Supreme Court upholds that workers cannot be fired for being LGBTQ | USA TODAY

Supreme Court hands victory to LGBTQ workers under Civil Rights Act Title VII provision.
The Supreme Court ruled LGBTQ workers cannot be fired under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision.
Great! Can they be fired for not doing their required job?
24james obviously but we can’t be fired alone for our sexual orientation because it’s against the law. Why would people want to fire us because of our orientation anyways it’s so stupid.
Our future will be female, black and LGBT ❤️
Hugo Daniel period diversity is awesome!
Yes Go LGBTQ+! Finally a little positivity. Happy Pride all my LGBTQ+ community!🌈🌈😇
I didn’t know they could be fired for that pretense anyway 🤷
Was that ever a thing?
WHAT IF THEY MAKE A GRAVE MISTAKE FOR THE COMPANY THEY SHOULD ALSO BE FIRED……LOL
LGBT workers can be fired.
Zaire Haylock but not because of our sexual orientation alone. We can be fired the same way as heterosexual workers by just not doing our jobs the best we can or being lazy.
What about religious institutions?