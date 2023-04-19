50 comments

  1. For me, it’s not the money, it’s the facts not getting released during a trial. The information that would come out during a trial would have been just amazingly show stopping. We’ve all been denied.

    2. @C Connon I do too. I really do. That would have led to a solid chance of actually bringing down the entire US FOX arm.

  2. They should be REQUIRED to state on air multiple times each day (especially on each of the hosts’ programs) that they purposely and strategically lie to their viewers as a business model. They LIE for the green $$$,$$$,$$$.

    3. @GangstaDrz Right! They ALL lie, get sued, settle out of court, and never announce it on their stations. American journalism has become pathetic! Lies, half-truths, cut off before you hear the entire story, etc……

  3. Without having Hannity,Ingram and especially Carlson on the witness stand will just allow their regular viewers to say they did nothing wrong.They needed to see them swear UNDER OATH for some to believe it.

  5. Not hearing this lawsuit play out in court is like missing the best ride at Disney Land. The news I was looking forward to….

  6. I’m disappointed! They should have been required to state that they lied and the outcome of the suit on every news segment for the next three months.

  7. Perfect timing. About an hour ago, Capitol Rioters Eric Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart were convicted on all charges in a 10 count indictment.

    5. ​@A Place For My Stuff l think he was being sarcastic/ironic , pretending to be a butt hurt Trumpster.

  9. Dominion should have forced them to do an on air apology and retraction of all their lies (which would take a while)

    3. CNN admitting and making retraction of all their lies would take 1000000x the time of fox. thats a fact.

  11. Dominion could have easily raised that much on GoFund Me by those of us who wanted Fox to be humiliated and their shameless evil exposed were asked to help pay for the trial to go forward.

  12. Yooo the fact he started laughing the same time I did has to show how comical their statement is. 😂😂😂

  13. Damn it! I wanted Fox to be dragged through the mud in court and have to face the consequences. A settlement should not have been allowed.

    2. “been allowed”. its not a criminal case. Its a civil defamation case. The win is only the money.

    3. Al Jazeera news headline “Fox is Guilty”, Dominion was right to settle, why drag this through the appeals court. Next case… 😊

  14. Damn! Fox would have been seriously hurt if this case had gone to trial!!!🤨 Kinda disappointed for a settlement.

    2. Even if they didn’t go to trial and have to pay the large fee , their reputation is now ruined forever !! And no one will ever believe their BS again !!! 🤥🤥🤥🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣😂

  15. Anyone who would believe anything Fox News says about any topic now would have to have lost their ever-loving mind.

  16. This is brutal. It should have gone all the way to trial. They had an airtight case they were going to win. If it’s about holding Fox accountable a secret agreement and dancing around guilt does nothing

  17. So sorry that Dominion settled. I wanted this aired for all to see, and now Fox will twist it for their viewers.

    1. Maybe some Fox News cub reporter will release all of the documents during an argument with a fellow gamer…on Twitter, or Discord…or whatever. 🤣

  18. I hate that Dominion accepted the money; we NEEDED to have ALL the facts to expose them beyond the shadow of a doubt.

  20. Loving the fact that Jake Tapper was struggling to keep a straight face whilst reading Fox’s “walk of shame “ statement . Too funny😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    2. When I heard Jake doing a double take on it, I had to pause for a moment and go, “wait…did he really?”

    3. and that will be all Fox ever says about this case, their viewers will never know this lawsuit happened.

