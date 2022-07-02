51 comments

  2. 1:25 Goodwill gesture? Try giving us Putin as a good gesture. Mail Putin to us in pieces as a ‘good gesture’. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀

    Reply

    1. The snake island is completely exposed if the Russian wanted it back they just need one missle. 🤣😂🤣😂

      Reply

  5. *Trump made a statement! Watch the video you will be shocked* everydays.ml

    Mr.Paul – respect for you.

    Reply

  8. Since Putin likes to portray himself as being a “tough guy” maybe he should go to Ukraine, and lead his troops into battle while riding shirtless on a miniature Shetland pony.. 🤣😂
    Glory to Ukraine!!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲

    Reply

    1. @Captain Win Look up the glorification of Stepan Banderra on 22 January 2010 by President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko and awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, which was widely supported in Eastern Ukraine. He was a very nasty and evil dude and definitely should not have been glorified. A really stupid move on the part of the Ukraine government, which rubbed people the wrong way and hit a raw nerve.

      Reply

    5. You know the shirtless horse riding caper was stolen straight from Mussolini,
      his white mare was called Fru-Fru ?
      Another idea that Putler stole from other fascists, very original…

      Reply

    1. Little Ukraine? It’s biggest country in comparison to EU! Hilarous how people exaggerate basically about everything, even small things like this.

      Reply

  10. I’m thrilled it’s happening but STOP GIVING THEIR SECRETS AWAY! We know they need our arms and we have to get them on hand w a quickness but I don’t want to highlight how they are being used.

    Reply

    1. What kind of resistance?) The Ukrainian garrison surrendered in full force ! After that, only Russians were there!))

      Reply

    1. @Chick Bait They just telleported out 🙂 On a serious note compare explosion size to aftermatch on the building. No hit just fire.

      Reply

  12. Singer James Blunt has told how he refused an order to attack Russian troops when he was a British soldier in Kosovo. Blunt said he was willing to risk a court martial by rejecting the order from a U.S. General.
    But he was backed by British Gen Mike Jackson, who said: “I’m not going to have my soldiers be responsible for starting World War III.”
    Blunt was ordered to seize an airfield, but the Russians had got there first. “I was the lead officer with my troop of men behind us… “The soldiers directly behind me were from the Parachute Regiment, so they’re obviously game for the fight. “The direct command that came in from Gen Wesley Clark was to overpower them.

    Reply

    2. What kind of resistance?) The Ukrainian garrison surrendered in full force ! After that, only Russians were there!))

      Reply

  14. That was hilarious, the journalist’s suggestion of
    ‘good will’ … unfortunately we are not that lucky…

    Reply

  16. Is there any particular reason why this channel didn’t cover any news about Indonesian presiden and first lady visiting both Ukraine and Russia on a peace mission and delivered Zelensky’s messege to Putin?

    Reply

  17. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube

    Reply

    3. @Moody Makeup thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in listening to song can be found on Humble Driver YouTube

      Reply

    2. @marshuswp yep, Volodolf Zelensler offing himself in his private bunker is the best goodwill to give to the Russians. You said so yourself through your code.

      Reply

  20. A “gesture of goodwill” vacating the island during a “special military operation” but not a retreat during war.

    Reply

    1. Vacate 😆 they were blown off the island hes never gonna b able 2 keep anything on that island sucks 4 the people who actually lived on that once beautiful island till putin touched it…

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.