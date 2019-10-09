Support For Impeachment Inquiry Over 50 Percent: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 9, 2019

 

Support for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump is now over 50 percent, according to new Quinnipiac Poll numbers. Aired on 10/9/19.
28 Comments on "Support For Impeachment Inquiry Over 50 Percent: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. markj6700 | October 9, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    This presidential melt down has been brought to you by the letters I and M, and the color Peach.

    Obstructing an inquiry is *also* an impeachable offense.

  2. Feng L | October 9, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Good will always prevail over wannabe SCUM LORDS like CHUMP an his criminal administration ! They are all made in Russia an are traitors to America !

  3. PIE C | October 9, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Yes….
    America is finally beginning to wake up!

  4. Keith Pieterse | October 9, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Over 50 percent….and counting!

    • HB’s Illegitimate Son | October 9, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      That’s not good news for the dems considering dems are the only people who participate in polls. Is Hillary going to win in a landslide?

  5. Jim A | October 9, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Let’s impeach this Pos already! There’s plenty of evidence right in front of us!

  6. DangerDave | October 9, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🎃

  7. Jeff Cooper | October 9, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    the skinny… trump fan : ” he is being bullied by a corrupt Government”
    the majority of us : ” he is corrupting our Government ”

    His lies VS truth.

  8. Dan Sanger | October 9, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Representative democracy is a failure if all the representatives do is look at polls. The whole point of it is to elect people whose judgement to trust and then allow them to use their judgement.

  9. Marcus Wiedner | October 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    “My poll numbers went up!” – “For impeachment, Donald. They are talking about impeaching you!” I thought the same, when I heared that.

    • Jeremy Backup | October 9, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      This is the first Poll since Trump became POTUS that exceeded 50%. Trump still hasn’t reached a 50% approval rating at any point in his Presidency.

      We are currently at higher support for Impeachment than our country ever reached during the Nixon or Clinton Impeachment attempts.

  10. Grey Mouser | October 9, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    And we haven’t even got to the money….lol

  11. TheDesertsweeper | October 9, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    And yet the WH calls it illegal

  12. wolfman02 | October 9, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Trump Tweeted: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)”

    Yeah, but… doesn’t he see? Bankrupting a country will be a lot harder than just bankrupting himself…

  13. Tiffany Bush | October 9, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    This presidential liquefy down has been brought to you by the letters I and M, and the shading Peach.

    Blocking a request is additionally an impeachable offense.

  14. Real Patriot | October 9, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    *If the president doesn’t have to obey the law, why do I?*

  15. David Potter | October 9, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    FINALLY IT’S STARTING TO HIT!!

  16. lord fly | October 9, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    100% for Im🍑ment

  17. Nancy McCaffrey | October 9, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Please Impeach. Take him out in handcuffs would even be better!

  18. DAWN LEMON | October 9, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    The poll that brought us that 98% Hillary Victory LMAO where she won Ohio and Florida!

  19. Bea Vizcarra | October 9, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Me: “How are you doing today Donald?”

    Donald : “I had peachier days”

    Me : “Today is pretty peachy for you Donald but yes the peachier the better!”

    🍑 🍑 🍑

  20. King Yellowman | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Lock
    Him
    Up
    !

