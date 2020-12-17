Successful Surgery on Boy Flown to NYC – December 16 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
GOD O U GOOD SUH? A BIG THANK YOU TO Dr Evan and his crew may the lord bless and keep you.dont know the boy but my heart bled when i heard it could happen to my 11 yr old daughter. Smh. I hate dogs.
Paula mi still a cry because every time I see the little boy I remember my son and nobody hold accountable for this mi vex!!!
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Hi Giovani, good seeing you again. Be blessed.
Very nice 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️
thank you Doct. for such a good job well don
4?? Oh my God…poor baby ☹
Maraghs smart
I only them have the capability I give him credit
I like what that gentile man talk about let other countries take the vaccine be4 we Jamaicans take it
First world countries are always first in line, with any new development, so this should be no different.
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Thank God for caring doctors. May The Most High continue to guide and strengthen them. We thank there families for the sacrifices they are making each day to care for the sick.
Big Jamaican Doctors we appreciate you
I agree with the Mayor. He is speaking wisdom
Many thanks to the doctors and caregivers at Montefiore Hospital. God bless you all
Big up St Ann’s Bay hospital that’s where he went first
To God be the glory, great things he hath done, thank You Jesus.
Thank you Lord and thanks to the doctor how help that little boy
Mr mayor I’m with you let the peoples who make the vaccines take it first.
This young man is growing in this position. I remember him from Beyond the Headlines. Good job Mr Dennis