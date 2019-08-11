Tapper: Trump often uses Twitter to amplify the worst of us

CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to President Donald Trump retweeting conspiracy theories about jailed multimillionaire and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's death. #CNN #News
CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to President Donald Trump retweeting conspiracy theories about jailed multimillionaire and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's death. #CNN #News
The worst in us?? No he brings out the worst in Republicans. Which is physical violence and racism.
@family lowe I imagine that there are Bernie supporters out there who are STUPID enough to believe that. Among the 12% of Democrat voters in the primaries who voted for Trump in the general election. But what the heck, what is Nazism compared to the evil of corporate Democrats?
thinchrisful. You commies are violent Antifas!
@Kermit T. Frog You think this is right vs left? Well, biblically it is.
Ecclesiastes 10, verse 2 says the heart of the righteous incline to the right, while the heart of the wicked incline left.
It’s good vs. evil. To know evil, you have to know truth.
Not YOUR truth. THE truth.🤷♀️
Joe said so himself at a rally by saying, “We put truth over facts!”
The left definitely does. They won’t allow any good fact to stand in the way of their agenda.
Killed to pioneer !!! and CRIMINALIZED to migrate
We are the worse animals
@Janet Masiello 98% of violence in America commited by the left!!!! I”m not American , but even I understand that is a fucking lie! Armed Communists and Liberals everywhere, huh!?
He knows his blind ignorant followers will take the bait and run with it.
It’s all they have, his hate and his lies, and they’re clinging to both. Sad!
The thing is that he didn`t have to put up that tweet. The Trump supporters out there have already spread that story all over the net as soon as news of King Pedo`s death came out. To be fair those against Trump were also as quick to spread theories and half baked ideas that Trump or Russians helping out Trump killed King Pedo.
Personally I`m just glad King Pedo is dead. A bit too quickly for my liking. I`m not really bothered by this news because we most likely will never ever know the truth. Or alternatively it just as simple as that. Fucker killed himself. Either way King Pedo is dead….good.
I just hope his victims can still claim compensation they deserve and more for all the vile things he did to them.
Thank God for Trump! He saved us from Crooked Hellary !!
miapdx. You’re pathetic.
@James Eslick You are thanking God for a demon. How lost, poor thing. God doesn’t like pedophiles.
This is how trump triggers hate amongst Americans
The Russians did it lolllllll
Amongst morons like you.
That’s right! There will be NO QUESTIONS! Just keep saying ‘orange man bad!’
dodgerfreak0834 by spreading the truth, just like Baltimore . You must be a moron
dodgerfreak0834.. you can’t handle the truth.. grow up and act like an American.
This president sticks his nose in every topic you can think of🙄
@I speak The truth
So retweeting conspiracy theories is a job requirement?
@Trolls Will Be Ignored
There’s even a word for it…
Arkancided.
So, you think everything is a conspiracy theory if it’s not told you by propagandist MSM ?
Do you realize how f****** stupid that is
Interesting how William Barr first recused himself from the case but later reversed his recusal. It turns out that Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach at a prestigious boarding school (Dalton School in NYC) where he was head master. Oddly, Epstein had no college degree or teaching experience but was hired to teach calculus and physics at just 20 years old. Barr’s father later resigned from the school. So, Trump, Barr and Epstein are all connected. Very interesting…
Leonaza7 — you think that’s relevant? Clinton flew with Epstein to pedophile island. That’s relevant.
truth looky looky looky at the white snowflakes triggered! Ooo weee, show us on the doll where Epstein and Barrs father touched you?
@I speak The truth Your evil is showing. You are disgusting. You answer the question, what kind of demon defends pedophiles? 🤔😒👿
Your comment was too intelligent you forgot to keep it really dumbed down for the Trumptards who might read your comment. You have to talk to them like you were talking to a kindergartener.
Trump’s trying to keep the focus off himself. He should shut up or we might think he’s hiding something.
Shhh we are supposed to be too stupid to see that Trump is a lying diaper stain
You might? That was funny 🙂
America’s self created implosion over power, no one will win in the end.
Only thing he’s done more than hate is play golf and lie
DemoKKKrat
@M well-constructed sentence, did you get your degree at trump university,
Cereal Killa The Dayton Ohio shooter, Connor Betts was a Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supporter. As we now know from his Antifa manifesto and Twitter account.
Hildebeast Clinton okay give me some rhetoric that Bernie has said that aligns with the shooters reasoning or act as a catalyst for the shooting.
I’ll wait….
And rape and molest. The lowest of the low are coming out to defend a monster. He’s a pedophile, and *that’s* what you support…the demonic. You assholes are so lost its disgusting.
Thank you for not showing the tweet. Can we blur Trump’s face indefinitely?
Did Trump delete 35 000 Emails.
Who fixed the Election and still lost.
MAGA 2020 😁
26 time clinton
It’s Putin. The CIA puppet from MSNBC told me.
@T1971 C1971 You should tell people about the posters someone put all over a borough in NY saying Trump supporters need to be put in death camps.
@family lowe
Seen it. The left showing their true colours.
With Moscow Mitch as Senate Majority leader, and Traitor Trump as acting president, it’s safe to say that this is the weakest America has been in modern history. I have a hard time recognizing my country today. The rest of the world even has a hard time recognizing America today. What I know is this, if we as a people, as Americans, don’t rid ourselves of Trump and McConnell, we will continue down this perilous road, and we only have a few exits ramps left.
Do all Jewish supremacists agree with you?
🆘🆘. TROLL ALERT. IGNORE DEARLY DIANE. 🆘🆘
But this president is one deplorable and disgusting man, hardly human at all. GOD KEEP US SAFE FROM tRump.
Because there was no collusion?
Typical DerangedDonald: mister Gaslighting, Distraction and Projection in the flesh.
I am waiting for the boomerang.
Still waiting Nancy.
And yet, Trump has so many people who see him as savior. I just don’t get it.
He’s the hardest working president ever.. Real Americans support Trump.
Walter Archibald Yes, especially those so-called evangelicals who turn a blind eye to Trumps serial sexual assaults, child deaths from neglect at the border and adultery, but want to hang Obama for wearing a tan suit.
@drop d Surely you jest.
He isn’t a savior. He is just a man serving his country in the best capacity he can.
With a TON of hatred and opposition from everyone on the left.
You don’t get it because you’re NOT an idiot. Literally, Trump supporters are idiots in the open.
Donald Trump Tweeting to his presidency and will also Tweeting our of his presidency.
He won’t put his phone down til he’s a ghost.
Trump owes the Clintons a big thank you for taking out his buddy Epstein.
No, he doesn’t. They’ve got nothing to do with this. But since trump has a history of blaming others for things he himself did…
Yep he uses twitter to show liberals …. the worst of us .
If FAKE POTUS is pointing at someone it’s always because he’s projecting his guilt!
cnn is so stupid… So if Trump actually put out a unifying message in response to the shooting, cnn would of paised hin for it???
CNN is the worse News agency in the world..always sharing fake information, using fake polls to try to trick voters, wasting air time talking about trump rather than covering legit information/stories that need to be presented to the people of this country
Drumpf for prison 2021, with all the rope he wants.
You’re pathetic.
You don’t get out much do you CNN? Every bit of social media is sharing Epstein and Clinton memes and theories like wildfire.