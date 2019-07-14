Tapper presses Cuccinelli on family separations

TOPICS:
July 14, 2019

 

CNN's Jake Tapper spoke to the acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli about the ICE raids on undocumented immigrants set to begin today. #CNN #News

40 Comments on "Tapper presses Cuccinelli on family separations"

  1. WTF Again? | July 14, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Another ‘Acting’ Director.

    Everyone in the Trump Admin is an actor.

    • E Clouston | July 14, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      WTF Again? That way it’s easier when trump attempts a coup when he loses the election……remember….every time trump accuses someone of anything…anything,,,,he is in fact ten times more guilty if that crime than the person he is accusing…..he is a projection queen…….if you need to know his secret plans…..just listen to him……he doesn’t have a inside voice….when he muses about being president for life…that’s not musing…..that’s considering.

    • 黃美蘭 | July 14, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @E Clouston smart

    • Chadillac | July 14, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      GO ICE GO! DEPORT THEM ALL!

    • E.B. G | July 14, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Including the reality show host himself

    • E.B. G | July 14, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Jake MacHine Yes but Acosta was well known for what he did. His recommendation came on the heels of even more crooked ppl affiliated with the reality show host. If u believe the reality show host didnt know anything about his past on how he let his then friend off easy, u need a reality check

  2. OleeoleeOO | July 14, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Acting here and acting there but none have an Oscar honoring their performance.

  3. Chris D Costello | July 14, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Well let’s step back and ask where did MS13 start and who start it? Something that not talked about.

    • Anchorbaby Dude | July 14, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      How bout the Russian mob, the Italian mob, or the Irish mob.deport all of them & their relatives too.

    • Robert Clawson | July 14, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      Mara Salvatrucha, popularly known as MS-13, is an international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles, California, in the 1970s and 1980s. Originally, the gang was set up to protect Salvadoran immigrants from other gangs in the Los Angeles. There. Now deport them.

    • Anchorbaby Dude | July 14, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      @Robert Clawson and the Russians & Italians & Irish & Chinese mobsters

  4. Sam Home | July 14, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Donny Crisis, if there isnt a crisis…make one.. if we cant make one, fake one. If we cant fake one, lie…smoke screen it…create a diversion. Act like a hero when a fake one gets resolved.

    • Super Predator | July 14, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Sam Home you honestly think there’s no crisis on the border? Do you even know what a crisis is?

    • CITRUS KNIGHT | July 14, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      YOU ARE AN IDIOT

    • Robert Clawson | July 14, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      The Democrats tried to pretend there was no crisis until the Obama DHS Director said over 1000 was a crisis and they are getting 4000 a day. Democrats were wrong and Democrats are making it worse by withholding funding for the wall and the detention centers that makes sure the people are not drug or human trafficking.

  5. Chris D Costello | July 14, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    I wonder could we see that bill from Feb. Was the bill just to help the facilities or was it with more of Trumps wall funding. They can never just work on one thing. It’s always adding more and more stuff to Bill’s.

  6. Shallow Puppett | July 14, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    The GOP people will have to answer for doing wrong while holding g their office. America land of racism

    • Robert Clawson | July 14, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      By deporting foreigners who committed multiple felonies? Foreigners and felonies is not a race. If Democrats support them then they are aiding and abetting criminals which is a crime.

  7. El Loco | July 14, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Another ‘acting’ non-entity, not handicapped by ability or moral values.

    • michaelthemovieman | July 14, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      The Democrat party in a nutshell.

    • dozzer009 | July 14, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      michaelthemovieman
      Except it’s the Trump administration. Deflect much???

    • michaelthemovieman | July 14, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @dozzer009 Except that it’s not. Democrats spewing that kind of invective is just proof that they’ve lost an argument and have nothing of substance to offer as a rebuttal. And you WONDER why your kind will lose 2020 in a landslide.

  8. Keln | July 14, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    “Are the parents separated from their kids?”
    “That would be an operational detail”
    So… Yes?

  9. THE PHANTOM | July 14, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Cuchunelli is a lying two-faced s.o.b. or as Trump would say “my kinda guy”.

  10. Occonner Wilderness | July 14, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    I got family n friends hiding for their lives because they want to cage us n ship us to dangerous countries most haven’t seen in years

  11. The Josh O Show | July 14, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Wishing nothing but major success to whoever is reading this 🙂

    -Josh Otusanya

  12. JoanneLG1960 | July 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    A child crossing with a grandparent, aunt, uncle or adult sibling are being called “unaccompanied” and separated from family is MANUFACTURING A CRISIS

  13. Mary Johnson | July 14, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    The only one who should be departed is the criminals.

  14. Madsmore | July 14, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Wtf is that grin when the clip starts? People are dying in his care and he smiles?

  15. Liza Tanzawa | July 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    I wonder how much Cucchinelli got for his soul?

  16. Mewvg | July 14, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Compassionate ICE agent is an oxymoron, acting director.

  17. Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! | July 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    These ‘Trump’ ICE raids are a distraction from Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

  18. KING TRUMP | July 14, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    💩NN would rally for Satan if god was standing next to TRUMP.

  19. Iihopperfortie r | July 14, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Why does the Trump administration always compare themselves to the Obama administration? WTF take responsibility for your own FU’s…🤯🤔

