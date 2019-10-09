Support For Impeachment Inquiry Over 50 Percent: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Support for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump is now over 50 percent, according to new Quinnipiac Poll numbers. Aired on 10/9/19.
This presidential melt down has been brought to you by the letters I and M, and the color Peach.
Obstructing an inquiry is *also* an impeachable offense.
100% for Im🍑ment
Good will always prevail over wannabe SCUM LORDS like CHUMP an his criminal administration ! They are all made in Russia an are traitors to America !
Yes….
America is finally beginning to wake up!
Yes they are.
#walkaway
♥️ TRUMP ♥️
Over 50 percent….and counting!
That’s not good news for the dems considering dems are the only people who participate in polls. Is Hillary going to win in a landslide?
Let’s impeach this Pos already! There’s plenty of evidence right in front of us!
There’s also a giant stone wall in front of us.
Jim A if the evidence fell on Mitch’s face and started to wiggle he wouldn’t see it. Maybe whatever mental illness Trump has is contagious.
🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🎃
the skinny… trump fan : ” he is being bullied by a corrupt Government”
the majority of us : ” he is corrupting our Government ”
His lies VS truth.
Truth will win.
♥️MAGA 2020♥️
♥️ TRUMP ♥️
Representative democracy is a failure if all the representatives do is look at polls. The whole point of it is to elect people whose judgement to trust and then allow them to use their judgement.
“My poll numbers went up!” – “For impeachment, Donald. They are talking about impeaching you!” I thought the same, when I heared that.
This is the first Poll since Trump became POTUS that exceeded 50%. Trump still hasn’t reached a 50% approval rating at any point in his Presidency.
We are currently at higher support for Impeachment than our country ever reached during the Nixon or Clinton Impeachment attempts.
And we haven’t even got to the money….lol
And yet the WH calls it illegal
Trump Tweeted: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)”
Yeah, but… doesn’t he see? Bankrupting a country will be a lot harder than just bankrupting himself…
*If the president doesn’t have to obey the law, why do I?*
FINALLY IT’S STARTING TO HIT!!
100% for Im🍑ment
Please Impeach. Take him out in handcuffs would even be better!
The poll that brought us that 98% Hillary Victory LMAO where she won Ohio and Florida!
Me: “How are you doing today Donald?”
Donald : “I had peachier days”
Me : “Today is pretty peachy for you Donald but yes the peachier the better!”
🍑 🍑 🍑
Lock
Him
Up
!