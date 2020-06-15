Supreme Court upholds that workers cannot be fired for being LGBTQ | USA TODAY

Supreme Court hands victory to LGBTQ workers under Civil Rights Act Title VII provision.

RELATED: George Floyd's brother testifies before Congress

The Supreme Court ruled LGBTQ workers cannot be fired under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#lgbtq #supremecourt