Tappa Whitmore’s Rocky Timeline – Nov 18 2021

14 comments
Tappa need fi go
Ricketts and him Clown ADMINISTRATION need to go now
Both the couch and jff members must go I see them puting blame on tapa when in fact they are at fault for poor planning spending and management
The man say where are u going to put those players
Ricketts need to go!, you so stupid after we almost out of the qualifiers you going to take actions. Give Craig Butler a chance.!
Gang Bang, well said
Exactly Butler for the job
Everyone saying Tappa out including me but being a leader if you not given all the tools to get a job done how can the job be easy for you seems like them setup the man fi fail n he Tappa made some bad decisions which includes the starting 11 fren thing, mismanagement not having a system style of play
Local players can’t do it, Local coach can’t do it, fundamental bias is what holding us back. We have the biggest player pool and the biggest narrow mind.
Ricketts need to go as well
Watt happen to the minster of sports she dont have a saying in watt going on or it’s just one sports she look at and its running?
Jamaica coach needs to dash away in the trash in the bins
From the players to the minister of sports needs to go