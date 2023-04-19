Recent Post
- Adam Lambert gives hilarious Cher impression of ‘The Muffin Man’
- ‘Fox blinked’: Anderson Cooper breaks down Fox News’ $787.5M Dominion settlement
- ‘Difficult to say with a straight face’: Tapper reacts to Fox News’ statement on settlement
- Tapper: Fox News’ $787M settlement ‘one of the ugliest’ moments in the history of journalism
- Man who fatally shot 20-year-old woman in driveway has ‘no remorse,’ sheriff says
50 comments
For me, it’s not the money, it’s the facts not getting released during a trial. The information that would come out during a trial would have been just amazingly show stopping. We’ve all been denied.
Has anybody offer you $787 million
@C Connon I do too. I really do. That would have led to a solid chance of actually bringing down the entire US FOX arm.
They should be REQUIRED to state on air multiple times each day (especially on each of the hosts’ programs) that they purposely and strategically lie to their viewers as a business model. They LIE for the green $$$,$$$,$$$.
Hello 🎉
They all do.
@GangstaDrz Right! They ALL lie, get sued, settle out of court, and never announce it on their stations. American journalism has become pathetic! Lies, half-truths, cut off before you hear the entire story, etc……
Without having Hannity,Ingram and especially Carlson on the witness stand will just allow their regular viewers to say they did nothing wrong.They needed to see them swear UNDER OATH for some to believe it.
@Finster Soros! (and other stupid buzz words)
@Finster Whataboutism? Hahahaha
Jake I lost it with you at 1:06….you made me “Laugh Out Loud!” 😂
Not hearing this lawsuit play out in court is like missing the best ride at Disney Land. The news I was looking forward to….
I’m disappointed! They should have been required to state that they lied and the outcome of the suit on every news segment for the next three months.
@kilgoring troutless Dominion just got 787 million, doubt they care about anything else.
@The Big Picture 1 dollar for every lie Fox told
right!? I think we deserve that. Dominion literally sold out.
Look at the headlines! Faux has had its trousers pulled down!
Perfect timing. About an hour ago, Capitol Rioters Eric Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart were convicted on all charges in a 10 count indictment.
@GangstaDrz okay kiddo
@A Place For My Stuff Nup.
@Tom Fields What about a bit of perspective and intelligence? Sheesh.
Oh no! What will they do on Mother’s Day now?
@A Place For My Stuff l think he was being sarcastic/ironic , pretending to be a butt hurt Trumpster.
oh man, I love your efforts to say that with a straight face.
Dominion should have forced them to do an on air apology and retraction of all their lies (which would take a while)
@Rory Cannon lol we think alike. 😂😊
@Rory Cannon
CNN admitting and making retraction of all their lies would take 1000000x the time of fox. thats a fact.
Dominion should have also insisted they appologize every hour on TV for a week
Dominion could have easily raised that much on GoFund Me by those of us who wanted Fox to be humiliated and their shameless evil exposed were asked to help pay for the trial to go forward.
Yooo the fact he started laughing the same time I did has to show how comical their statement is. 😂😂😂
Damn it! I wanted Fox to be dragged through the mud in court and have to face the consequences. A settlement should not have been allowed.
@Jason Biddell that’s not what a settlement is. This settlement = them being let off the hook
“been allowed”. its not a criminal case. Its a civil defamation case. The win is only the money.
Al Jazeera news headline “Fox is Guilty”, Dominion was right to settle, why drag this through the appeals court. Next case… 😊
Damn! Fox would have been seriously hurt if this case had gone to trial!!!🤨 Kinda disappointed for a settlement.
Lol
Even if they didn’t go to trial and have to pay the large fee , their reputation is now ruined forever !! And no one will ever believe their BS again !!! 🤥🤥🤥🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣😂
Anyone who would believe anything Fox News says about any topic now would have to have lost their ever-loving mind.
I’m just glad juicy got justice for those magas that attacked him.
This is brutal. It should have gone all the way to trial. They had an airtight case they were going to win. If it’s about holding Fox accountable a secret agreement and dancing around guilt does nothing
So sorry that Dominion settled. I wanted this aired for all to see, and now Fox will twist it for their viewers.
Maybe some Fox News cub reporter will release all of the documents during an argument with a fellow gamer…on Twitter, or Discord…or whatever. 🤣
I hate that Dominion accepted the money; we NEEDED to have ALL the facts to expose them beyond the shadow of a doubt.
Maybe the records will become public.
Jake Tapper “I’m sorry this is gonna be difficult to say with a straight face” 😅
Loving the fact that Jake Tapper was struggling to keep a straight face whilst reading Fox’s “walk of shame “ statement . Too funny😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hi how are you doing pretty ?
When I heard Jake doing a double take on it, I had to pause for a moment and go, “wait…did he really?”
and that will be all Fox ever says about this case, their viewers will never know this lawsuit happened.