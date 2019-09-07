Summer Of Trump: Racism, A Trade War, Buying Greenland, Bed Bugs, And More | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 7, 2019

 

Trump's wild summer included within just a few months racist attacks, a trade war, buying Greenland, Sharpiegate, bed bugs, and that's just the beginning. We discuss that with Rick Wilson.
33 Comments on "Summer Of Trump: Racism, A Trade War, Buying Greenland, Bed Bugs, And More | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Conjurer Woman | September 7, 2019 at 3:07 AM | Reply

    He tried to destroy President Obama and destroyed himself and his family’s CON!

    • Doug Shaw | September 7, 2019 at 8:48 AM | Reply

      …and it took a Democrat reporter to think THAT 🐴💩 up! He is still your president. You are still a sore loser. Have a nice day 🙃

  2. P J | September 7, 2019 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    Just let this sink in a bit & really think about racism, a trade war, buying Greenland, bed bugs, Sharpiegate & so much more pertaining to SpankyPants only this past summer! If somebody had told me this is what America would become I’d say “No way Jose that can only happen in a 3rd world chiquita banana republic & never in the good ole USA.” Its like when Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin or Saddam Hussein took over only its an orange faced fat assed white clown this time in America.

  3. Moscow Mitch | September 7, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    Trumps syphilitic rambling into madness coloring a map is concerning wasn’t Howard Hughes a syphilitic roamer around the desert by the end

  4. Dee Scott | September 7, 2019 at 3:20 AM | Reply

    Trump is similar to hitler

  5. Cowboy Bebop | September 7, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    President Pedophile was going to pardon his BFF Epstein.

  6. Bono Budju | September 7, 2019 at 3:36 AM | Reply

    Leadership doesn’t change you it reveals who you truly are. This snatch and grab administration really doesn’t care what people think.

  7. GBHanny8 | September 7, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

    All distractions from EPSTEIN AND RUSSIA.

    • Doug Shaw | September 7, 2019 at 8:56 AM | Reply

      Uranium One, Ohr and Fusion scam, or another Democrat scheme like Kerry Logan Act violations in Iran? You don’t want to talk about those, I bet…

    • GBHanny8 | September 7, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      @Doug Shaw So I mention distractions and your immediate frikkin reflex response is whataboutisms 😂. No wonder Republicans have so many issues.

  8. Macnutz420 | September 7, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    He and Moscow Mitch and his political cult, are counting very heavily upon their massive jerry rigging of election districts and big help from the Russians. That is what corruption looks like, America.
    India is making huge strides to get to the moon while America is seeking to match India’s rep for corruption.

  9. olrik parlez | September 7, 2019 at 5:10 AM | Reply

    The dim, the disillusioned, the self-pitying ‘downtrodden’ and the delusional….in their collective abject stupidity, wish to once again choose Trump to be their crutch…rather than attempt the proper steps to practical governance. Duh-uh.

  10. TeleTube | September 7, 2019 at 5:35 AM | Reply

    But what does Brian really think… The Shadow knows… he was right there on the Chinook

  11. C Powell | September 7, 2019 at 6:25 AM | Reply

    What’s wrong Mitch? Putin got you by the Pu$$y??? 🤣

  12. Ash Roskell | September 7, 2019 at 6:57 AM | Reply

    America’s Cry Baby, is America’s shame . . . It would all be a big joke, if it wasn’t for the, y’know? . . . Concentration Camps, and stuff . . . SMH

  13. Master Man | September 7, 2019 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    You know what stands out? That nothing is going to happen to trump or those in office. That politicians are above the law. That the only thing religion brings to the table is death, destruction and deprivation.

  14. Michael Squires | September 7, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Folks ignore the trolls register and Vote Blue! Thank you 😊

  15. jason bonne | September 7, 2019 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    Trump is the biggest liar in the history of the US president. He promoted the tax cuts of the middle class and the rich in the United States including the most exciting inheritance tax of rich people, whose goal is to reduce it to zero. Then the government’s fiscal deficit needs to be filled, so a trade war against the world was created. Increasing Tariffs will only increase the consumption pressure of the people at the bottom of the country for such an imported countrie- USA. The United States imports more than 2.5 trillion US dollars each year. Use the money of the poor to make up for the fiscal deficit and help rich save more and more money. These leaders and wealthy capitalists are so smart. People are still very stupid and are still supporting these rich people. LOL
    The United States is the most greedy country in the world, and God is tired of it.

  16. Yo-yos Tenbucks | September 7, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Summer of the serpent left brainwashing operation fabricating lies to destroy Trump for full beast system Demonic tyranny

  17. El Loco | September 7, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Well … making America great again turns out not to be all that easy, eh?

  18. David Jones | September 7, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    We welcome Antifa to the 21st Century the replacements for the older version of the Ku Klux Klan

  19. Bytor 1001 | September 7, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    It would be hilarious if Sharpie-gate ultimately brings down Trumpy the lying clown.

  20. Natorrie Lee | September 7, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Focused on beating these 10 GOP Senators in 2020:
    Mitch McConnell (KY)
    Susan Collins (ME)
    John Cornyn (TX)
    Joni Ernst (IA)
    Cory Gardner (CO)
    Lindsey Graham (SC)
    Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS)
    Martha McSally (AZ)
    David Perdue (GA)
    Thom Tillis (NC)

