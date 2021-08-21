‘Take the storm seriously’: Cuomo declares state of emergency as Hurricane Henri nears

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference as New Yorkers prepare for Hurricane Henri to make landfall where he declares a state of emergency and urges people to "take the storm seriously."
51 comments
0:03 Bottom of the screen reads, “CUOMO ADDRESSES ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM”
What did he allegedly do?
He molested woman and murdered old people on nursing homes,what more do you want?
@Insignificant360 No he is right. What did he “allegedly”do?
Im pretty sure the AG came out and confirmed that ALL allegations against him are TRUE.
So he is right to question what this is about xD
You cant call something that is confirmed “allegedly”.
No idea…
But it was confirmed that he sexually harrest and touched woman.
11 Confirmed cases o.O
Kinda wonder what they allegedly accuse him of now.
@DevoA joke. The video title is talking about the hurricane when the video is Cuomo addressing the harassment accusations.
@Peter Bills
I hope so. President Cuomo sounds good.
WE SHOULDA LISTENED- Randy Marsh
say what you will about Dems (Cuomo will get what he deserves in court) but the man resigns in disgrace AND STILL is doing his job of governing, THAT is real leadership, not running off crying & complaining about conspiracies or giving up during crisis and playing golf like trump did like a LOSER
I’m sure all those dead elderly patients in nursing homes agree with you!
Cuomo has sexually assaulted women. You obviously support that kind of behavior. Cuomo should have been gone weeks ago.
@O X the first thing i said is he’ll get what he deserves in court, I know reading is hard but you gotta at least try man
@HOT AND JUICY russiagate russiagate, orange man bad, insurrection…it really is funny how little they ever came up with.
@Lee Garry omg….
sended Covid patients to the homes of elderly..
“did a great job”
Then hid the fact that his direct actions cause over 15k deaths… He hid all of them from the public…
Such a great job…
People in Alabama- shelter in Place….Get all your farm animals in your house..
@Dave Rodgers Do not feed them, silly… it will run off and hide later, they always do…
Why should they? Who cares what the next man’s doing? Mind your own business and grow up virgin.
@reality Has anyone noticed how many Conservative males get caught in relationships with young boys?
Hide your kids, hide your wives, hide your husbands. Because… they raping everyone up in here.
@Nota Cent I think this one is different to the rest, it used a capital “L” for Liberal, and spelled everything else correctly. It had better go back and edit the original comment or it peers might expel it? Just a thought.
I hope you are safe and well at this time.
People can’t even afford to leave their homes….
@inadaizz speak for yourself
@Jonathan Coates Who speaks for those that are most vulnerable?
@GNR FOREVER The wheel of fortune is always turning….tomorrow it could be you that needs assistance.
@Lisa Lightner and that assistance could come in the form of Depends. Karma has no soul…
GET A JOB
Appreciate that he gives 100% until the end…..we used to live by these values
Was it his values that put covid patients in nursing homes?
@John Winstead He’s addicted to power, it’s nothing about oath or public service. He is a narcissist. He’s at high risk of suicide or substance abuse after he’s not on camera or able to abuse or boss people around.
@̇ yea man, giving a warning about an up coming storm, he’s totally on a power trip
@Eric Wittman
So is Trump, many Republican congressman, Matt Gaetz, and all the male anchors at Faux Spews.
@̇ Well, give me him and you take Trump.
Anything for the limelight, one last time. He should have let the Lt. Governor make this address.
Who cares who make it, just as long as someone make it
bingo. he’ll replay this last time on tv over and over again.
Yep, he’s a all around POS..
FML. This is exactly what we need on top of everything else.
That it’s minimal damage inflicted. Please be careful all.
Don’t leave your pets
..
Keep this man in position
MOB BOSS WITH A BADGE. I SEE YOUR CONNED BY THE CHARM OF EVIL.
STOP WATCHING GANGSTER FICKS THAT MIGHT HELP YOUR THOUGHT PATTERENS.
You should have left yesterday, Cuomo!
That storm will harras you like he did women
He is a state of emergency.
I thought this guy was out? lol.
And I Swear I did not inappropriately touch that Hurricane.
I kiss all Hurricanes equally.
Stay safe NY
And don’t be a crotch grabber
my garbage …
He did wrong but dang l am gonna miss this leader. Ok ok woketivist be calm he violated those women I agree ok so calm down
Leader in nursing home deaths. Lol
“Cuomo is the gold standard.” Joke Xi Bin Laden
2 week old troll, lol
@bdplmr9559 2 year old Karen
Wasn’t he resining