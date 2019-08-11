Tapper: Trump often uses Twitter to amplify the worst of us

TOPICS:
Tapper: Trump often uses Twitter to amplify the worst of us 1

August 11, 2019

 

CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to President Donald Trump retweeting conspiracy theories about jailed multimillionaire and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's death. #CNN #News

64 Comments on "Tapper: Trump often uses Twitter to amplify the worst of us"

  1. Georgia Peach | August 11, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    The worst in us?? No he brings out the worst in Republicans. Which is physical violence and racism.

    • Kermit T. Frog | August 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @family lowe I imagine that there are Bernie supporters out there who are STUPID enough to believe that. Among the 12% of Democrat voters in the primaries who voted for Trump in the general election. But what the heck, what is Nazism compared to the evil of corporate Democrats?

    • James Eslick | August 11, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      thinchrisful. You commies are violent Antifas!

    • family lowe | August 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Kermit T. Frog You think this is right vs left? Well, biblically it is.

      Ecclesiastes 10, verse 2 says the heart of the righteous incline to the right, while the heart of the wicked incline left.

      It’s good vs. evil. To know evil, you have to know truth.

      Not YOUR truth. THE truth.🤷‍♀️

      Joe said so himself at a rally by saying, “We put truth over facts!”

      The left definitely does. They won’t allow any good fact to stand in the way of their agenda.

    • NO to hate & violence | August 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Killed to pioneer !!! and CRIMINALIZED to migrate
      We are the worse animals

    • Captain Muhammed No Go Zone Joker | August 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Janet Masiello 98% of violence in America commited by the left!!!! I”m not American , but even I understand that is a fucking lie! Armed Communists and Liberals everywhere, huh!?

  2. GoldenEra 4ever | August 11, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    He knows his blind ignorant followers will take the bait and run with it.

    • miapdx | August 11, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      It’s all they have, his hate and his lies, and they’re clinging to both. Sad!

    • Rahim Majid | August 11, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      The thing is that he didn`t have to put up that tweet. The Trump supporters out there have already spread that story all over the net as soon as news of King Pedo`s death came out. To be fair those against Trump were also as quick to spread theories and half baked ideas that Trump or Russians helping out Trump killed King Pedo.
      Personally I`m just glad King Pedo is dead. A bit too quickly for my liking. I`m not really bothered by this news because we most likely will never ever know the truth. Or alternatively it just as simple as that. Fucker killed himself. Either way King Pedo is dead….good.
      I just hope his victims can still claim compensation they deserve and more for all the vile things he did to them.

    • James Eslick | August 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Thank God for Trump! He saved us from Crooked Hellary !!

    • James Eslick | August 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      miapdx. You’re pathetic.

    • miapdx | August 11, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @James Eslick You are thanking God for a demon. How lost, poor thing. God doesn’t like pedophiles.

  3. dodgerfreak0834 | August 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    This is how trump triggers hate amongst Americans

  4. E Laurole | August 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    This president sticks his nose in every topic you can think of🙄

    • Trolls Will Be Ignored | August 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @I speak The truth
      So retweeting conspiracy theories is a job requirement?

    • Janet Masiello | August 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Trolls Will Be Ignored
      There’s even a word for it…
      Arkancided.
      So, you think everything is a conspiracy theory if it’s not told you by propagandist MSM ?
      Do you realize how f****** stupid that is

  5. Leonaza7 | August 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Interesting how William Barr first recused himself from the case but later reversed his recusal. It turns out that Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach at a prestigious boarding school (Dalton School in NYC) where he was head master. Oddly, Epstein had no college degree or teaching experience but was hired to teach calculus and physics at just 20 years old. Barr’s father later resigned from the school. So, Trump, Barr and Epstein are all connected. Very interesting…

    • santiagowechsler | August 11, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Leonaza7 — you think that’s relevant? Clinton flew with Epstein to pedophile island. That’s relevant.

    • Door Spook | August 11, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      truth looky looky looky at the white snowflakes triggered! Ooo weee, show us on the doll where Epstein and Barrs father touched you?

    • miapdx | August 11, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @I speak The truth Your evil is showing. You are disgusting. You answer the question, what kind of demon defends pedophiles? 🤔😒👿

    • Terri Jones | August 11, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Your comment was too intelligent you forgot to keep it really dumbed down for the Trumptards who might read your comment. You have to talk to them like you were talking to a kindergartener.

  6. Leonaza7 | August 11, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Trump’s trying to keep the focus off himself. He should shut up or we might think he’s hiding something.

  7. Edwin Brown | August 11, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    America’s self created implosion over power, no one will win in the end.

  8. Cereal Killa | August 11, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Only thing he’s done more than hate is play golf and lie

    • Michael | August 11, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      DemoKKKrat

    • Donald Sanders | August 11, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      @M well-constructed sentence, did you get your degree at trump university,

    • Hildebeast Clinton | August 11, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      Cereal Killa The Dayton Ohio shooter, Connor Betts was a Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supporter. As we now know from his Antifa manifesto and Twitter account.

    • Cereal Killa | August 11, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Hildebeast Clinton okay give me some rhetoric that Bernie has said that aligns with the shooters reasoning or act as a catalyst for the shooting.

      I’ll wait….

    • miapdx | August 11, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      And rape and molest. The lowest of the low are coming out to defend a monster. He’s a pedophile, and *that’s* what you support…the demonic. You assholes are so lost its disgusting.

  9. PROTECT CARLOS MAZA | August 11, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Thank you for not showing the tweet. Can we blur Trump’s face indefinitely?

  10. David J | August 11, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    With Moscow Mitch as Senate Majority leader, and Traitor Trump as acting president,  it’s safe to say that this is the weakest America has been in modern history. I have a hard time recognizing my country today. The rest of the world even has a hard time recognizing America today. What I know is this, if we as a people, as Americans, don’t rid ourselves of Trump and McConnell, we will continue down this perilous road, and we only have a few exits ramps left.

  11. SPRINDYS | August 11, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    But this president is one deplorable and disgusting man, hardly human at all. GOD KEEP US SAFE FROM tRump.

  12. Rob Masdorp | August 11, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Typical DerangedDonald: mister Gaslighting, Distraction and Projection in the flesh.
    I am waiting for the boomerang.
    Still waiting Nancy.

  13. Walter Archibald | August 11, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    And yet, Trump has so many people who see him as savior. I just don’t get it.

    • drop d | August 11, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      He’s the hardest working president ever.. Real Americans support Trump.

    • Jonssyy Jons | August 11, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Walter Archibald Yes, especially those so-called evangelicals who turn a blind eye to Trumps serial sexual assaults, child deaths from neglect at the border and adultery, but want to hang Obama for wearing a tan suit.

    • Walter Archibald | August 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @drop d Surely you jest.

    • family lowe | August 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      He isn’t a savior. He is just a man serving his country in the best capacity he can.

      With a TON of hatred and opposition from everyone on the left.

    • Flavius Stilicho | August 11, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      You don’t get it because you’re NOT an idiot. Literally, Trump supporters are idiots in the open.

  14. Crazy Life | August 11, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump Tweeting to his presidency and will also Tweeting our of his presidency.

  15. RC | August 11, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Trump owes the Clintons a big thank you for taking out his buddy Epstein.

    • Fabi Grossi | August 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      No, he doesn’t. They’ve got nothing to do with this. But since trump has a history of blaming others for things he himself did…

  16. Kevin Mcneil | August 11, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Yep he uses twitter to show liberals …. the worst of us .

  17. 1WEr | August 11, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    If FAKE POTUS is pointing at someone it’s always because he’s projecting his guilt!

  18. jason Nissley | August 11, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    cnn is so stupid… So if Trump actually put out a unifying message in response to the shooting, cnn would of paised hin for it???

    CNN is the worse News agency in the world..always sharing fake information, using fake polls to try to trick voters, wasting air time talking about trump rather than covering legit information/stories that need to be presented to the people of this country

  19. Rachel Ash | August 11, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Drumpf for prison 2021, with all the rope he wants.

  20. where did you learn to fly bitch | August 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    You don’t get out much do you CNN? Every bit of social media is sharing Epstein and Clinton memes and theories like wildfire.

