Teacher Abducted in Santa Cruz | Double Murder in St. Ann | TVJ Midday News – Oct 6 2021

Thank God she is ok
Pay the teacher dem because education tax a come out a little bit a salary
My God what is happening to our teachers one missing and another throat slash
What has been happening to the 1000 plus Jamaicans that has already been murdered since the start of the year.
Pact legislative year and nothing has been done to update those old laws that is related to gun crimes!!!
Grace McLean is the one collecting all the monies that the teachers should be getting, Jamaica laws and everything with gone to the dogs damn shame.
So in picking your poison you can’t pick which poison, funny! I’m glad this teacher survived. Stop calling it luck Ms. Police lady. That’s far from it!
Look like to me these killers they watch everybody. But they eyes on the teachers abducting them and killing them. But I can’t call for help in man cause vain is in the help of man. Only God can help.
They are red eyes and bad mind.
They watch people working for what they want and then go killed them for there things.
I believe all of them should send to the grave when they are cough..
@Stand for the right And not the wrongs. very true
This is unbelievable!!
What is happening my God?
Lord remember JAMAICA LAND WE LOVE
but how Andrew say the Jamaican Economy doing well cause they have made their playbill EVERY MONTH??????
Wha gwan a lie him did a tell or him just never see this glitch in the system????
My God wah gwann in Jamaica now dem kill the educators for di pickey
Thanks to TVJ news the killers now knows that she is alive.
Santa Cruz is need to clean up….the business owner need to do more to up keep that town
Disturbing how they tried to kill the teacher and I’m so sorry about what happened to the 2 farmers. Why are people so wicked?
They can pay 26000 teachers monthly but they can’t pay 3000 teachers since July. Everything always difficult when you are to get money out of the ministry. By the way. I’m a teacher in the private system. Still waiting on my 40g.
Ruel Reid collecting the money you guys should get
The dumbies are killing out the teachers
Country in a sad state where are mother/ teacher can’t even grocery shop with her kids in peace
Now them start on the teachers. No body safe in Jamaica but we can’t give in to these rotten rats
Big ups to all people who ensure they can defend themselves, their families and is willing to make efforts to defend their communities. Big ups to all people who stand ready to send murderers weh dem fi guh. FU to Anjudas Holness and that freak Horace Chang. Jamaican people’s lives is worth protecting.
That’s attempted contract killing. Why is TVJ cutting of the report before the person has finished speaking?
I am so happy she survive I just pray to go she knows her attacker so the police can go dirt them
That was personal, them no rob her ? than seem like a man that got his heart broken paid men to do it