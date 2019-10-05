Susan Rice: Trump Proposing To Sell Out U.S. On China For Personal Gain | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Susan Rice, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's brazen public solicitations for foreign help in the 2020 election, and how domestic political divisions are America's greatest national security vulnerability. Aired on 10/04/19.
It’s making MAGA look like some sick joke on the American people.
This is a really cool comment thread. A bunch of idiots (or trolls) who think that the whistleblower(s) are fake, unamerican and/or lying. Meanwhile their holy orange savior is admitting that it’s all true and there is nothing wrong with selling us out for his personal political gain.
@Gwendolyn Williamsgwendolyn williams, U R OBVIOUSLY A DUMBED DOWN MINDLESS DUMB – ocrap Voter!!! POTUS TRUMP WON the 2016 ELECTION AGAINST ALL ODDS and AGAINST the ANTI LORD JESUS CHRIST AND ANTI AMERICA LUCIFERIAN SATANIC GLOBALIST DEMONCRAP LIAR Hillary Clinton!!! THAT IN ITSELF WAS A ACT OF PURE GENIUS!!! SO POTUS TRUMP IS Not Stupid at all Unlike you!!!
@Josie Fox Also Climate change denial since they both depend on Oil
@Juju Rellama The only sewage here is what you are spewing…
@Maharajji NKB Nope only fellow criminals like Conman Don
Brilliant analysis by Susan Rice.
no, not after how she, Susan, introduced *herself* at the start of this interview – setting the stage, just like they intended.. and you fell for it! completely.
and, so, you are now listening to her, believing what she spewed out in this ‘interview.’
you were *played,* just as she & rachel intended.. and this means you’ll believe *anything* that manipulative duo sends your way.. it’s *grotesque,* how so many people are lapping up the content in this performance, this obviously *rehearsed,* *pretend* interview.. and you *bought it.* ..too easy! 🤦🏾
Poise and great cadence but vacuous and mere opinion
She shuld be running for POTUS
People can get out in protest, also.
DRSmetal Looks like you haven’t been noticing…
I’m just an aging ol’ blue collar boy from from the red corner of New Mexico. Out here some would say Rice is one of them thar Liberal Elites! I think I’ll just call her smart.
And I would call you delusional..
@Buck Browning GO HOME PUTIN.
@Steve Folkes, I’ve watched Cuomo among others and yes the question has been asked in wonder in response to his Conservative guests who are asking that very question , they belive nothing done by this president warrants an impeachment
Elite == those that think they are superior because of wealth. Many have never worked!
Arrogant Elites == think themselves smart and you should listen to them.
Arrogant Elites at Fox n Friends == think tRump is ok (they are in the 1%) and Rupert pays those pretty puppets what to say.
@Jesus F. He said “from a red corner of…”
Amazing interview. Deftly worth watching the whole time.
Great guest to open up the situation in a concrete manner. donnie needs to be shadowed all the time to expose his actions.
Shadowed, he is already, and he does whatever he wants, no one stopping him, no matter how much shadowing goes in..sadly
Susan Rice (respect to her)
This warning is too late, the USA public may still think they won the cold war, however, despite the collapse of the USSR Putin has put a puppet President in the White House, game set and match to the Russians and the GOP are two conceited to realize it.
@Jukka Ollikainen I have been wondering since I was younger and gained critical thought, why there is so much unending mean-spirited greed in the world! Is there ever “enough” wealth for those people only some of which you named? Can they not ever reach a state where they have secured enough wealth for themselves and all their relatives and friends for generations into the future, that they can begin to think of spreading their good fortune to the world that is so poor in some places that they cannot conceive of the wealth that a poor American or European has? When if ever can morality enter the hearts and minds of those people? What precludes them from operating with good will towards others? We ALL learned the same stuff in school but it seems that the less capable you are in sharing, what you have, the more willing you are to share it. It should be the other way round. The more you have the more you give and yet they fight tooth and nail to keep it all. The precept that you are at fault for not being rich is so not true, it hardly is worth discussing. I am still left with this question.
@nixl I think some of those people are just fundamentally scared and combined with wealth, well, this is exactly what happens.
The very same nihilism that made Germany and Soviet Union happen almost a century ago has now taken over America. People like Pence and Graham are the perfect examples of the tiny liddle chapter Nietzsche wrote about the death of Gop – the destruction common moral agreement and social guidelines by the man gods. I’m pretty sure that Goebbels – very much like Bannon – really thought that he is conserving something really important and valuable, with or without a god. Too bad that the essence of the value was lost immidiately – by their very own actions. Just one party for Judas and some good ole eternal return. So it goes.
Thanks for the response – the world definitely needs sane and insightful words, right now.
Stay safe and take care!
GOP is too proud to admit Putin owns the party.
Kinda like–
USAF for years too proud to admit UFO ‘s own the skies.
Perfectly correct, i said before, Russia so far has won the world war.
susan should be a senator or represenative. Very sharp
What’s wrong with making her Kamala Harriss’s Vice President?
Kamala Harris? Really? Yuck.
PRESIDENT
She may go to jail if she doesn’t flip.
This is a very smart woman!
Republicans are callable for the loss of America!
Listening to one another is not going to happen! 😢😢😢😢😢
First thing to do; get religion and money out of politics.
M.J. de Bruin Take off the the revolutionary’s mask, and it’s the CIA. Take off the terrorist’s mask and it’s the CIA. Take off the news man’s mask, and it’s the CIA. Take off the filmmakers mask, and it’s the CIA. Take off the whistleblower’s mask and it’s ….. the motherphuckers at the CIA.
@Reto.the.SciFifan Wiley Cyote oh ya also fire fire
@Hildebeast Clinton …and under the tinfoil hat? Why it’s Hildebeast Clinton… a Youtube conspiracy dork!
SAFT SAVE AMERICA FIRE TRUMP
Susan Rice. Articulate, informed, rational, pragmatic. There’s not a single soul in the Trump admin who could hold a candle to her and for that, we’re all so much poorer.
yet she suggests we do NOTHING while we are under attack. Voting? That is next year. People are dying now!! Plus the corrupt judges Trump is placing wont go when he does
Congratulations Comrade!..Your ignorance is surpassed only by your delusional leftist indoctrination..You are now a certified leftist POS..
Nobody in the Trump administration HAS a soul.
@Toledo1940 And 90% of people in USA are weak drones who need media to tell them what to be outraged about. What does media talk about:
Trump corrupt: True
Trump lies: True
Whistleblower bla bla bla: GREAT
Trump collusion: True
We need to vote: Sure…
Literally all anybody cares about or talks about is what media feeds them. They are unable to think for themselves about bigger issues like:
It’s 2019 & we are still following a 229 year old document…as if it is a bible of sorts written by a God and not just falible humans from a dark time in our history where a LOT of ignorance was dominant.
Everybody talks about vote, yet we KNOW our country is under attack (election manipulation) so your vote may not even count as we are not even doing anything about it.
While you wait to vote next year for possible ANOTHER corrupt president, we are being KILLED in the streets while our government does nothing to protect us.
Why are there so many elderly folks well past retirement of questionable metal state and health in our government or trying to get in? (Polosi, Bidden, Trump, Bernie[literally just had heart attack])
Why in the “greatest nation on earth” are our politicians on BOTH sides such flunkies?
The judges Trump is appointing won’t go away if you vote him out
If we rose up and stood up for ourselves by boycotting the corporations that control politicians, we could take back our government.
In a democracy wE THE PEOPLE hold the power, not government, so everything we cry about is OUR fault for not managing our own government as we should in a democratic republic
Why are our schools producing such masses of unthinking and apathetic people who are such push overs to government corruption?
Take some time to think for yourself about what is going on and look at the FULL picture, not just what the media feeds you. They are in the business of selling ADS, not informing you. Inform yourselves. Take CORRECTIVE ACTION about YOUR country, don’t wait around like children for some savior….NOBODY IS COMING TO SAVE YOU!!
Rachel was on Wallace earlier, & I made a comment. I’ll repeat it here: these are 2 Smart women!
@vrnc M @vrnc M: The Kremlin made up your user-name for you?? Geeze…they’re getting sloppy. Are you happy in your “job” trying to undermine the USA?? (Or are you an actual knuckle-dragging MAGA-hat-wearing tRUMPanzee?)
@keyrd1,
Rachel is absolutely smart, successful and rich, but she’s also extremely corrupt in her battle to transform the USA into something it never was… a one Party Communist Nation!
keyrd1 Take off the the revolutionary’s mask, and it’s the CIA. Take off the terrorist’s mask and it’s the CIA. Take off the news man’s mask, and it’s the CIA. Take off the filmmakers mask, and it’s the CIA. Take off the whistleblower’s mask and it’s ….. the motherphuckers at the CIA.
wise too
Trump conditioned the nation to his outrageousness and corruption. We are the frog slowly brought to a boil. The Orange Hitler is gonna get worst. Scary times are ahead of us. Be ready to protect your love ones and your livelihoods.
Loving your smart perspectives ladies! We need people in government like this so bad right now.
So many stupid AI BOTS/algorithms
@Tony Smith Believing in Trump is so Un-American at this point. Go back to your cult sheep and get educated on morals and the constitution.
@Says Who? Another Stockholm Syndrome Sufferer who is just like Wiley Cyote….Insane oh another one….no content Go Away
Susan Rice wisely summarizes it: Russia does not have to fire a bullet, they exploit our internal social divisions to pit Americans against each other. They have done a great job too and everyone knows it. It is time to change.
Four more years of Obama being president would have been better this orange faced criminal.
(Insert sarcasm) 😕
Todd’s Tropicals: Actually Obama had eight years as President
Actually, Obama had eight years as President
What a woman! Bow my head for her. Wise, eloquent, her heart on the right place. America’s hope for the future.
Republicans, the party of thieves
Remember when the Republicans wanted to investigate and maybe prosecute Susan Rice cause she did her job and asked for a background check on someone who wasn’t a nice guy..