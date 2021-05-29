Subpoenaing Records From January 6th ‘Can Start Today’

Former Republican Barbara Comstock, who accompanied Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s mother and partner on Capitol Hill as they met with lawmakers, and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) express their disappointment over the January 6th commission legislation failing in the Senate, and discuss what other actions Congress can take

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Jan6 #Insurrection #CapitolHill