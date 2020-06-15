Supreme Court upholds that workers cannot be fired for being LGBTQ | USA TODAY

June 15, 2020

 

Supreme Court hands victory to LGBTQ workers under Civil Rights Act Title VII provision.
The Supreme Court ruled LGBTQ workers cannot be fired under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision.

18 Comments on "Supreme Court upholds that workers cannot be fired for being LGBTQ | USA TODAY"

  1. OneGreatChap | June 15, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    gay.

  2. 24james | June 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Great! Can they be fired for not doing their required job?

    • Jalael Edwards | June 15, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      24james obviously but we can’t be fired alone for our sexual orientation because it’s against the law. Why would people want to fire us because of our orientation anyways it’s so stupid.

    • Kelvyn Bienvenido | June 15, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      Now we can fired for lazy workers

  3. Hugo Daniel | June 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Our future will be female, black and LGBT ❤️

  4. Jalael Edwards | June 15, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Yes Go LGBTQ+! Finally a little positivity. Happy Pride all my LGBTQ+ community!🌈🌈😇

  5. sxynxbou faye | June 15, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Periodddd

  6. AMD77 | June 15, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Great, now make me a sandwich………. Jk

  7. Kim M. | June 15, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    I didn’t know they could be fired for that pretense anyway 🤷

  8. Dustin Harner | June 15, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Was that ever a thing?

  9. charlie whiskey | June 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    WHAT IF THEY MAKE A GRAVE MISTAKE FOR THE COMPANY THEY SHOULD ALSO BE FIRED……LOL

  10. Zaire Haylock | June 15, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    LGBT workers can be fired.

    • Jalael Edwards | June 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Zaire Haylock but not because of our sexual orientation alone. We can be fired the same way as heterosexual workers by just not doing our jobs the best we can or being lazy.

  11. day6creation breathing | June 15, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    “stink fist”
    wins
    again
    yayyyyy

  12. Edward Creel | June 15, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Just don’t hire them if you don’t want them

  13. Asher Raza | June 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    What about religious institutions?

