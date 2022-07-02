Recent Post
51 comments
They probably did something to that grain, or went back to reload😱😱😱
1:25 Goodwill gesture? Try giving us Putin as a good gesture. Mail Putin to us in pieces as a ‘good gesture’. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀
The snake island is completely exposed if the Russian wanted it back they just need one missle. 🤣😂🤣😂
2:37 Man that was hilarious 😂
He ain’t wrong though!
Looking forward to more gestures of good will from Vlad the Shirtless. 😁😁
They will come, like missiles to Kiev
@Glen Bolderson yuka yuka yo
Special good will operation
Wat gestures of good will ? The world still waiting decades later…
Mr.Paul – respect for you.
Putin is playing Biden like a drum. – Donald Trump 😆
Wishing all the best to everybody! ❤️
“the next good will gesture”. That was the best statement to date.
Since Putin likes to portray himself as being a “tough guy” maybe he should go to Ukraine, and lead his troops into battle while riding shirtless on a miniature Shetland pony.. 🤣😂
Glory to Ukraine!!!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
@Captain Win Look up the glorification of Stepan Banderra on 22 January 2010 by President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko and awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, which was widely supported in Eastern Ukraine. He was a very nasty and evil dude and definitely should not have been glorified. A really stupid move on the part of the Ukraine government, which rubbed people the wrong way and hit a raw nerve.
@WrathMachine Not a smart thing to say.
@David Littlefield Really why provide an example
@Jeepers wake up,i can’t believe u people are still fooled
You know the shirtless horse riding caper was stolen straight from Mussolini,
his white mare was called Fru-Fru ?
Another idea that Putler stole from other fascists, very original…
Glory to the very brave little Ukraine.
Little Ukraine? It’s biggest country in comparison to EU! Hilarous how people exaggerate basically about everything, even small things like this.
CIA bot
I’m thrilled it’s happening but STOP GIVING THEIR SECRETS AWAY! We know they need our arms and we have to get them on hand w a quickness but I don’t want to highlight how they are being used.
What kind of resistance?) The Ukrainian garrison surrendered in full force ! After that, only Russians were there!))
Gotta love the will of the Ukrainian people to defend their country.
@Chick Bait They just telleported out 🙂 On a serious note compare explosion size to aftermatch on the building. No hit just fire.
Ukrainian will very good 💪
Singer James Blunt has told how he refused an order to attack Russian troops when he was a British soldier in Kosovo. Blunt said he was willing to risk a court martial by rejecting the order from a U.S. General.
But he was backed by British Gen Mike Jackson, who said: “I’m not going to have my soldiers be responsible for starting World War III.”
Blunt was ordered to seize an airfield, but the Russians had got there first. “I was the lead officer with my troop of men behind us… “The soldiers directly behind me were from the Parachute Regiment, so they’re obviously game for the fight. “The direct command that came in from Gen Wesley Clark was to overpower them.
That was Tupac, not James Blunt.
Keep up the fight Ukraine. Fight for your rights.
Sorry if you lose territory after territory then you don’t get it back
That was hilarious, the journalist’s suggestion of
‘good will’ … unfortunately we are not that lucky…
Putin left snake snake island because of Indonesia agreement
He left snake island cause his a ss keeps getting blown off of it its pretty obvious
Retreat is always a gesture of goodwill! Lol
Is there any particular reason why this channel didn’t cover any news about Indonesian presiden and first lady visiting both Ukraine and Russia on a peace mission and delivered Zelensky’s messege to Putin?
They don’t want peace on this propaganda channel
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube
so beautiful!!
@Moody Makeup thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in listening to song can be found on Humble Driver YouTube
That guy talking about putin shooting himself cracked me up 😭😭
@Paul Shalom hi there Vladolf Putler ZZZombie bot
@marshuswp yep, Volodolf Zelensler offing himself in his private bunker is the best goodwill to give to the Russians. You said so yourself through your code.
“A gesture of goodwill”
I don’t think the Russians are capable of goodwill.
A “gesture of goodwill” vacating the island during a “special military operation” but not a retreat during war.
Vacate 😆 they were blown off the island hes never gonna b able 2 keep anything on that island sucks 4 the people who actually lived on that once beautiful island till putin touched it…