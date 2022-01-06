Teachers & Students Absent due to Covid | TVJ News – Jan 5 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
23 comments
These people are so crazy 🤣
in my opinion they should have waited ontill February because everybody mix up throughout the holiday period
Would not have made a difference because until the country reaches an 80% vaccination rate, we’re likely going to continue having these problems. Urging all those who have yet been vaccinated do so as quickly as possible so we may win the battle against the pandemic…
@Raimundo Iefan Fantástico You can have mine.
I am so in agreement!
Oh boy is it surprising
Teachers do u have a say?
No say they are like slaves teachers will have to do vivid test without protective gears
Get VACCINATED folks (teachers and students who have not yet done and are able to). There should be, at least, an 80% vaccination rate in ALL schools. This is literally the only way to beat this pandemic so things may be better than they were before…
Why should the teachers take the vaccine and those that take still catch the virus…does this make sense?
@Paula Williams, I hope that you have done your vaccination or that you are not considering being the education system because it would be wrong for unvaccinated people to teach the most vulnerable. Those who are unvaccinated are 10× more likely (at least) to be hospitalized, to die and less likely to recover according to various reports. The vaccinated would likely have a higher recovery rate.
@Paula Williams i love this response
Did you get your booster Bro? I hope you have this same energy when we reach our tenth shot.
@Raimundo Iefan Fantástico not factual, I know so many triple and double vaccinated friend’s and colleague’s keep getting Covid🤔they’re probably shredded it and constantly complaining about new illnesses developed after vaccinated, I find this very disturbing. I myself have declined my choice and always tested negative and I’m a Youth Worker.
This is a stressful time please make the right decision!!!
Look at this demon
Wow
Schools ago Lock back soon watch
Yep..my school is virtually empty….the pm says live it out or dead it out..
Dwl
School cannot open
All school should be closed until that sickness under control hospital getting so muc covid-19 patient much less when it gets out of hand
“One fool makes many”