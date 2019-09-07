Trump's wild summer included within just a few months racist attacks, a trade war, buying Greenland, Sharpiegate, bed bugs, and that's just the beginning. We discuss that with Rick Wilson.
Summer Of Trump: Racism, A Trade War, Buying Greenland, Bed Bugs, And More | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
He tried to destroy President Obama and destroyed himself and his family’s CON!
…and it took a Democrat reporter to think THAT 🐴💩 up! He is still your president. You are still a sore loser. Have a nice day 🙃
Just let this sink in a bit & really think about racism, a trade war, buying Greenland, bed bugs, Sharpiegate & so much more pertaining to SpankyPants only this past summer! If somebody had told me this is what America would become I’d say “No way Jose that can only happen in a 3rd world chiquita banana republic & never in the good ole USA.” Its like when Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin or Saddam Hussein took over only its an orange faced fat assed white clown this time in America.
Trumps syphilitic rambling into madness coloring a map is concerning wasn’t Howard Hughes a syphilitic roamer around the desert by the end
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez wtf?? When did they say he was “a Russian robot”???
@Roger Out Did you ever watch Rachel Maddow?
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez on occasion..
why do people always try to answer a question with a question?
Trump is similar to hitler
Bolton wears his Moustache
President Pedophile was going to pardon his BFF Epstein.
Epstein introduced him to Melania.
…and it took a Democrat to think THAT deviant 💩 up! Got any more made up stories about hookers peeing on beds?? He is still your president. You are still a sore loser. Have a nice day 🙃
@Doug Shaw You’re still on team pedophile.Fix your face.
Hey dummy! Bill Clinton isn’t President anymore
Leadership doesn’t change you it reveals who you truly are. This snatch and grab administration really doesn’t care what people think.
All distractions from EPSTEIN AND RUSSIA.
Uranium One, Ohr and Fusion scam, or another Democrat scheme like Kerry Logan Act violations in Iran? You don’t want to talk about those, I bet…
@Doug Shaw So I mention distractions and your immediate frikkin reflex response is whataboutisms 😂. No wonder Republicans have so many issues.
He and Moscow Mitch and his political cult, are counting very heavily upon their massive jerry rigging of election districts and big help from the Russians. That is what corruption looks like, America.
India is making huge strides to get to the moon while America is seeking to match India’s rep for corruption.
The dim, the disillusioned, the self-pitying ‘downtrodden’ and the delusional….in their collective abject stupidity, wish to once again choose Trump to be their crutch…rather than attempt the proper steps to practical governance. Duh-uh.
…and it took a Democrat to think THAT moronic 💩 up! He is still your president. You are still a sore loser. Have a nice day 🙃
@Doug Shaw For 14 months… ; ) Watch.
But what does Brian really think… The Shadow knows… he was right there on the Chinook
What’s wrong Mitch? Putin got you by the Pu$$y??? 🤣
America’s Cry Baby, is America’s shame . . . It would all be a big joke, if it wasn’t for the, y’know? . . . Concentration Camps, and stuff . . . SMH
You know what stands out? That nothing is going to happen to trump or those in office. That politicians are above the law. That the only thing religion brings to the table is death, destruction and deprivation.
Folks ignore the trolls register and Vote Blue! Thank you 😊
Trump is the biggest liar in the history of the US president. He promoted the tax cuts of the middle class and the rich in the United States including the most exciting inheritance tax of rich people, whose goal is to reduce it to zero. Then the government’s fiscal deficit needs to be filled, so a trade war against the world was created. Increasing Tariffs will only increase the consumption pressure of the people at the bottom of the country for such an imported countrie- USA. The United States imports more than 2.5 trillion US dollars each year. Use the money of the poor to make up for the fiscal deficit and help rich save more and more money. These leaders and wealthy capitalists are so smart. People are still very stupid and are still supporting these rich people. LOL
The United States is the most greedy country in the world, and God is tired of it.
Summer of the serpent left brainwashing operation fabricating lies to destroy Trump for full beast system Demonic tyranny
Well … making America great again turns out not to be all that easy, eh?
We welcome Antifa to the 21st Century the replacements for the older version of the Ku Klux Klan
It would be hilarious if Sharpie-gate ultimately brings down Trumpy the lying clown.
Focused on beating these 10 GOP Senators in 2020:
Mitch McConnell (KY)
Susan Collins (ME)
John Cornyn (TX)
Joni Ernst (IA)
Cory Gardner (CO)
Lindsey Graham (SC)
Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS)
Martha McSally (AZ)
David Perdue (GA)
Thom Tillis (NC)