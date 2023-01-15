Recent Post
85 comments
Comer giving a master class in human pretzel twisting.
@SH DMD < coward. Liar. Troll. Promotes terrorism.
@Mark Hunter < liar. Troll. Promotes terrorism.
@David McLean promotes patriotism
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@David McLean Those things have a Liberal bias. Tell us again; how many loads shot out of your quarter-incher over Uvalde? 10?
Thanks for making this hypocrite look like a fool on National Television.
@TruthForJustice
Do not compares Trump to Joe Biden..Trump was a PRESIDENT who has
the Authority to have Classified and Highly Classified Documents kept in a safe place.. Trump has the AUTHORITY to DECLASSIFY unlike Joe Biden who was a only Vice President without the Authority when he committed the crime of STEALING Classified and Highly Classified Documents and leaving them in many unsafe places ..We all can see this is another witch-hunt carried out by the sameCORRUPT FBI +DOJ like their Russian Collusion.Hoax…There is no serial killer here but there is a SERIAL CORRUPT politician called Joe Biden head of the Biden Crime Family ..Hunter’s LAPTOP FROM HELL evidence confirms it…FACTS MATTER get with the program.
@True Ministry I guess your truth likes to ignore the truth.
Jake Tapper lied several times in this 1 story he chose to cover. He ignores the fact that there is already an open investigation on the documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago & the FBI raid was the evidence of that investigation as ongoing!
Jake lied about the length of time the documents were in Mar-a-Lago. He states it was more than a year but in fact it was just 8 months total.
Fake News is an UNDERSTAEMENT its actually Propaganda News!
@Kevin Frederick $hit floats to the top..Merrick Garland ,Chris Wray and Joe Biden =KGB running America.with their allies the Fake MSM +Big Tech
Ask democrats if they plan to impeach Biden the way they did for Trump? Its actually A LOT WORSE than CNN is reporting. BIDEN SHOULD HAVE HAD ACCESS AS A VICE PRESIDENT to those documents… it also means that BIDEN NEEDS TO DISCLOSE ANYTHING WITH UKRAINE.. as it pertains to his son HUNTER as well as why we are giving UKRAINE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS… It means Obama had something to do with the Ukraine effort as well and we weren’t just giving them blankets..
Biden: You’ve found documents? Contact the National Archives immediately . Staff: Already done sir. Trump: You’ve found documents? Quick, hide them
@Gregg Mackie See bob mac above. You aren’t very able as a gaslighter, are you?
It’s worryimg if Biden had no idea these classified documents were still in his house and garage after 6 years. Where was his duty of care of classified material? And, even more to the point, why were his lawyers rummaging through the boxes in the first place?
@Bert Urgler Your slip is showing.
Trumpty Dumpty bragging that his closet that had the docs wasn’t even locked 🤔
What if Hunter’s room was ransacked? You know that Joe would be outraged and would call him Bo like he did in the debates when he forgot which son Trump was talking about.
*”We just want equal treatment here…”* As if …but even considering the fact that no person alive believes you, be careful what you wish for Mr. Comer.
Plus there is no comparison considering Biden didnt try to overturn a national election and con his way into a second term.
Equal treatment? Were the guest lists from Mar-a-Lago for the past 2 years demanded and submitted?
Biden is VOLUNTARILY cooperating with the Archives and DOJ. Did Trump? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Biden should stop! It’s only FAIR!
The house of representatives is a crime scene and needs to be investigated.
@Brianne C ..that’s when Trump ” magically ” appeared in his home and planted those documents ..9 years ago
@Fat Man meds not kicking yet?
There are over 200 republicans, are there no reputable ones that can override the 20 or so bad apples ? Come on, do your job and stand up to these losers !!! Democrats do the same.
FACT : Biden told U.S. and gave it back! tRUMP DENIED it and tried to HID it! G.o.p. the PARTY of ME ME ME and the hell with U.S.
If a Republican said that about a democrat house you would call it a threat to democracy 😂😂😂 #hypocrisy
The pained expression on sweaty Comer’s face when he was swept into a tight corner with Tapper’s questions was priceless. His head nearly imploded when he had to quickly dig up a few underworked few brain cells to make excuses for only going after Biden and not Trump.
@Limey 3 years 2016-2019 and 100s of million into a Russian collusion conspiracy that was misinformation and lies by the democrats.
Cope and seethe.
@Ryan ElliottThe conclusions of that investigation were made by Bill Barr a DOJ lackey subservient to his boss Trump’s every wish.
Regarding Mueller’s inquiry into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russians, the report said that
“The investigation established multiple links between Trump Campaign officials and individuals tied
to the Russian government. Those links included Russia offers of assistance to the Campaign. In some instances,
the Campaign was receptive to the offer, while in other instances the Campaign officials shied away.”
Democrats have gone after Trump for 7yrs and got NOTHING. BUT no time spent on Hunters laptop and bank files. The laptop was VERIFIED and still Democrats have blocked any questions about it. Jan6 committee edited the videos that were released. Explain that
@Limey conspiracy theorist 😂😂 you got fooled by the Russia collusion hoax
Trump’s been under investigation for 6 years. The days of Biden’s free pass are over.
He ‘doesn’t have a lot of confidence’ in Biden’s lawyers? Imagine how much confidence he must have in Trump’s!
Good on ya. You’re a careful listener.
Imagine how much confidence we have in him🤔
It’s really scary to think he is in charge of the oversight committee. What did he do or what will he do to get this job.
@Sean’s Model Builds Kevin McCarthy to get votes to become speaker of the House.
he was born a racist, bad accent and outlook inherent…….and white
@N Kel Who said anything about racism cept you?
Confidential sources say he promised McCarthy he’d give him a rim job…or his vote…at his option.
He had to let Moron McCarthy polish his tonsils
I think in that pause before Comer said “Absolutely not” his political life flashed before his eyes 🤣🤣🤣
2:28 – I’m creating an public archive of this guy so we can properly chart his future failures.
Something is rotten in the state of his remarks.
Where is Will Smith when you need him?
@Napes Weaver 🤣🤣🤣
1:55 and that sigh when Tapper peppered him with questions about Trump.
And thanks Tapper for keeping the interview honest and pointing out the hypocrisy in real time with real facts.
@Robert Wheeler not so much how strong Trump is, more like how week minded is his base.
@Robert Wheeler I don’t support trump at all and never have, nor do I support Biden and never would because I know they’re as crooked as they come but cnn being honest? Really?
@Luke Devine yes, he is. just because he has to keep throwing facts out to these horse & pony show people does not make him not honest. they always want to take people off the straight & narrow track & totally hate it when facts get thrown their way.
@don himmelman I’m not talking about this video in particular but you can’t deny he’s lied plenty of times in the past, it’s on both sides, cnn, Fox News, msnbc, they all lie
@don himmelman in my view, the news networks should do what they’re supposed to do which is report the news instead they’re just bias to whichever party they support, for instance they don’t talk about anything that will damage their party, they want to control the narrative, they like to tell people how to think because they think the rest of the country are too dumb to think for themselves which is insulting, when I say they I mean all news organisations not just cnn, but cnn and fox are a disgrace and by far the worst but there is others also
Lol he even admits he doesn’t really care about the documents in the middle of the interview 😂
Ikr?!? They don’t even care if it’s a national security risk. All they care about is trying to make Trump and the republicans look like victims. It’s been a least a year and they say they still don’t know even know what happened with the documents and Trump. Trust me, they won’t be willing to sit out for a year before investigating Biden. No matter which side you are on, the hypocrisy is sickening.
These people are ridiculous
Exactly
This is just something for the GOP to use as a distraction, I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them planted documents at the @ The Biden Center!!
@Thad Lincoln IIexactly they’re pro birth but not life!! To pro-life you’re concerned with the life and health of a child past birth!
“I don’t care about the documents” But how “Trump was treated” is just crazy to say.
@Bill Jim Try posting without the racism and you might not have your comment hidden by YouTube.
Hmmmmm🤔all the Let Go Brandon defending Biden. Hypocrisy at its finest. Who has the authority to declassified the POTUS or the VP.
@Scott8 xxx Elena S did not claim anyone had said it.
You have 0 after 6 years of investigation.The fbi and democrats would look nice in gitmo.
If Mar a Lago was not raided this would not have been uncovered.
I’ve never heard anybody have such a challenge spinning some thing as James Comer.
The hypocrisy of these politicians is astounding.
Its not just the politicians, its the deplorables that vote for them.
But, he was right. Trump has been investigated over and over and over. Now it is Biden’s turn.
Ask democrats if they plan to impeach Biden the way they did for Trump? Its actually A LOT WORSE than CNN is reporting. BIDEN SHOULD HAVE HAD ACCESS AS A VICE PRESIDENT to those documents… it also means that BIDEN NEEDS TO DISCLOSE ANYTHING WITH UKRAINE.. as it pertains to his son HUNTER as well as why we are giving UKRAINE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS… It means Obama had something to do with the Ukraine effort as well and we weren’t just giving them blankets..
Fantastic job, Tapper!!
Too bad Tapper is unwilling to acknowledge the huge elephant in the room , which is that Biden can’t just decide on his own what classified documents he can stash in his garage or wherever. He’s the VP and ultimate decision for removing classified documents lies with the president. I’m pretty confident that Biden did run this by Obama.
Comer is so full of it, it’s just amazing he doesn’t explode.
“To be honest, my biggest concern is not about classified documents….” Oh yeah. We knew that already. You want revenge.
Leftists set the precedent with endless investigations into a Russian collusion conspiracy. Our turn :-).
@w kahn ya right i don’t understand how Americans can stand this stupidity and corruption in their own backyard but always accusing other countries for corruption and injustice can’t stand democrats
The way the Democrats treated Trump they have no choice but to impeach.. The Democrats need to understand the Republicans will not sit by and allow lie after lie after lie.. They will not allow them to do whatever they want to. If you guys didn’t care that Democrats treated Trump like this then why do you care now?
@w kahn I see this comment..yeah they are a danger
@Mark Lasky
They arenall more corrupt than Joe Biden
Great job, Jake! This man has no shame!
