Tapper: Why no charges against businesses in ICE raids

August 11, 2019

 

CNN's Jake Tapper pressed Acting Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan on why just illegal immigrant employees were targeted in Mississippi ICE raids and not the employers. #CNN #News

79 Comments on "Tapper: Why no charges against businesses in ICE raids"

  1. E- Trayde | August 11, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Charges should be made on ICE… that’s so traumatic it a child.

  2. Leonaza7 | August 11, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    So sad
    arrest the owners. They broke the law for employing them
    These are people trying to raise their families by working and giving them a better life. Shame on all of you that condone this.

  3. Sarah o | August 11, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    If they started charging business owners for hiring illegals then it would mean they’d have to charge Trump and his organization. I bet they won’t. He’s a criminal, too.

  4. Ms Roxy Baby | August 11, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Ok well Trump created crimes so let’s hold him accountable!! Noone is above the law!!

  5. kalbs89 | August 11, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    These appear to be crimes against humanity and child abuse… by the government and busines owners

  6. Darrin Smith | August 11, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    That mean Trump would be arrested for illegaly having illegals working for his companies

  7. Leonaza7 | August 11, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    The employers should also be held legally and financially responsible. I really hope they don’t just go after the employees who have no legal right to work here.

  8. C D | August 11, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Why don’t they Raid Fox News !!! They have a lot of
    Illegal Canadians working for them !!!!!

  9. Melanie Readal | August 11, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Soooo. The idea here is to traumatize people, but the companies that exploit undocumented immigrants is ok? How is that ok????

  10. christine horan | August 11, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Trump has always hired undocumented immigrants in his business .Start with trump and all his businesses

    • The Blade | August 11, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      His supporters refuse to acknowledge or believe this since no one at FOX talks about this. All they talk about is the workers and not the bosses.

  11. Trisha Yamada | August 11, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    The owners aren’t arrested because the one percent are above the law.

  12. ObamaisnextLincoln | August 11, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    *Who else thinks it’s utterly pathetic and absurd that employers were let off scot free?*

    • William Miller | August 11, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @David Foster Why don’t you just go to work for $2, seems to fit you.

    • Peanutbutter jellyfish | August 11, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      William Miller Don’t blame Republicans. Too many elitist democrats have Maria cleaning their homes and Jose cleaning their pool. Save the two party rhetoric please. I am not a republican or a trump supporter.

    • 1221 TRUTHER | August 11, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Oh my fucking god ….your country in the work industry has been powered by Mexicans and will continue to be guess why…those illegals had us American born Mexicans…

    • David Foster | August 11, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @William Miller I’ve been known to work for less than that, but I have to give a crap about you first. You wouldn’t know anything about that, would ya Bubba?

    • Public Enemy #1 | August 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      why? you don’t support immigration.

  13. sean ausome | August 11, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Failed immigration policies from thirty yaers ago hurts everybody.

    • The Blade | August 11, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      This goes back to the ’40s. Think Woody Guthrie song “and all they will call you will be deportee”.

    • Peanutbutter jellyfish | August 11, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      sean ausome More than thirty years. Reagan naturalized three million undocumented because he didn’t want to deal with immigration.

    • Bruce DaBuc | August 11, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      THEY HAVE NOT FAILED FOR THE BUSINESSES THAT THRIVE AND PROFIT USING ILLEGAL WORKERS….THAT BTW, CONTRIBUTE HEAVILY TO POLITICIANS TO DO THEIR WISHES….

    • Peanutbutter jellyfish | August 11, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      The Blade That song was performed by Arlo and written by Woody and Martin Hoffman, in 1961.

    • Robert Caraher | August 11, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @buddy guy The argument being that we had an immigration policy that worked accept for the cooroerations exemption on imoorting undocumented immigrants they the cooroerations have it so it seems like a political social problem when in fact it is a business and businesses malfeasances that are stoking these flames in their exemption from culpability .
      In the first grade the title of our first book was on we go and right then and there I said NO WE DONT . 1952 -1954 Carrol Reese investigative committee investigated the educational foundations ie Carnegie rockafella Ford Vanderbilt etc. etc etc , the just is that the robber Barron’s took control of your education .

  14. Hector Of Texas | August 11, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Seeing him side step why companies haven’t been targeted is sickening.

  15. Hector Of Texas | August 11, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Can you imagine the fake conservative outrage if Obama hired illegals to work at his businesses???

  16. John Collazos | August 11, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Any investigation related to Trump is always an on going investigation. He should have been in prison years ago, the facts are out. I have concluded my investigation ✌🏽🇺🇸

  17. Tony Montana | August 11, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    1:22 he said we going go after companies knowingly hiring immigrants. So guess we going see a raid at mar-a-lago soon.

  18. John Fritz | August 11, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    What a liar. Again NO US COMPANIES have been prosecuted. What a scmbg

    • David Foster | August 11, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      You didn’t honestly think they would, did you? Where I live, a company called Park Farms (chicken processing) hires nothing BUT illegal immigrants (unless YOU’RE willing to go work for $4.50 an hour, which so far, no one has been), and they’ve been getting raided fairly regularly since at lease the early Eighties. As far as I know, they’re still in business.

    • Public Enemy #1 | August 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      why should they?

  19. Joe Velasco | August 11, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Mark Morgan should change his name to Stuttering Stan. Can’t stop lying/stuttering to save his life

  20. Christopher Kline | August 11, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Yeah, we all know those companies won’t be disciplined at all. Our country cares more about business and profit than people.

