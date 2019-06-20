‘Technology, not taxes’: Andrew Scheer reveals climate change plan

June 20, 2019

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses his party's climate change plan, saying it will spur technological advances.

28 Comments on "‘Technology, not taxes’: Andrew Scheer reveals climate change plan"

  1. Good Post | June 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    Only 120 days left to begin fighting climate change for real !!

    • JTJ n/a | June 20, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      It can start anytime in fact…lol..as soon as the collective goverments of the world stop allowing forced deliberate geo engineering…hmmm…food for thought eh?

  2. Jean-David Claveau | June 20, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    We could also plant more trees!! 😂😂

  3. Lara Gaffney | June 20, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    Looking forward to Andrew taking charge in October

  4. J K | June 20, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Hahaha yea right… the grocery stores won’t lower prices they will increase profits… all politicians from all parties are snakes

  5. Anthony Quantrill | June 20, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Until we convert to a responsible republic system from the corrupt monarchy one, no Queen allegiance pledging politician can be counted on, not a single one.

  6. keith crozier | June 20, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    Incentives are better than taxes.
    October 2019.

  7. Templar Rising | June 20, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Climate change is natural and Canada is carbon negative.

  8. Zouzou Ticemlal | June 20, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Witch means…

  9. bitwhys #! | June 20, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Did he say exponentially? What’s 20 squared?

  10. Q NL | June 20, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Technology not taxes ! Such a simple answer but Liberals don’t want to know…

    • Smoke E. Ter | June 20, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      It’s called cap and trade, and the liberal government of ontario already had it in place before the conservative party removed it… wait for it…. so they bring it back as their idea! Classic

  11. Hunter 84 | June 20, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Such a nice change to hear an intelligent voice. Cmon October.

  12. Scott Zimmerman | June 20, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    My favorite trait about this guy is that he speaks clearly, and doesn’t use uh 50 times in a minute. I’m still wondering how you drink water from a box.

  13. Dr.Ehrfurchtgebietend | June 20, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    We should invest in carbon capture and nuclear power

  14. Shawn Marla | June 20, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Technology and incentives and not more taxes definitely a better option to achieve the goals. Well done 👍

  15. Veta B | June 20, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    We also need to develop a recycling industry in Canada…instead of outsourcing it. Let’s get industries back in Canada instead of China and other countries!

  16. Alan | June 20, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Consumption is the reason behind the deterioration of the natural environments; a massive reduction of the human population is the only solution.

  17. Ron Henderson | June 20, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Simple common sense, that won’t get you too many liberal votes Andew???

  18. Jay Ray | June 20, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    “We’re going to do whatever we can to make billionaires more money and.. well that’s it.

  19. Trevor Thomas | June 20, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    There is no plan. What a joke.

