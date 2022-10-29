Recent Post
- Leader of Russia’s Wagner group believed to have confronted Putin about the war
- Tapper: This horrifying act of violence is not an outlier
- What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi’s husband
- SE Cupp: Why Liz Cheney’s endorsement of a Democrat matters
- Hear details from Paul Pelosi’s coded 911 call that led to his rescue
79 comments
So when your local Mcdonald worker forgets your catsup and doesn’t respond as you’d like. Go ahead it’s the american way let them remember they won’t forget again when you SHOW them with a little force why. He’s an innocent bystander, I am so disappointed in my fellow Americans
😰😨😰😨😰😨😰😨
🤔🤔,,,, Wonder,,, dmmm democrat political crooks still support Defund police?????🤔
😩😩 we all decent normal 🇺🇲 citizens are WARNING so many times!!!!🚫🚫🚫 to
Libral Deep States !!!
😩😩,,, supporting VICIOUSLY VIOLENT SALVAGE VALUE HUMAN TRASH CRIMINAL ATFA BLM THUGS,,,
As a result, Mafia crook old 👵👨👩👧👦 members got consequences 😢 😪 😰😨😰😨😰😨,,,
democrat 🤯🧠 political crooks get lessoned hard way,,, !!!!!🥱🥱🥱
Although 🇺🇲 Nancy Pelosi 🏠,,, Who can be safe in democrat states ?????¿¿¿¿😰😨😰
Hope the victim will get better soon,,,
😩😩,,, Go figures,,
If U are NOT a 2digit lower IQ 🤯 🧠 moron,
It’s not fellow Americans. It is the Republican Taliban terrorist wing of the Insurrectionist party that is going to overthrow our free democracy in a couple weeks.
Reporting “both sides” journalism doesn’t help either, Jake. Maybe you could start saying that the Right are a threat to the country?
You’re proving that they are
actually it’s the right the left te independent tye green and so on it’s just the right does it more
@Mac B then go back to goddam OAN or fuking Tucker idiot .
He did. The right wing nutjobs are the primary reason why our country is where it is in such turmoil.
Yet it’s been the left who’ve caused the majority of the trouble for the past 4,5 or 6 years? And the political and hateful rhetoric that’s coming out of the current administration almost on a constant basis isn’t dangerous? That’s not even including their insane policies.
Elderly people do not recover fully after suffering injuries like this.
@Andrew Taylor I’m sorry, your sentence structure is incomprehensible. I haven’t got the slightest clue what you are saying.
“34 percent Washington post Jeff bozos.”
Huh? What is that supposed to mean?
@Minute Meditations shame he didn’t get Nancy. She’s close to death anyway, he’d just be doing her a favour.
@Lennart Regebro …
Len, this is where you say: “ I refuse to have a battle of wits with an unarmed person“
My best to you.
With the proper amount of brain damage Pelosi could become a Democrat Senate candidate.
@Robin R. I think a battle of wits needs arguments, and Republicans have only insults and lies.
I hate it when they say make a full recovery. I had major surgery on my stomach for an ulcer, and I made a full recovery. Guess what, I’m not the same! And this guy is 82 years old.
@Val Kimura nobody fuking promotes illegal immigration but when you have a goddam war for profit ,a foreign policy that is built on destabilizing and weaponizing , and dehumanizing Goddam rhetoric spewed by idiots like trump then you have fuking issues
@Federal Reserve Wolf Legend stop smoking goddam meth , learn to construct a fuking lucid sentence
Is the guy that Paul Pelosi hit while driving drunk ok? 🍸 🚗
@Edgar Friendly same comment, different thread, get some new material
The truth will eventually dribble out. Remember Jussie?
And here I thought by not an outlier he meant the millions of poor people with no power who face similar violence without it being reported by corporate media.
Sad Day in the Country! 😞🇺🇸
@Eduardo Rodriguez What’s the frequency, Nancy?
@Rodney Boehner that’s 3 threads with your unfunny comment. Get some new material dude
@Rodney Boehner You eat your own babies. After a little bit of The Old In Out!
@Rodney Boehner Try to make the world a better place…don’t make fun, when bad things happen to people!!
@Gustavo Deugarte Lighten up, Gustavo.
Well said and well placed in historical context. Said with a fitting amount of vehemence, too. Jack Tapper spoke with authority and power and righteousness. Sadly, he was chastising adults. But others must join and speak like he did. We should relentlessly flood those responsible with the truth and heinousness of their deliberate cruel lies that stir up the impressionable who then act as if the lies are the truth. The liars should be shamed for resorting to their lies when they cannot win with the truth. Are the liars too lazy and stupid to win with their truth?
colored people should really be thanking the whites for freeing them from slavery:)))
@Patricis So right!
I know !!! Can you imagine these people lying ??? Not like Jake tapper or cnn or msnbc OBVIOUSLY. No one with the most discredited and humiliating reputation over the last 6 years would ever say stuff like this when they are so pathetic that you would have to be as dumb as …. Oh – someone like you! Lol what are you saying Just tell me you are paid to be this sad and easy to make fools out of. ?
4 years 23 hours a day. No break non stop they said biden was not paid from Russia and china and ukriane and made no money. Lol 100% true and they had the facts and evidence the entire time and they somehow got the fbi and 96% of our media plus 100% of our social media and Google and news papers and Omg the intelligence bosses and cia bosses sign letter and go on tv to tell us how it’s Russia trump disinformation.
One month later – 100% true and no one said a single word. Hahahahagagagagagagaghahahahahaa can you imagine being that corrupt and pathetic with no integrity and then pretending it never happened and then standing there and preaching about liars are bad and neee to be stopped hahahahaahaha. And then Russia trump. Four years. Fake and made up paid democrat party dossier with zero facts and they got warrants form federal judges and ran the most insnee and nonstop targeted hit pieces for 1800 days ina. Row and then we find out that was fake and rheee are the people who are telling us about holding people to account to the truth hahahahahahaha
Listen cnn is paid big money to blow these liberal elites. You are not so let’s get off our knees and become smarter asap
WE’RE SO FAR BEYOND WHAT THE HELL DOES IT TAKE.
Mostly peaceful, they said, around 93% peaceful. Just like J6.
Almost a whole year of rioting, looting, assault, murder, rape, criminal damage, and they downplay it. That’s the divisive mainstream media for you. And it’s deliberate, they’re working for their masters.
@Mama Moosa violence is always a criminal act..BLM activists who committed violence will already be in jail..not so the privileged powerful men ( mostly men) who have encited this..and they probably never will face the consequences… also this is an attack on the rule of law..by people who don’t recognise the legitimacy of the law… because their cult leader has told them lies
@Mama Moosa they were terrible too, same as Jan 6th, same as Aurora, Times Square etc. NONE of it is right. I watch from afar and the only difference I see is Republican politicians calling for the violence, especially 45, MTG and Boebert. I did notice you didn’t mention any of the attacks that don’t suit your narrative tho.
@Mama Moosa Don’t forget Derek Chauvin…
Get well Mr. Pelosi Mrs Pelosi we are praying for ur family . We are with u Nancy ❤️ ♥️ 💖
Tapper, the Scalise shooting is quite different in nature. None of the Democrats were openly calling for violence against Republicans. Unlike mtg , trump and many evangelical pastors.
George..I don’t like what happened with the Pelosi,s. You are wrong about democrat LEADERS not calling for violence. Maxine Waters told people to “get them wherever you see them” comment. Nancy Pelosi when asked about the peaceful RIOTS during all of 2020 she said “they’ll do what they do” . Jerry Nadler when asked on video about the riots for all of 2020 said” the peaceful protesters”. George,2 BILLION dollars in damage the Riots costed and several hundred police injured and democrat LEADERS turned a blind eye to this. I believe Jake was at least fairly objective in this video. I’m still going to vote for energy independence and border security. Something this adm. killed you on.The Biden adm is stupid. I hope the person whom did this atrocious act against the Pelosi,s gets a serious penalty.
Oh so Mitch McConnell _strongly condemned_ Paul Pelosi getting attacked? Wow, so brave of you guys, you and Susan Collins
The same Republicans who claim that 1/6 was “legitimate political discourse” strongly condemn the attack on Paul Pelosi. They don’t even *try* to be convincing liars anymore.
Is that the same susan collins that said the dump learned his lesson from his first impeachment. So stupid
Well said, Jake Tapper. I remember each of those announcements from the 1960s, even though I was not yet an adult. I remember the leftist domestic violence attached to the Vietnamese war. And I remember the unconscionable race violence, including lynchings and cross-burning, practiced by the right over black voting, segregation, and civil rights. It horrified most of the nation. Most horrifying was the fact that it did not horrify everyone. I grew up with horror, and a horror of the horrible.
Our current antisocial environment is even worse. We just have not yet seen the full measure of the violence we face now. We are (relatively) at 1960, not at 1970. Such is the depth of our horror now.
@Richard Reese
Watch Sean Hannity.
He knows how to paint houses.
Certainly, you can recall lynchings. When you were a twinkle in your great-grandparents’ eyes.
@Richard Reese As an Alabama resident with both history and political science degrees, I’d just like to say that you’re completely and utterly wrong. Have a great day!
@Richard Reese
“it was a southern democrat thing. Own it”
Who were conservatives. Own it.
@g0679 kick rocks
Unusual indeed. Wish the Pelosi family is safe and sound.🙏
colored people should really be thanking the whites for freeing them from slavery:)))
A good wish..from a real american!
Who the f*ck do these people think they are?!? Seriously?!?
Talking about murdering a lawmaker in front of her kids because you dont like her policy?!? That’s not radical, that’s INSANE.
@U.P. dan Vote BLUE…instead of blaming others!!
@U.P. dan It’s not the liberals, it’s the conservatives who have lost their minds! THEY attacked the Capitol, not liberals! MAGAs are fascists! MAGAs are the ones threatening, and carrying through, acts of violence. Are you completely blind and deaf? Or just a brainwashed MAGA cult member?
@Edgar Friendly So, because this guy got a DUI sometime in the past, he deserves being attacked with a hammer in his own home, because of politics??
@Ben Woody MAGAs are destroying the country, not liberals.
@Kathy Dobson I think you should lighten up and get hammered as well.
Watching from afar.These are very sad times for a proud nation.X45 and his enablers are a clear and present danger to Democracy and their is overwhelming evidence so why have they not been made accountable already.Stop this madness of hate fuelled lies and rhetoric and start indicted these people and putting them in prison.
@Paul Regalado It’s especially sick that you idiot cultists feel like you need to vomit in the comment section of a story like this. PLEASE don’t shoot up any schools or parades or any other crowds.
@Paul Regalado
Trump is an avid reader.
“Reading maketh a full man.”
– Francis Bacon
@Paul Regalado Illegal immigration went UP during Trumps admin, please search that and make sure it states ILLEGAL immigration as the trump admin did decrease approvals for legal immigration – to make it look like his ideals are working… Democrats, vote to raise border security funding EVERY TERM, just like Republicans. The REAL divide is Republicans treat immigrants like animals and Democrats won’t…
China trade war and tariffs – Trump tariffs make it look like good things were happening and it lowered our trade deficit for a bit. HOWEVER, Come 2019 we were back to the same deficit numbers with China, higher than Obama’s in 2020… What Trump’s trade war/tariffs DID do was bankrupt farmers and cost the US BILLIONS in bailouts. Trump and his daughter STILL do business with China…
Energy independence – Nothing has really changed. If you look at trends we started on the path of energy independence under Obama admin and it continued under Trump finally balancing. We’re still balanced as far as production/consumption and imports/exports. Republicans KNOW why Gas prices are higher right now (worldwide production is down and catching up/demand is up – same reason for inflation) but they’re selling you a boogieman argument that it’s Biden ruining everything – when it’s not!
Stop falling for media hype, I have before as well! You HAVE to search actual numbers/stats on your own and never listen to someone telling you how it is…
@Paul Regalado Raising tariffs on China cost the American importers more, not the Chinese. Tango Don fooled you all on that one. He also delayed his COVID plan because it was too far from election day. Woodward tapes, have a listen without Fox et al telling you how you think.
We’ll there is the PATRIOT ACT. This is domestic terrorism. Fast track incarceration for proven domestic terrorist. Lengthy minimum sentences. 10yr and up. No phone calls, no visitations, no tv, no internet etc etc. super maximum security. Hard labor. 🤷🏼♂️
DoJ needs to quit dragging its feet and hold the orchestrators of political violence accountable. Whether it be a grimy podcast host, a former president, or a once highly regarded mayor. Justice needs to be applied from top to bottom. DoJ needs to show that our democratic process will not be subverted by anyone.
@Rodney Boehner You eat your own babies. After a little bit of The Old In Out!
@Edgar Friendly Not a good excuse!
*Really? Then why haven’t they arrested even one single person in the 100 attacks on pro-life clinics???!!!!*
Where is Hunter?
Or a supreme court justice,& wife!
Can we all agree that no matter your politics, assaulting the elderly is not a patriotic statement? WTF is going on in this country? Things are getting way out of control!
Gee! It’s almost like allowing hate speech to go unchecked has consequences. Who could have guessed?
Why is it every time I hear about Paul Pelosi on the news, it’s because he’s gotten hammered?
All because a grown baby man can’t handle losing!
@Rodney Boehner same unfunny comment on another thread too. Don’t give up your day job for a stand up career
@Rodney Boehner You eat your own babies. After a little bit of The Old In Out!
@The Angry Scotsman May Maxwell’s silver hammer come down on your Scotch head as well, Laddie.
A man of 82 will never fully recover from this violent attack. Poor man.
Jake Tapper, you tell it like it is and that is why I keep coming back for more. Thank you for the content.