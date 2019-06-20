‘Technology, not taxes’: Andrew Scheer reveals climate change plan

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses his party's climate change plan, saying it will spur technological advances.
Only 120 days left to begin fighting climate change for real !!
It can start anytime in fact…lol..as soon as the collective goverments of the world stop allowing forced deliberate geo engineering…hmmm…food for thought eh?
We could also plant more trees!! 😂😂
That is being done by the forest companies
Looking forward to Andrew taking charge in October
Hahaha yea right… the grocery stores won’t lower prices they will increase profits… all politicians from all parties are snakes
Grow your own food or how about you help a farmer and buy from them
Until we convert to a responsible republic system from the corrupt monarchy one, no Queen allegiance pledging politician can be counted on, not a single one.
Very well said…👍
Incentives are better than taxes.
October 2019.
Haha yea the Ontario Liberals had it right with cap and trade!!!
Climate change is natural and Canada is carbon negative.
Another Con living in their own world.
Racerprose that’s right eh. If only we paid more taxes
@Racerprose and another liberal living in a bubble.
Witch means…
Did he say exponentially? What’s 20 squared?
Technology not taxes ! Such a simple answer but Liberals don’t want to know…
It’s called cap and trade, and the liberal government of ontario already had it in place before the conservative party removed it… wait for it…. so they bring it back as their idea! Classic
Such a nice change to hear an intelligent voice. Cmon October.
My favorite trait about this guy is that he speaks clearly, and doesn’t use uh 50 times in a minute. I’m still wondering how you drink water from a box.
We should invest in carbon capture and nuclear power
Technology and incentives and not more taxes definitely a better option to achieve the goals. Well done 👍
We also need to develop a recycling industry in Canada…instead of outsourcing it. Let’s get industries back in Canada instead of China and other countries!
Consumption is the reason behind the deterioration of the natural environments; a massive reduction of the human population is the only solution.
Simple common sense, that won’t get you too many liberal votes Andew???
“We’re going to do whatever we can to make billionaires more money and.. well that’s it.
There is no plan. What a joke.