race in America SMH
@Chidi Akara Anita is racist and sexist.
plumbean no, the media wants you to THINK it is racist
It’s leftists who make everything about race.
@plumbeam The leftists are the racists.
@SWOLESILVERBACK quite the opposite actually
@Andréa S. the only reason why “it’s about race” is because the left is asking for equal rights for people of color
Wait, what? Why the heck is HIV being compared here?
Thank you.
@Venus Electrificata Was only in homosexual men, then got into thru blood supply because of Red Cross failure to test for it or destroy the plasma’s donated.
Wasn’t released like covid…stbull
DefineMeAsOne Thsnk you. I see there’s much that has to be learned about the BCG and COVID-19. Let’s hope for the best and hopefully the media will stop pushing such nonsense!
@Clured See you had my reply removed because you couldn’t handle the truth!
But YES it was
@Clured
Just watch the movie called
“And the band played on”
When they say “Points to” it means they’re guessing.
It all “points to” the lying Globalist at the WHO…
No it means they’re lying thru their teeth.
I think they are right. But they didn’t continue to follow the bread crumbs. Racially diverse areas are typically ran by which political party? Now it makes sense.
Racist viruses! 🙄
This is coming from an african american man who goes to urban and suburban areas: The walmart with predominantly black and latino shoppers is full of people not adhering to social distance guidelines and wearing masks improperly. Go to the suburban target and the majority of shoppers are wearing masks properly and practicing social distancing. Unfortunately our cultural machismo hurts us in this field.
Sarah Morris No. it reflects the lefts constant attempt to enslave minorities. Mainly black folks. They did it when they were the KKK now they still do it. Grab a brain. Stop supporting the KKK Democrats.
@Sarah Morris get out of the democrat voting plantation while you can
Jim Newman Your personal experience isn’t scientifically admissible or even relevant. Do an actual experiment to found your claims. If you aren’t willing to do this work, then research others who have, and believe the data.
@SkyLizardGirl that doesnt mean anything, do you not see there are racists everywhere? in fact most racist people throughtout the world are probably not even white
man, you find a way to push race into ANYTHING , eso even the virus is racist now!
who knew
Clorox Bleach im genuinely sorry for you that you’re so threatened by people calling out racism. Get help
Apparently the virus does not know that BLM
Communism is very racist and especially sexist
SteVe E no one said anything about communism
Actually it’s,
Linda SARSour COmunist VID/Sion 19/AI 4th Industrial Revolution. Which then plays off into the S.C.U.M Manifesto! I’d listen to me, because I didn’t spend the last 8 months following riots and cnn!
Divisive media strikes again pushing the race thing.
Couple of trumpet morons above.
the 6 months before an election is reserved for BLM
@Chas Murphy well the Republican Senate communist made the next 500 yrs corporate slave debt and here I was thinking slavery ended so on your corporate knees mich McConnell Chinese wife bailout and pag pag fetish
@CONFIDENTIAL CONFIDENTIAL ?
@stuart johnson they said nothing about trump obsessed much?
“A new study” , insert narrative here.
Exactly. Yet people still believe in covaids, because some “expert” or “doctor” they saw on the news said its “like nothing theyve ever seen”. Nevermind the fact they were paid 50 grand to say that. Nevermind the CDC is a FOR profit organization that directly profits from the msrket they control. Nevermind the THOUSANDS of reputable medical professionals who openly tell you covid is a hoax and are deleted from youtube. This entire thing was planned and NO ONE sees it.
Blessings
We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” -William Casey, CIA director
The American people don’t believe anything until they see it on television. – Richard m. Nixon, U.S. president
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” -Benjamin Franklin
Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.
-Friedrich Nietzsche
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will launch human-implantable capsules that have ‘digital certificates’ which can show who has been tested for thecoronavirus and who has been vaccinated against it.
The 64 year old tech mogul and currently the second richest person in the world, revealed this yesterday during a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session while answering questions on the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic.
Gates was responding to a question on how businesses will be able to operate while maintaining social distancing, and said that, “Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.”
The ‘digital certificates’ Gates was referring to are human-implantable ‘QUANTUM-DOT TATTOOS’ that researchers at MIT and Rice University are working on as a way to hold vaccination records. It was last year in December when scientists from the two universities revealed that they were working on these quantum-dot tattoosafter Bill Gates approached them about solving the problem of identifying those who have not been vaccinated.
The quantum-dot tattoos involve applying dissolvable sugar-based microneedles that contain a vaccine and fluorescent copper-based ‘quantum dots’ embedded inside biocompatible, micron-scale capsules. After the microneedes dissolve under the skin, they leave the encapsulated quantum dots whose patterns can be read to identify the vaccine that was administered.
The quantum-dot tattoos will likely be supplemented with Bill Gates’ other undertaking called ID2020, which is an ambitious project by Microsoft to solve the problem of over 1 billion people who live without an officially recognized identity. ID2020 is solving this through digital identity. Currently, the most feasible way of implementing digital identity is either through smartphones or RFID microchip implants. The latter will be Gates’s likely approach not only because of feasibility and sustainability, but also because for over 6 years, the Gates Foundation has been funding another project that incorporates human-implantable microchip implants. This project, also spearheaded by MIT, is abirth control microchip implant that will allow women to control contraceptive hormones in their bodies.
As for ID2020, to see it through,Microsoft has formed an alliance with four other companies, namely; Accenture, IDEO, Gavi, and the Rockefeller Foundation. The project is supported by the United Nations and has been incorporated into the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals initiative.
Coronavirus vaccine is the mark of the beast. Corona means crown which is the 7th chakra of spirituality with God almighty. this coronavirus is an attack with our spirit. The vaccine will shut it off to the 666 vibration of man/beast. God bless you 🙏😇🙏
The time is now to revolt! Destroy the NWO. Knock down there 5g towers as well. China and britain have started https://youtu.be/acEW5AMMWOk
Petition this as well!
http://chng.it/Mvd2jJfTBT
http://chng.it/tZ6QBZ4P
Covid-19 stands for:
Certificate of vaccination identification 19(A.I)
1-A
9-i
Links to further claims https://bioengineering.rice.edu/news/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record
http://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/national/coronavirus/if-approved-covid-19-vaccine-patch-could-eliminate-painful-shot
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&tab=PCTBIBLIO
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-backing-boosts-2-billion-doses-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccine-2020-6
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/bill-gates-flu-vaccine-pandemics/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Coronavirus/comments/fksnbf/im_bill_gates_cochair_of_the_bill_melinda_gates/?utm_source=xpromo&utm_medium=amp&utm_name=amp_comment_iterations&utm_term=active&utm_content=post_body
Vaccine will likely contain an infrared permanent tattoo glow on the skin
https://www.newsfromtheperimeter.com/home/2020/5/14/luciferase-is-bill-gates-new-implantable-vaccine-id
Also these are the definitions of the names of the following people:
Jared is Hebrew for descent
Ivanka means God is gracious
Donald means world ruler
Melania means black/dark
Barron means a Lord of the realm/noble
Share this comment to spread the word. The time is now!!!😇 God bless you 🙏😇🙏❣️
In the future this video clip will be used as a reference for racial bias in mainstream media reporting.
@Zach alan So every single person dying is a hoax, huh? All those death certificates, faked. All those families, paid. There’s few who can deny the pandemic has been politicized but to believe it is completely hoaxed over the entire world despite each country’s individual opposing views takes some real stupidity.
Oh yes, I knew this was coming. Me being a white guy is the reason Covid 19 is spreading. This is why I dont watch MSNBC for my source of news
If rioting worked back in the 60s, it should work now that way there won’t be more riots
you snowflake, that’s not even what is being said but absolutely the way you took it all you heard was WHITE PEOPLE BAD…you sound so BASIC, that whAT YOU ARE
Aug 12, 2020: CDC Covid Deaths By Race
White 77,210
Black 32,768
Hispanic 29,089
Asian 6,848
Native American 1,421
Unknown 1,239
More than 1 Race 397
Native Hawaiian 220
Left vs Right; Mask vs No mask; Male vs Female; White vs Black; Vaccine vs No vaccine: they want you divided so they can enslave you 🇰🇦🇧🇧🇦🇱🇦🇭🇪🇽🇵🇴🇸🇪🇩.🇨🇴🇲
Krystal Myth i wish I can copy and repost everything you just said 🙇🏾♂️ .. MAN that hit home ✊🏾
Uh oh here we go with more of the media racial subjects
Fake News is a branch of the Democrat Party. BLM & Fake News working together to ‘peacefully’ burn down Democrat controlled urban areas.
The most idiotic thing I have ever heard.
wait until you hear how 5G gives us covid
There’s reasons why these diseases are spreading. I can’t really say what those reasons are for obvious reasons. Let’s just say I notice which types of people aren’t wearing masks in my place of business. Or not wearing the mask over their nose.
As usual Democrats pushing election year racism to the extreme.
@Dovah Kin How dangerous are vaccines?
@Fraydizs well the common lie pedestrians use is that only one in a million will have a reaction. Using that number with the current amount of people documented to be living in the US around one in forty thousand have an immediate adverse reaction. https://youtu.be/WsLuR3X6cpg also vaccine induced autism is very real the CDC is lying to us ask whistleblower William Thompson. Around one in thirty six boys now have autism up from one in ten thousand in the eighties.
Tired of this BS
Go and vote liberals out!
And there it is, folks. COVID-19 is racist. Perhaps we can cancel it?
LOL
I think you might be on to something here
That’s what i said. lol
Are they any Covid statues we can tear down? 🙂
lets do -MSNBC- first..
US media really pushes the idea that it’s better to be white lol
@Stanley White cool
In no way does the media make it look good to be white!! It is constantly being parroted that It is whitey’s fault for everything to do with black America. It is the fault of integration of different people, suited for different things, that has created the plight of the dark skinned people. Specifics like propensity to intelligent discourse and hard work would be a few that have everything to do with income and success in a white man’s world.
And thats the main reason why BLACK LIVES MATTER
BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾
BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾
I like how they always get a black person to go over the “statistics” for this
He is a Bootlick for white Zaddy!
Lucid Paralysis Don’t fall for division politics. Far wiser to work to solve the reason why so it can be addressed: I personally think it’s due to many black Americans being deficient in Vitamin D.
@Hineni John3:16 God destroyed the first Tower of Babel…Go read Gen 11. Vitamin D deficiency is an epidemic in and of itself! White ppl have Vit D deficiency.. and all of that spf sunscreen protection slathered all over their body to block UV rays is not helping.
@Mahogany Blue What are you talking about, it is the opposite that has the deficiency. White skin allows to absorb sunlight quicker, which makes sense since White skin originates from the Northern parts of the Earth where there was limited sunlight, you donut.
We should just ban HIV since it’s racist.
Studies show the media is still race-baiting.
People in the Philippines all in all have a healthier lifestyle than the poor people in Appalachia Amercia!!! Ya know, those “deplorables” and “hill billies” as everyone likes to call them.. How about that MSMBC!!!!!! Go check that out too you loyal lefty lot.
Randy Jaques No, blacks have diabetes etc that predisposes them to COVID-19.
Clorox Bleach well lets see… two different countries for one. Not sure you’re aware how this works, but that would be like comparing the race/class makeup of the US to that of Europe especially when you factor in such things as overall income, healthcare etc. or let me the “dumb racist bytch” put in terms you can understand. My more highly educated and higher educational degree brain compared to the simpering barren wasteland that is your brain. Oh… while I’m here. Pick just about any place in Africa and its HIV stats going back roughly 20 yrs will be higher than any European country. Ukraine doesn’t even make it in the top 20’s. Good night.
@Nikki D’s Moroccan cases of HIV is on par with that of Ukriane.. You racist psychos will keep getting put in your place. Run along
Yet it’s ethnic Europeans who are suffering from fentanyl/opioid deaths but that NEVER reaches the “class and race” studies of these lefties. They assume we’re white, rich, perfect and happy. How come American Europeans are suffering from opioid deaths more than African countries!?!?! How come ethnic Europeans suffer from different cancers more than African countries?!?! How come South Africa which is diverse suffers the most from HIV cases than all of Africa?!?! Yet Asian countries don’t have any problems with these things.. yet AGAIN..
@Nikki D’s It’s not ignorance. It’s literally race-baiting. It’s encouraging people to now suggest this is somehow a “white privilege” as opposed to something scientific. We can absolutely study why this is the case, without MSNBC writing headlines that create division. 🙂
So… the color of a person’s skin dictates who gets the virus?
Or is it just cultural?
@UltimateReality LOL and people accuse _whites_ of painting other races with a broad brush… you may need to tone that down, your racism is showing
@Daniel Guzman It’s not socioeconomic. It’s genetics. Some races are not as good at fighting off influenza/viruses than others. Ask the Native Americans.
Social. Minorities are more likely to be essential workers meaning we are more likely to have to interact with ppl for our jobs. These are CNAs, nurses, grocery workers, lift drivers, ext.
@Sparky McSpark stop. No. We already knew from the beginning that gov isnt providing healthcare to minorities, minorities are disproportionately losing their jobs getting evicted, losing their health insurance, made to work essential jobs, ext. Minorities have been systematically oppressed for centuries this is the result.
@UltimateReality you sir are a dumbfuck
When did we all realize the media are the real bad guys here?
When they made a virus into a racial issue.
I knew they was a joke a long time ago but there are still puppets following mindlessly.