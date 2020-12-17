Successful Surgery on Boy Flown to NYC – December 16 2020

TOPICS:
December 17, 2020

 

Trusted News
22 Comments on "Successful Surgery on Boy Flown to NYC – December 16 2020"

  1. Paula Donaldson | December 16, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    GOD O U GOOD SUH? A BIG THANK YOU TO Dr Evan and his crew may the lord bless and keep you.dont know the boy but my heart bled when i heard it could happen to my 11 yr old daughter. Smh. I hate dogs.

    • Horace Napier | December 16, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      Paula mi still a cry because every time I see the little boy I remember my son and nobody hold accountable for this mi vex!!!

  2. Kadya Heslop | December 16, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  3. Dawn Palmer | December 16, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Hi Giovani, good seeing you again. Be blessed.

  4. Clayton Jasiah | December 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Very nice 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  5. Marcia Thomas | December 16, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    thank you Doct. for such a good job well don

  6. Davida SS | December 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    4?? Oh my God…poor baby ☹

  7. michkael lawrence | December 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Maraghs smart

  8. Dennis Jones | December 16, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    I only them have the capability I give him credit

  9. Marvet Buddington | December 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    I like what that gentile man talk about let other countries take the vaccine be4 we Jamaicans take it

  10. Dennis Jones | December 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

  11. Dennis Jones | December 16, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    👍👍👍👍👍👍

  12. tobie elbon | December 16, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Thank God for caring doctors. May The Most High continue to guide and strengthen them. We thank there families for the sacrifices they are making each day to care for the sick.

  13. Marcus Ewart | December 16, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    Big Jamaican Doctors we appreciate you

  14. Roseforres | December 16, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    I agree with the Mayor. He is speaking wisdom

  15. Roseforres | December 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Many thanks to the doctors and caregivers at Montefiore Hospital. God bless you all

  16. Debbie Peart | December 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Big up St Ann’s Bay hospital that’s where he went first

  17. Doreen McLean | December 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    To God be the glory, great things he hath done, thank You Jesus.

  18. Gibbs Dorothy | December 16, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Thank you Lord and thanks to the doctor how help that little boy

  19. 401Eastbound | December 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Mr mayor I’m with you let the peoples who make the vaccines take it first.

  20. Clarence Powell | December 17, 2020 at 12:04 AM | Reply

    This young man is growing in this position. I remember him from Beyond the Headlines. Good job Mr Dennis

