Recent Post
- Military analyst: Putin exhibits every quality of ‘toxic leadership’
- Ukraine’s state energy company: Russian troops may have radiation exposure
- ‘Embarrassing ignoramus’: Conservative columnist slams Madison Cawthorn
- Stunning images inside Russian grocery store show dire situation
- Legendary filmmaker responds to Bruce Willis’ diagnosis
50 comments
It’s a shame Putin won’t feel these sanctions like ordinary Russians will.
@kot as cheap as in venezuela!!
@Александр Д And you will work for a cup of rice.🤯🐏😂
@peter baker Borcht is Eastern Europe(ukrainian) dish. Russia just copied.😸
Shows how much Putin really cares about his people.
@Matthew Matthewq who told you so ? Russia has tons of Pharma company.
@Pete Davis I see u understand how this works
Sad what people have to go through due to one psychopath’s actions.
This could’ve been the USA if Trump was allowed to overthrow the election
The people voted for him so they got what they asked for. No one to blame but themselves.
My sympathies remain with the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦
I regret the pain inflicted on average Russians, but sanctions are far kinder than what their military is inflicting on civilian targets.
@Steve McCarron And you’re under the impression people living under the boot of an authoritarian regime can freely register their discontent? Seems awfully naive.
@PhilaUSA I agree. Russia deserves much much stronger response than economic sanctions. The sanctions against Russia are way too kind.
They are not “Sanctions” they’re Special Economic Operations .
That benefits the military and higher ups.
Well done sir 👍
@Amatsu Kami Mikaboshi I ve been in one today in Saint Petersburg. 5 restaurants are still working in the city others will probably reopen in a couple of weeks. Ruble costs almost the same then in the begining of the year (5% difference). Your point?
Razón Luis👍
You have a very keen sense of word selection
I understand being worried that you won’t be able to feed your family, but trying to grab a bunch of bags of sugar while there are so many people beside you that also need it just shows what’s wrong with humanity. Like how people bought up masks and hand sanitizers to turn around and sell at ridiculous prices. People don’t think about one another anymore. People are apathetic to any suffering that isn’t their own.
People have always been like that
I love you, too.
WHY DID THEY GIVE HIM SUBTITLES?! He was PERFECTLY understandable.
@Grimdark’s Guides https://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
finally got?
@minalkra jfc what do you have against deaf people who need subtitles 😒 that said they should have subs for everything
Does that question Matter?
Do you?
Not if you’re concerned with subtitles.
Go ahead and end it.
Please do not lift the sanctions, even after the war.
What are you talking about.This is only the beginning,next is the west,just wait and see.The hunger started already.
They want that ignorant type of thinking. Their economy has stabilized, so far.
wow, people in US really reveal how “tolerant” and “humanitaran” they are. gross. hope you don’t have kids.
I guess they can be thankful no one is blowing up their homes or being cowardly slaughtered.
Stay strong Ukraine.
I feel bad for what sanctions are doing to the Russian people, but I feel much worse for the Ukrainians whose country was invaded and people murdered.
This is how all dictators end their regime. This clearly proves that it is deadly to stay in power for too long. +22 years in power made him insane.
Let them eat jelly beans.
Sounds like we should keep these sanctions in place for the next decade at least.
Good job Putin. Put people right back into the food lines – just like the old days. Unbelievable.
Welcome to glorious Soviet era Russia! Citizens proudly stand in lines to buy basic goods as a show of nationalism and support for the country!
It almost seems like they want to suffer. The thought of suffering and getting stronger from it seems to be a thing there.
Mother russia* where suffering makes you stronger and people are proud of it.
However bad the situation is in Russia, the people of Ukraine are suffering much more severely. No comparison.
@prioris55555 Yip … very true and sad at the same time ..
Reply to Cabby
My thought too
Imagine if they had this for 8 years
I agree with the vast majority of sanctions, and would generally be happy with more of them. However I’m really not sure about blocking medicines. That would seem to be directly life-threatening to the general public.
Phew, now Bear Ram can sleep soundly.
You mean like whats happening to the ukraines general public?
Reply to Bear Ram
What about the suffering caused to the people of Ukraine? Analyse my dear.Peace is better than war no matter the differences.
@Syn Nest I take it you mean it’s the individual companies, that are suspending their operations or exports, rather than a government mandate? That’s a good point, which I feel foolish I didn’t realize before.
Its awful this is happening. My heart bleeds for Ukraine such a beautiful place to visit but my heart also bleeds for the Russian people. They are not our enemy. Its only Putin. They have so much potential if only they got rid of Putin.
I feel for the Russian civilians and even some the soldiers for this unnecessary struggle.