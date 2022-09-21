Recent Post
Maybe the IRS should just charge him taxes on what he claimed to lenders he and his properties were worth and add interest and penalties to that, then throw him and his criminal off springs in prison for 20 years!
I absolutely love how the special master plan completely backfired on Trump the same day the NY AG is suing him.
@Intellectual curiosity I watched it… was boring? what was the point here?
This investigation and lawsuit should have been pursued years – even decades – ago. He was known as a fraud by everyone in New York real estate, and moreover, the facts proving as much were totally discoverable by any AG.
The beautiful thing about these charges are he/they can’t lie their way out of them. Either he did it or he didn’t. There is no middle ground. Since they filed the charges (and know “how he is”), I’m sure they can prove them.
Oh yeah, she has the receipts or she would not have announced this on national/international television. She’s got him.
As a taxpayer who has always paid their taxes on time, I’d like to extend the single finger wave in celebration of 45.
Ok Karen
It’s time, it’s a new era.. Politicians have to be held accountable from here on out. We Citizens are ticked off by these people getting away and walking from everything.. They are absolutely NO DIFFERENT THAN ANYONE ELSE, GET IT DONE NO MATTER THE SIDE!!!!
I hope the many trump crimes are used as an extreme example, so far, of a politician, a PRESIDENT that has no sense of accountability & a criminal frame of mind.
I hope new requirements for running for office should be imposed. Like at least a high school reading level and a lie detector test.
Let’s hope this is just the beginning for Trump. He makes Nixon look good.
I hate the guy, but some of the laws and law enforcement have enabled him without any repercussions or accountability until now 🤷🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ We all know that any other citizen would be already in jail ASAP 🤷🏻♀️ without any mercy 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
No explanations for the evidence. Just name calling like a child who never grew out of his terrible twos.
He, along with his children, are very predictable nowadays, and it’s kinda pathetic for all of them. Trump, nor his children, can address what’s being alleged bc they have no defense. The only thing left for them to do is try to direct peoples attention elsewhere by pointing a finger at someone else, or a different situation, while they play the perfect victims. Again, pathetic.
How can this not be a criminal case? Anyone else would be under the prison right now and he’s been doing this for decades give me a break.
When did banks allow a borrower to set their own valuations and them not do their own due diligence to gain credible valuations from their own appraisers? and if he defrauded all these lenders why have none of them pressed charges or brought forth their losses by his direction and their lack of financial responsibility on lending laws? And lastly, why did she campaign on making it a goal to try and go after Trump and his family and this be an outcome, sounds like a recusal may be necessary to eliminate bias and unfair legal processing. I’m a corporate defense aka white collar lawyer, so I speak on legalities and facts in these situations. Don’t let me get into my persuasive side on this. Answer me that. This seems a bit far fetched and will lead to a losing verdict in court if this is her argument.
The US Two tier justice system crawls into action 😮😮😮
At least we _have_a system in which a thief, even X45 can be brought to justice.
The mistake he made was running for President… he entered the arena where all actions are under a searchlight. To continue with his shenanigans he needed to live in the shadows. Silly guy.
Great for NY AG James! Great for NY! Get rid of Trump’s criminal enterprises.Fine them. Sue them. Jerk their licenses to do business.
Sadly since it’s only a civil suit he’ll just ask for donations to his “defense fund” and the suckers will gladly pay
Imagine the lawsuits which will come from the businesses occupying and renting or bought those apartments and buildings …OH MY GOD !
That 300-page affidavit presented by New York’s AG means one thing: You’ve been caught and you’re gonna pay.
The scope of the Storm this family brought unto the world is astounding…Lock them up!
@Andrea Madden Up yours with a red hot poker…Vladimir!!!
Not paying taxes means no money for the military, veterans, infrastructure, roads, bridges, Highways, Police, Schools, teachers, first responders and essential services.