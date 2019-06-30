Suspected dine-and-dash cowboy nabbed in Calgary

June 30, 2019

 

A man with a distinctive cowboy hat who allegedly walked away from his bill at several Calgary eateries has been arrested.

8 Comments on "Suspected dine-and-dash cowboy nabbed in Calgary"

  1. Luvie1980 | June 29, 2019 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    If you can’t afford to eat out don’t go out.

  2. ThickemsUP | June 29, 2019 at 11:33 PM | Reply

    slow news day

  3. td603 td603 | June 30, 2019 at 12:04 AM | Reply

    Trump-like.

  4. Photoguy64 | June 30, 2019 at 12:19 AM | Reply

    Scum bag.

  5. jmack619 | June 30, 2019 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    not a real cowboy, hat, or moustache, ok??

  6. roof pizza | June 30, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    I do it as often as I can before mom makes me do the dishes. I hate that.

  7. Boss Love | June 30, 2019 at 5:45 AM | Reply

    Restaurants should all have a dine and dash fund. Every shift the servers put in buck:..

