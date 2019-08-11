Tapper: Why no charges against businesses in ICE raids

CNN's Jake Tapper pressed Acting Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan on why just illegal immigrant employees were targeted in Mississippi ICE raids and not the employers. #CNN #News
CNN's Jake Tapper pressed Acting Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan on why just illegal immigrant employees were targeted in Mississippi ICE raids and not the employers. #CNN #News
Charges should be made on ICE… that’s so traumatic it a child.
You’re an absolute idiot
Parents poor decision making is traumatizing children
@MoF as opposed to the decision they could make staying in their country risking their children’s lives ? An impossible choice arguably staying there is a worse decision.
For what? Stop being so emotional and thinking like a woman.
@Chadillac Hell we are damn near living like one Anyway! And your point was…
So sad
arrest the owners. They broke the law for employing them
These are people trying to raise their families by working and giving them a better life. Shame on all of you that condone this.
Did the illegal aliens use forged documents
If they started charging business owners for hiring illegals then it would mean they’d have to charge Trump and his organization. I bet they won’t. He’s a criminal, too.
The government Pays compensation to companies who hire undocumented workers. Even Dump makes money doing it.
@William H
You’re clearly having a ride on the propaganda machine right down the conspiracy rabbit hole…doesn’t it ever get boring???
@William H Hello russian bot. What is the definition of BEING A CRIMINAL MEAN TO YOU ???
@Debra Burns Wow, you are a fucking idiot.
Ok well Trump created crimes so let’s hold him accountable!! Noone is above the law!!
Trump created crimes? Fake news is melting your brain.
Hold this 🍆
Unless he shot someone on 5th Avenue…🙄
Yawn😑
Ice ice baby!
These appear to be crimes against humanity and child abuse… by the government and busines owners
Meh, you say that EVERY time someone tries to open a prison camp!
T Boned: these are American kids that are suffering, born and raised in Mississippi. It racist, targeted and you know it. Don’t see the white owners going to jail? What about them? The racism in America is horrific to the point where a whole Latino race is being targeted, Americans or immigrants.
@kalbs89 I have a creepy feeling you support LGBTQ.
how?
That mean Trump would be arrested for illegaly having illegals working for his companies
True. Looking at it like that, Trump himself is actually breaking Immigration Law!
That’s not what it means…
No he cannot be arrested because he is a republican.
If Obama changed the law when he was pretending a US President 🙂
@David Clark In almost half the countries on the planet you’d be put in jail for being HOMOSEXUAL.
The employers should also be held legally and financially responsible. I really hope they don’t just go after the employees who have no legal right to work here.
Many companies are unaware of the identity theft by these immigrants.
Leonaza7, Most of these immigrants are missing a front toof. 🤓
@Lerian V 😂🤣😂😁😂🤣
they do, usually, employers will have deals in which the rat out a small portion of their workers, while ICE turnes a blind eye to the majority left uncaught.
why?
Why don’t they Raid Fox News !!! They have a lot of
Illegal Canadians working for them !!!!!
They should raid everybody. European, Asian, Black. Everybody…
If true they’s white folks, they don’t mess with them.
God bless fox. They are the tigers of the jungle and dominate the jungle against cattle cnn
😁😁😁
Soooo. The idea here is to traumatize people, but the companies that exploit undocumented immigrants is ok? How is that ok????
@Ma Th You have to prove it in a court of law. Without hard evidence, there is no case.
@V Es That’s dumb. Many Hispanics and black Americans own companies… Seriously. Get a grip.
they were’mt being exploited.. You don’t know what exploition is dumbass
@Trumprules Clintondrools and the companies apparently knew they wouldn’t be punished at all.
yes because the business owners/shareholders are assholes. Nothing new. 😬
Trump has always hired undocumented immigrants in his business .Start with trump and all his businesses
His supporters refuse to acknowledge or believe this since no one at FOX talks about this. All they talk about is the workers and not the bosses.
The owners aren’t arrested because the one percent are above the law.
*Who else thinks it’s utterly pathetic and absurd that employers were let off scot free?*
@David Foster Why don’t you just go to work for $2, seems to fit you.
William Miller Don’t blame Republicans. Too many elitist democrats have Maria cleaning their homes and Jose cleaning their pool. Save the two party rhetoric please. I am not a republican or a trump supporter.
Oh my fucking god ….your country in the work industry has been powered by Mexicans and will continue to be guess why…those illegals had us American born Mexicans…
@William Miller I’ve been known to work for less than that, but I have to give a crap about you first. You wouldn’t know anything about that, would ya Bubba?
why? you don’t support immigration.
Failed immigration policies from thirty yaers ago hurts everybody.
This goes back to the ’40s. Think Woody Guthrie song “and all they will call you will be deportee”.
sean ausome More than thirty years. Reagan naturalized three million undocumented because he didn’t want to deal with immigration.
THEY HAVE NOT FAILED FOR THE BUSINESSES THAT THRIVE AND PROFIT USING ILLEGAL WORKERS….THAT BTW, CONTRIBUTE HEAVILY TO POLITICIANS TO DO THEIR WISHES….
The Blade That song was performed by Arlo and written by Woody and Martin Hoffman, in 1961.
@buddy guy The argument being that we had an immigration policy that worked accept for the cooroerations exemption on imoorting undocumented immigrants they the cooroerations have it so it seems like a political social problem when in fact it is a business and businesses malfeasances that are stoking these flames in their exemption from culpability .
In the first grade the title of our first book was on we go and right then and there I said NO WE DONT . 1952 -1954 Carrol Reese investigative committee investigated the educational foundations ie Carnegie rockafella Ford Vanderbilt etc. etc etc , the just is that the robber Barron’s took control of your education .
Seeing him side step why companies haven’t been targeted is sickening.
why
Can you imagine the fake conservative outrage if Obama hired illegals to work at his businesses???
Obama never ran a business in his life he just worked for the government that took from others and gave to the lazy.
Brooke 😂 I swear the opposing talking points are completely weak. Face it! He was an upstanding citizen who served his government very well.
Trump is a known criminal!
Brooke booooooooooooooo
their wouldn’t be.
Any investigation related to Trump is always an on going investigation. He should have been in prison years ago, the facts are out. I have concluded my investigation ✌🏽🇺🇸
Now all you need is a larger military than his, and you can put him away for life!
John Collazos Well said!
wrong, try again..
1:22 he said we going go after companies knowingly hiring immigrants. So guess we going see a raid at mar-a-lago soon.
What a liar. Again NO US COMPANIES have been prosecuted. What a scmbg
You didn’t honestly think they would, did you? Where I live, a company called Park Farms (chicken processing) hires nothing BUT illegal immigrants (unless YOU’RE willing to go work for $4.50 an hour, which so far, no one has been), and they’ve been getting raided fairly regularly since at lease the early Eighties. As far as I know, they’re still in business.
why should they?
Mark Morgan should change his name to Stuttering Stan. Can’t stop lying/stuttering to save his life
Yeah, we all know those companies won’t be disciplined at all. Our country cares more about business and profit than people.