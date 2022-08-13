Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged August 13, 2022 74 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Rushdie was threatened with his life since the ’80s…….it actually is beyond imagination that this is happening in 2022!! I sure hope he will live to see another day!
@Erick Borling Why dont you donate your eye to him. Seems like you are concerned for him.
@Jo Sm Ice ice Jo Sm. It was the person that stabbed Salman Rushdie, not the security! It was not the religous leader in Iran or elsewhere! It was the stabber! But how on earth is it possible to hold a big event like this without professional security?
Crusader: now you know why we go to war?
The charge should be “attempted first degree murder”. Two reasons: the perpetrator was aware of Rushdie’s appearance beforehand and had time to prepare his assault. Second, the perpetrator brought a knife to the event. If that isn’t premeditated, then what is?
They’ll likely upgrade the charge. These are just the initial proceedings. Just like his plea of innocence.
@Kicia Coldspring That’s what I’m hoping. They’ll search his phones and computers for more incriminating evidence. 👍
@Bird 🇺🇦 Brain There are those whom feel that Russian laws should not apply to Brittney Griner . This should to work both ways if the truly believe that Russian laws don’t apply to non Russian citizens.
@Bird 🇺🇦 Brain Not sure and I did not look it up, but I do believe an award for his death was issued years ago.
@stacey4u2luv If that’s true, then he had even more incentive.
I’m sorry to hear of this. I admire Salman and hope he recovers. What a horrid thing to do.
@hsmd If “most” things qualify for freedom of speech, “most” things should also qualify for how people react to those speeches. That is their freedom of “expression.”
@North The only hypocrite here is you and your likes. Do better next time!
@Truth Prevails sure, that makes sense, up to the point where “expression” is violence.
you admire him for what exactly? the fact that he was celebrated and awarded for inciting hate? his entire objective was to offend….but was a coward – he could not face the reaction so cried wolf all his life…..facing the consequences is part of freedom of speech LOL
This man has lived under death threats for decades, that this is allowed to happen now….. unforgivable
Thank a muslim
He had it coming bro.
No one allowed this to happen, else the evil stabbers would have been let go.
This suspect need to b charge fully .why why why this violence for .people need to stop 🛑
Anyone celebrating aggression against another human being has no connection to God.
@hsmd Unfortunately, every part of humanity has stained hands.
@Sal Provino throughout all of history, yes, but one can make a very credible argument that in this day and age, islam is the problem.
@hsmd show is where Islam teaches and advocate this behavior. Mahe your argument.
Why the heck no protection…..why he still living…..apprehended….disgusting!!!
I have never seen a poorer security around a man who has a fatwa on him.
A person with a doctrinal injunction to kill can be unrelenting.
I understand it,
here is a 6yr old interview, Salman Rushdie among other things saying what he felt about high security
All the people attending the event in Chapuaqua just wanted to have a nice day
All but one, who made the whole world sad and mad this weekend
The fatwa was lifted years ago.
@Kille No it was never lifted
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
That is disgusting. Unhinged completely…wow!
Barbarians are every where now a days! Why proper security was not arranged for Salman Rusdhi? It is the most henious attack against a writer. I strongly condemn this inhuman act. I wish and pray for his quick recovery.
Are you sure it’s the “most heinous attack against a writer?” I would think being dismembered is far worse… but hey.. that’s just me.
@Nasir Imani Asking the important questions, I see.
Sad that anyone 24 years old could be so misguided as to do physical harm to someone they obviously don’t understand. The irony is they too live here in a free country, yet misinterpret the life purpose of one who stands for freedom of expression and equality. I pray for a speedy recovery Salman Rushdie!
@Kungini Islam.
Fewer freedoms here in the USA everyday!
@Asleep Awake Lol!
It’s left wing politics, you brought the religion of peace into your fold, and this is what you will receive, learn the hard way.
Salman Rushdie has had a price on his head since the early 90’s, after writing the book Satanic Rites, Muslims felt insulted and made death threats towards Mr Rushdie.
Enjoy the diversity.
@William Jarrell
And Oswald was certainly duped!
Where in the hell was security, knowing the risks invovled
Remember that he has multiple fatwas against him
Staged !?
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
I have a copy of the Satanic Verses. Alleluia Cone, who wears nothing but butterflies, is one of my favorite characters from that book. Yes, I have had my fair share of “What are you doing with a satanic bible?” over the years. I have had to let people browse it for a minute to assure them that it was really just a story. I had one person, long ago, who saw the title and said “Oh, dear Lord, I can’t be near that!”, and ran from my home, horrified. I am sorry to hear that Mr. Rushdie was attacked, and I pray for his speedy recovery.
That’s a great story, I loved it , thanks
Why don’t you explain to everybody here what exactly the Muslims found offensive about the book. I’m talking about the brothel section. The Western press at the time deliberately didn’t go into the details. They didn’t want a backlash against Rushdie. As the facts of the offence came out over the 12 months the backlash against Rushdie came through anyway. I’m waiting for your response.
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
@Mohibullah Khan Because it doesn’t matter?
What a despicable coward. I hope this attempted murderer, and anyone that encouraged him, is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
I believe the Iranians did what they did to antagonize the British Government. This was due to the fact that British Aerospace at the time pulled out of selling medium sized airliners to Iran due to US pressure. There were US made components in the planes. I think Rushdie is a piece of dirt but no one had the right to stab him. If you don’t agree with someone you have a debate. He could have been beaten in a debate.
@Bob Roberts hey dummy only diplomats are covered by immunity and chargeable in their nation . Every one else us pranks where they commit the crime . You need to read a bit .
@Petros Tsegai You are missing the point and have resorted to childish name calling. . Tell those whom feel Russian laws don’t apply to Brittney Griner that laws apply to anyone on a particular countries soil.
how is a coward, he took the risk of attacking someone just before they went on stage knowing the risks, that is pretty brave, especially if you compare it with rushdie who spent most of his life in hiding after publishing a hateful book to incite hate – he could have inspired a dialogue use alternative means instead to have an educated form of discussion LOL
Lock him up for life. Imagine thinking stabbing a 75 year old kindly old man because his 34 year old book hurt your little feelings is bravery. Some classic religion of peace there.
“Islam doesn’t promote violence or peace. Islam is just a religion, and like every religion in the world, it depends on what you bring to it. If you’re a violent person, your Islam, your Judaism, your Christianity, your Hinduism, is going to be violent.”
@Sabeto How many other religions had a “fatwa” or equivalent out against Mr Rushdie? Can you provide me with a comprehensive list?
The funny thing is they think they are going to jannah when they do this but they really going to jahannam.
If this is a “second degree murder attempt”, what a first degree murder attempt is?!!!
The initial charge is not necessarily the final charge. It is the easiest charge to file.
“THOSE WHO CAN MAKE YOU BELIEVE ABSURDITIES CAN MAKE YOU COMMIT ATROCITIES.” VOLTAIRE : Religion
Come on Joe. Stop the Voltaire quotes. Mail a letter to Trump.
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Imagine, they waited decades. He let down his guard and it was fatal. A kid that wasn’t even born when these verses were written, and he carried out the desires of these Hardliners. What a poor example of security, two feeble police officers, one of whom can barely get up on the stage.
@a lucientes my bad. I didn’t read the book. Since you mentioned that book is about myths, i think you just saved my time and money.
So I guess he was killed because of 3mil bounty on his head
@Game Zoner Was the 24 year old a muslim? Do you even know his motives? And even if he was, Islamophobia is not the answer. Religions don’t teach violence , people are violent. STOP promoting more hate!
@Jayson Pida The question is, are they do that because of Christian teaching or simply by greed?
How can’t you differentiate greed and religious teach?
@Muzammil M.Nurdin U said that u don’t think religious teaching is the motive but from ur answer the motive is clearly religious motive.
This is so sad and tragic. People must learn to talk, dialog, compromise, etc, instead of taking violent action.
Violence is NOT the way.
What about the news paper in France that he killed with or by
AK 15 After shooting the security
BC he cartooned Muhamad the prophet of Allah ;
and went back in his home 🏡!
The Muslim chefs don’t like we do carton of zhe prophet Allah !
Yes! So young, and there was something that he should take care of decades ago! Bye bye for life dude!
I remember buying his book, The Satanic Verses, enjoyed reading it, and thought there was nothing in the story for which to murder someone.
It is a fictional story.
The attempt to kill him is sick.
I wish Mr. Rushdie a full and speedy recovery.
Thankful that some people are only 1/2 crazy now a days!