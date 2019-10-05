Susan Rice, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's brazen public solicitations for foreign help in the 2020 election, and how domestic political divisions are America's greatest national security vulnerability. Aired on 10/04/19.

Susan Rice: Trump Proposing To Sell Out U.S. On China For Personal Gain | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC