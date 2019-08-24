Supreme Court Reveals Justice Ginsburg Received Additional Cancer Treatment | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Supreme Court Reveals Justice Ginsburg Received Additional Cancer Treatment | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

August 24, 2019

 

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently underwent a fresh round of treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, the Supreme Court revealed. Josh Gerstein and Barbara Perry discuss.
Supreme Court Reveals Justice Ginsburg Received Additional Cancer Treatment | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

55 Comments on "Supreme Court Reveals Justice Ginsburg Received Additional Cancer Treatment | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Satoshi Matrix | August 24, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    Lifetime appointments to the US Supreme Court mean half the country hopes he lives for a long time while the other half are just counting down the days until she dies. It’s all about the importance of her position, not the woman herself. It’s sad, really.

  2. Warren McDaniel | August 24, 2019 at 3:34 AM | Reply

    conservative here hoping rbg makes a full recovery

  3. jimmy white | August 24, 2019 at 3:59 AM | Reply

    I don’t agree with her politics but im wishing her the best!

    • Spanish Language Educational Resources | August 24, 2019 at 6:52 AM | Reply

      A pine coffin is too good for her, but not sufficiently secure. She may rise again!

  4. Jayme Ann | August 24, 2019 at 4:19 AM | Reply

    Prayers to you RBG, from one cancer warrior to another. PLEASE don’t die!

    • Tony Mario | August 24, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      May she and her supporters have all the compassion she showed for the unborn.

    • D P | August 24, 2019 at 8:08 AM | Reply

      @Tony Mario All those poor innocent lives 😪

    • Number one Duno | August 24, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      Vicara Vitakka
      Soooo. The Democrats are not corrupt? You are incredibly delusional. The list of Democrats corruption is neck and neck with Republican corruption. If she had been elected, Hillary Clinton, and her husband would have been the most corrupt White House in the history of this country. You are incredibly ignorant. 🖕🏼

    • Pup Pup Man | August 24, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      @Vicara Vitakka you know Epstein and Bill Clinton were great friends. Hillary would have protected her friend Jeffery Epstein.
      look at Operation Broken Heart, please!

    • PJH199 1 | August 24, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      Jayme Ann adios Ruth! 👋

  5. Jacob Tanner | August 24, 2019 at 4:22 AM | Reply

    Judge Ruth, may God bless you and help you through your health. Speedy recovery and back on your chair.

  6. K Elm | August 24, 2019 at 5:51 AM | Reply

    viva la vida.

  7. My Friends | August 24, 2019 at 6:36 AM | Reply

    So that’s her idea of full steam ahead

  8. Dale Dalton | August 24, 2019 at 6:56 AM | Reply

    I do not agree with alot this lady thinks is right, but may god bless her.

    • A CS | August 24, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      @Michael Sanchez if that’s true? Why is the human population growing exponentially?

    • Michael Sanchez | August 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      A CS because of 3rd world nations full of people who have no impulse control.

    • Number one Duno | August 24, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      A CS
      Can you prove they do not? I could easily quote from God’s only book, that children are to be cherished, not murdered… and yes, he even refers to them in the womb. How can a person believe that God approves of abortion? That’s the devils work, and not of God. Therefore she has done nothing to further the kingdom of God, and everything to further the will of Satan. Stupid.

    • A CS | August 24, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      @Michael Sanchez US and world population statistical growth figures disagree with you. The statics highlight periods of increase and decrease across all countries and projected years where countries will increase to certain populations. It doesnt mention anything about Ruth Bader Ginsburg strangely 🤣

  9. no u | August 24, 2019 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    H3 army, we need a get her a scooter.

  10. Billy | August 24, 2019 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    Amy
    Coney
    Barrett

  11. Hank Terreros | August 24, 2019 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    “Get Well Soon”

  12. Troy Stocker | August 24, 2019 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    She doesn’t really believe in the constitution

  13. altitude illume | August 24, 2019 at 8:56 AM | Reply

    #RUTHbaderGINSBURGcivilized

  14. BrooklynRicanSoul | August 24, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    WTF! Ruth still alive!

  15. whitesky18 | August 24, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Ruth didn’t retire during Obama’s term because Moscow Mitch did not allow Barrack to fill ANY court vacancies during his term as President.
    She is an American Hero and deserves at least a statue on the National Mall and a law school in her name.

    • Mo Fo | August 24, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      baby killer needs to go…

    • J C | August 24, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Mo Fo Someone should have killed you as a fetus

    • madcheeseknight | August 24, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      She didn’t retire because the Left deluded itself into believing Hillary had no chance of losing.

      And who told you brainlets to start using “Moscow Mitch”? All the commenters that are one step above bots seem to have started using it all at once, so someone that actually thinks for themselves must have come up with it.

  16. Ronny Simon | August 24, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    She looks worse now than when she was dead

  17. ADjustinG2013 | August 24, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    all she has to do is stay on 1 more year…. all we have to do is fire trump in 2020

  18. John B | August 24, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    “Radiation therapy for treatment of cancer”, hockus pokus by witch doctors and in my view Ginsberg does not have the sense she was born with. Obviously she needs to be removed on medical grounds because she will continue to have cancer because medical authorities cannot cure her under present medical understanding. She might try taking Iodine, an essential nutrient that was removed from salt some years ago, not to mention that her body is acidic. The “cure” for cancer is a Trillion dollar industry with radiation treatment.

  19. free2express08 | August 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    I have such a respect for my elders. We won’t let cancer stop us.

  20. John O | August 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!! The gop has packed the court with extremists

