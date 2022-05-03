Recent Post
57 comments
“under his eye” ….
To all those who didn’t want to vote for Hillary or Trump, those who thought it didn’t really matter:
You have doomed us, good looking out
@Ian Miles Chungus yeah, the communist was a great candidate lol
LOL
At this point, I’m very concerned that we uphold our constitution. That is afterall, the purpose of the Supreme Court.
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
@65charliemopic which includes the power to decide whether or not to make abortion legal
Trish, and the Constitution says equal rights for all. That includes “the least of these my brethren”.
The United States keeps taking this tremendous and tremendously frightening steps backwards while the rest of the world strives to move forwards…
@Beegeezy 🤣🤣🤣That’s your comeback. Bless your hateful little heart.
@Sean Purucker You should leave
@caroline mercado which “god” would that be?
It would be interesting to se how this explosive decision play out in the midterms
Wait…. *does this mean that Black kids have to start going to separate schools again ?!?!*
More voters come out against abortion than voters for abortion. 538 has done a segment on it. Abortion really motivates Republican Christians. Not so much democrats. Don’t want to get pregnant—use any of the tons of birth control options out there.
This would be fantastic! A true win win, babies would be saved and republicans will be voted out of office across the country. Cheers 🍻
No one would benefit from it being released? Only one party has a habit of trying to intimidate judges.
Get real. Both parties do that.
@dave miller an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.
If you didn’t bother to vote in 2016, don’t cry about it now. Elections have consequences.
What do you have against women’s rights?
@Mike M sheep 🐑 🐑 🐑 baaa baaa baaaaaa!
This midterms is going to be interesting!!
The midterms will not change the Supreme Court one bit.
The midterms have already been decided.
The last thing this country needed was something more to tear it apart…this will get bloody folks. Perhaps literally….
A decision to overturn Roe will obviously give government power over people’s lives that it does not currently have. You are literally supporting MORE government power.
@Cris Mcdonough I’m guessing same-sex marriage is next.
@Taylor C So who decides when a clump of cells becomes a baby? You must have a lot of faith in the government.
So much for it being ‘settled law’
I don’t see how people are so socked I knew this was going to happen as soon as republicans rush through their nominee in 2020
Don’t click on Cecillia Preston’s link !
Yes. & dems don’t rush their’s through……
All those cases held that certain specific rights to bodily integrity and privacy, though unmentioned in the Constitution, are implicit in the broad guarantees of the Fourteenth Amendment, as long as they were part of the “concept of ordered liberty.” It’s not part of the concept of liberty to police a woman’s uterus or a gay man’s bedroom. There are limits to government power, and no process can be “due process” if it transgresses those limits.
But in so-called Originalism, a once-fringe legal theory that is now the gospel of half the Supreme Court, a right must also be “part of the Nation’s history and traditions” to be protected. Sorry, women and gays, you’re not part of our white-male-dominated history and traditions, so the constitution doesn’t protect you.
No way that they dare overturn Roe vs. Wade. They are just putting out feelers.
Looking from the outside it seems to be weird but legitimate anomaly of the US justice system, that 5 people can rule everything they want to be legal or illegal, and nothing can be done about it.
@Juan Carlos Alonso 👈🤡❄
Well, Congress can write laws in such a way that it leaves not room for specious interpretation. If a justice insists on ruling disingenuously, they can be removed from the bench by Congress.
If there had been term limits, that might not have happened.
Here we go women first this, next your pay and your status in the USA. I feel for those women that get raped, that never gave those sick men permission to hurt them and their bodies. But am I surprised that Republican justices did this Republicans wanted to pass a bill to make it legal to date younger children in Tennessee. Sicking.
when you have a country that is apathetic to voting, then you deserve everything you get.
More people voted in 2020 than ever before.
@don lang more than have the country didn’t
@don lang when 100 million people dont vote you deserve what you get
Because nothing says “pro-life” like supporting the death penalty and opposing gun control.
Double set of standards. Go one way when its in your interest and the other way when its not.
Its called the GOP
The death penalty is only given to convicted criminals and I doubt an unborn baby is a criminal at all.
Gun control on the other hand should be implemented as it would prevent *some* murders and many suicides.
From the UK, I feel very worried for America’s democracy and this just made everything a whole lot worse. 🤔😮😮😮
I feel so saddened about “Rowe vs Wade. All I can say is. Keep track of the wire coat hangers in your closet. And keep track of the rise in the death rate of young women who go to “Back Alley Abortionists.” All you good parents will have to stop being embarrassed about talking about the “Birds and Bees.” I’m hoping someone is going to keep a record of how many abandoned babies we may have to acknowledge. Your daughter is going to have to learn how to keep an aspirin between her knees again. A young woman is going to have to be really sure the young man loves her. And young men are going to have to forget about his farming 101 classes. He better take classes on manners. “Sowing his Wild Oats” will have to become a thing of the past. The days of free expression are over. Good luck!!! ROWE vs WADE R I P!!!🌹😷❤️