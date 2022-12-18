Recent Post
- Journalist says Twitter being run by ‘Elon’s feelings’
- Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump’s NFTs ‘diminish’ him as a ‘serious’ politician
- John Dean makes prediction about DOJ filing charges against Trump
- Incoming GOP committee chairman calls for a ban on TikTok
- Tapper asks Adam Schiff if Trump could be prosecuted. Hear his response
Congress policing themselves? How did that work in the impeachment hearings?
Why would we ask this clown’s opinion concerning Mr. Trump as he has already demonstrated his extreme bias in this area and his previous fabrication of information for the original impeachment inquiry he led.
They protect the group so the dam doesn’t break and work for the rulling class.
Could he be prosecuted, we have already gone over this every day for 2 years, no as a former President he can only be prosecuted for murder with an accompanying video.
All we need is for trump to be blocked from ever running for any political office! Jail time would be gravey!
We already no Schiff lies so I’m SURE he is being honest THIS time. 🙄
If early television had presented advertising the way YouTube presents advertising, we’d all still be listening to the radio and getting our news from the papers…
And we would be more literate, more oblivious to reality but more able to read and understand that its all BS!
But you might be getting the truth
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39
“And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” Matthew 6:5-6●
Next time you have any observations on Advertising just let them go
@janine pannell Yeah, that way you don’t have to watch them lie about the JAB!
BTW Even the CDC says it doesn’t stop the spread nor does it make you have a milder case of The China Virus. However, There is a World Wide Epidemic of SADS.(sudden adult death syndrome) Look It Up!
“what their community standards are”… Wasn’t that term prominent in the “Fairness Doctrine”? It, or similar, needs to be reinstated so that media has some restraint on spreading lies or someones’ political or religious agenda.
@Doogie Bear As opposed to?
@J Gaffney Any other administration before
@Doogie Bear You actually believe that? That the Biden administration is the most corrupt in the history of the United States?
Reagan removed The Fairness Doctrine. Unbelievable how many people think that Fox, Newmax, Breibart and OAN are news agencies. 😳
@Nancy Chandler Yeah this is one of the many regulations corporate interest removed while promoting the propaganda that is was killing business. It is to the point most Americans are anti regulation.
You know comedy on TV is not what it used to be but you guys have kept the comedy going. Appreciated.
Anything related to the Domestic Terrorist in Chief, IQ45 is a big joke and guess who will have the last laugh? Not that piece of 💩 and 🤡! He’s on trend to go broke unless his suckers continue to give him money and buying the most comical of anything he’s ever done! Digital cards that anyone can look at online for free! But his suckers are missing the necessary grey matter in between their ears and still paid $99.00! Now that is hilarious, yet sad and pathetic at the same time!🤣😜😂😆🤪
@Suzie MacDonald Haha. You are funnier then Jake. Thx.
@Scotsman of New England Thx. The comedy keeps going.
@steven O’Brien I guess. If you think so. Haha. Thx
You think tRUMP being a *traitor* to our country is funny?
I’M STARTING TO THINK THAT THERE IS A TWO TIER JUSTICE SYSTEM .
@True Fact and Ivanka is not my daughter
@donniebunkerboi9975 jealous ? Is your daughter a overweight liberal with purple hair and lip piercings?
@True Fact and the earth is flat. Suspect 45 is such a dumbass that he has even admitted to his crimes 🙄
Adam bug eye lying Schiff is watching you 👁👁
@True Fact OMG – you should go on SNL – that was hilarious
Thankfully I think people are slowly coming around to reality, most of these comments are from the right point of view even on a CNN video!
2 years later. I think accountability is beyond passed due. Let’s go DOJ !
@Robert Smith I AGREE!
That’s a good little authoritarian
i agree there are several democrats and a few rinos who should be delt with like traitors were a few years back. on the front lawn will do.
THEY HAVE UP TO 8 YEARS TO INVESTIGATE ANY CRIME SO GET A LIFE AND THEY’LL GET BACK TO YOU AS SOON AS THEY READ YOUR YOUTUBE COMMENT OKIE DOKIE 😂😅🤣
2 years later because he announced his running for 2024…they’ll do anything they can to keep that from happening, desperation is shining bright in the Dems lately
My thing is if a normal person did it they would have put them under the jail right now 🤔
@Kevin Watters Every second of every minute of every hour of every waking day, consumed by your unswerving loyalty to the ideology and, by extension, the establishment. They’d like to thank you for your loyalty, whilst you get poorer as they get richer. Play on, play on, and play the game!
Well damn Journey that is rough and harsh but very true actually I agree with where you’re coming from you do something wrong no matter who you are you got to pay for it👊
@Dennis Hillary who used a private email server in the course of her duties as opposed to Dump who stole documents for personal gain?
@Pierre Powers Why would anyone smart listen to what comes out of your mouth ? BYE !!!
@K B because I’m smart and those who are smart agree with me those who are not will disagree, without facts, and not listen to me
And this conversation with Adam Schiff is the kind of conversation we want to hear from politicians. Not AR15s, border walls, Disney, Green M+M candy characters, Mr. Potato Head and other such stupidities.
This entire witch-hunt is a joke
@Mark what witch-hunt? The inciting of the insurrection by the Domestic Terrorist in Chief, IQ45’s criminality and the J6 committee investigation is not a witch-hunt! He’s going down and will be held accountable and there ain’t nothing you or anyone else can do about it! He’s going to go from a wealthy person to someone who will probably lose everything due to all of his crimes!
@Suzie MacDonald Yawn. You gullible Trump Hating Cultists are played out after six straight years of “he’s going down this time”. 🤡
Come on… it’s amazing how long it’s taken to come to this conclusion when Trump’s call for insurrection was shown live on television the world over ! He should have been put in jail over a year ago, already !
Oh, you mean all the edits? Yeah, I saw it too, and I sure in the hell didn’t jump off my couch and run to burn cities down, kill people, steal …oh ! I was thinking what happened for 8 months prior.
“… or they aid and comfort to those who did …”
That’s nearly everyone in the Republican Congressional delegation. Letting them go is a mistake, and one it looks like We the People are going to make again.
Getting the 🍿 ready. All 3 crimes need to be prosecuted. DOJ, just do it and let the Grand Jury decide. 🇺🇸 🙏
The question is NOT, “Could Trump be prosecuted?”
The question is, “WILL Trump be prosecuted?”
Schiff: “It may take until he’s no longer politically relevant for justice to be served. That’s not the way it should be in this country.” Very true, but the good news is that such referrals will be made.
Schiff the man that LIED to the American people for 3 years about the FABRICATED Democrat known to be false Russia/Trump 2016 Election Interference investigation carried out by the exact same FBI investigators = Peter Strzok under James Comey & Andrew McCabe’s FBI as the OUTGOING Obama DOJ began SPYING on Trump based off Hillary Clinton’s SUSPICIONS & made up fears.
The James Comey FBI chose to IGNORE Hillary Clinton’s Secret Server they found containing Government Classified Documents she couldn’t explain away!!! So Peter Strzok could keep searching for REAL Evidence that Trump had done what Democrats ACCUSED.
Adam Schiff was holding the House seat heading the select intelligence committee & he knew there was NO evidence against Trump before the Robert Muller investigation was 2 weeks in!!! But he said he had evidence & would produce it soon. That changed to the evidence is in plain sight & everyone could see it.
Adam Schiff is a dishonest corrupt TRAITOR to the President of the United States of American for what he has done & many want him to be held account for his actions & lies.
Hold Kevin McCarthy, Flimsy Graham, Marjorie Greene, and all other 🤡 🤡 accountable!
Criminal negligence leading to damages and even death.