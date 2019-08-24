Supreme Court Reveals Justice Ginsburg Received Additional Cancer Treatment | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently underwent a fresh round of treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, the Supreme Court revealed. Josh Gerstein and Barbara Perry discuss.
Lifetime appointments to the US Supreme Court mean half the country hopes he lives for a long time while the other half are just counting down the days until she dies. It’s all about the importance of her position, not the woman herself. It’s sad, really.
@johnny doenuts while i agree with you might i suggest that you use propper spelling and grammar when calling a person a moron. Just a thought.
@TheYakisobaNoodle No need, conservatives tend to have morals. Of course there’s always going to be losers in comment sections trying to shock people, but they don’t represent conservatism.
@TheYakisobaNoodle Glad you support the hypocrisy of abortion
@Knitwit The legacy of what? Unbridled stupidity?
Blame Democrats for changing the Senate rules . Harry Reid caused all of this
conservative here hoping rbg makes a full recovery
Conservative here hoping she gets all the compassion she showed for the unborn. Nothing could be more beautiful or just 😊
Since when are CONservatives nice?
@Tony Mario how many orphans have you adopted?
I don’t agree with her politics but im wishing her the best!
A pine coffin is too good for her, but not sufficiently secure. She may rise again!
Prayers to you RBG, from one cancer warrior to another. PLEASE don’t die!
May she and her supporters have all the compassion she showed for the unborn.
@Tony Mario All those poor innocent lives 😪
Vicara Vitakka
Soooo. The Democrats are not corrupt? You are incredibly delusional. The list of Democrats corruption is neck and neck with Republican corruption. If she had been elected, Hillary Clinton, and her husband would have been the most corrupt White House in the history of this country. You are incredibly ignorant. 🖕🏼
@Vicara Vitakka you know Epstein and Bill Clinton were great friends. Hillary would have protected her friend Jeffery Epstein.
look at Operation Broken Heart, please!
Jayme Ann adios Ruth! 👋
Judge Ruth, may God bless you and help you through your health. Speedy recovery and back on your chair.
She does not care for God….
All prayers on her behalf, go straight to Satan’s ears.
viva la vida.
So that’s her idea of full steam ahead
Doing more than trump has ever done….
@J S she is going to die and I hope she suffers
@John Harris and trump is going to federal prison, and I’m certain he will suffer…..
She’s done more evil than Trump and she’s fighting hard to fend off her judgment. Soon now.
I do not agree with alot this lady thinks is right, but may god bless her.
@Michael Sanchez if that’s true? Why is the human population growing exponentially?
A CS because of 3rd world nations full of people who have no impulse control.
A CS
Can you prove they do not? I could easily quote from God’s only book, that children are to be cherished, not murdered… and yes, he even refers to them in the womb. How can a person believe that God approves of abortion? That’s the devils work, and not of God. Therefore she has done nothing to further the kingdom of God, and everything to further the will of Satan. Stupid.
@Michael Sanchez US and world population statistical growth figures disagree with you. The statics highlight periods of increase and decrease across all countries and projected years where countries will increase to certain populations. It doesnt mention anything about Ruth Bader Ginsburg strangely 🤣
H3 army, we need a get her a scooter.
Amy
Coney
Barrett
It’s going to happen 😎
That will guarantee Trump’s reelection.
Billy: 100% Right!
“Get Well Soon”
She doesn’t really believe in the constitution
@jfsfrnd understanding that certain parts need to be changed doesn’t mean what you idiots want to think it means.
@Troy Stocker yes, she will rule in favor of the law and the Constitution like she has every time.
@Roger Out This baby killing pig needs to go…
@Roger Out The EC is only “archaic” because it made you lose in 2016 and everyone knows it. Get over it.
#RUTHbaderGINSBURGcivilized
WTF! Ruth still alive!
Ruth didn’t retire during Obama’s term because Moscow Mitch did not allow Barrack to fill ANY court vacancies during his term as President.
She is an American Hero and deserves at least a statue on the National Mall and a law school in her name.
baby killer needs to go…
@Mo Fo Someone should have killed you as a fetus
She didn’t retire because the Left deluded itself into believing Hillary had no chance of losing.
And who told you brainlets to start using “Moscow Mitch”? All the commenters that are one step above bots seem to have started using it all at once, so someone that actually thinks for themselves must have come up with it.
She looks worse now than when she was dead
LOL. Classy!
all she has to do is stay on 1 more year…. all we have to do is fire trump in 2020
“Radiation therapy for treatment of cancer”, hockus pokus by witch doctors and in my view Ginsberg does not have the sense she was born with. Obviously she needs to be removed on medical grounds because she will continue to have cancer because medical authorities cannot cure her under present medical understanding. She might try taking Iodine, an essential nutrient that was removed from salt some years ago, not to mention that her body is acidic. The “cure” for cancer is a Trillion dollar industry with radiation treatment.
I have such a respect for my elders. We won’t let cancer stop us.
VOTE Blue!! The gop has packed the court with extremists