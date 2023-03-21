‘Ted Lasso’ star takes question from a ‘familiar face’ at White House press briefing March 21, 2023 42 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
42 comments
“We stand alone, together…”
-Band of Brothers. And Sisters. And Everyone.
hilarious lmao🤣🤣🤣
And embarrassment and a clown show pretend administration.
You just can’t even have the tiniest nice moment with Fox news or Newsmax around. It’s like our country is stuck with a permanent 5 yr old temper tantrum. That aside this was AWESOME!
@Tio Swift I HaZ chEezBugR. U iz riHt. IntRnet no caer
Waste of time!
I thought it was an SNL cold opening.
Because of the tantrum at the beginning?
@silver silver what was that about anyways? couldn’t hear properly
🤣😄
@silver silver That disrespect was returned to the worst press secretary in history after 8 months of consistent disrespect to a African journalist in that room. She had it coming to her and hope it keeps coming until she stops
@Junior Dolce His name is Simon. He is a journalist from Africa. He was telling kjp “This is not Russia, this is not China”, bc she hasn’t called on him for a question in over seven months. He asks harder questions and she obviously prefers only the scripted ones.
Simon had had enough. Cnn cut out the best part of the briefing after the actors stepped off stage he and kjp go back and forth about how he is basically silenced. Don’t get your news from cnn it’s just a fashion show.
Absolutely love Jason Sudeikis for this and everyone at that show.
On the Ted Lasso show, there are various examples of mental health issues in season one and two. In season one, Coach Lasso has panic attacks due to unresolved issues. In season two, there is a therapist that joins the team and works with everyone and their issues. It is a fun face to a serious issue.
So I googled the guy that was causing a scene at the beginning and it looks as though he had done this many times for months. He yells out comments over other reporters and speakers pretty much as soon as the session starts. He then goes on newscasts in his country and talks about how America is ignoring him and his country. I wonder if he’s deliberately acting that way for the sake of getting sound bites / video clips that he (his country) can use to market a false narrative in his country about America’s treatment / regard of their people.
He reminded me of Jim Acosta
Truly amazing show 👍
Its a show? Lol
@Ashen Walker yeah it’s on Apple TV called Ted Lasso. Really good show. Revolves around the theme of mental health
If we all took the same care with each other as they do on the show, we would be in a much better place as a country.
this show brings people of different cultures and countries together as one family. We would be in a much better place as a WORLD if we did what you say
I’ll never help a democrat, even if they need CPR and I’m the only one there
@Tio Swift That’s a nice Christian attitude.
@The Paradox Destroyer Yeah well I have freewill so that’s that.
I love that mental health is getting talked about. How many decades did we stigmatize it? How many people went into asylums for issues that have since been identified (such as postpartum depression)? How many things were misidentified as mental health issues due to lack of knowledge (and bigotry, let’s be honest).
This was a great idea…representation matters and this is an issue where no one is exempt.
So cool you are doing this. Respect, props, and hope for all
Why is it that tall people don’t see short people? Don’t they know being able to see through them isn’t one of the super powers of short women?
great show, well done.
I wonder if people that experienced the 2008 crash had it easier because this market conditions are driving me to insanity, my portfolio has lost over $27000 this nov. alone my profits are tanking and I’m don’t see my retirement turning out well when I can’t even grow my stagnant reserve
I’ll suggest you create a diversification strategy because building a good financial-portfolio has been more complex since covid. Recently my colleague advised me to hire an advisor, surprisingly I have accrued over $120K under the guidance of my coach during this crash. She figured out Defensive strategies to protect my portfolio and make profit from this roller coaster market.
Due to the significant falls, I need advice on how to rebuild my portfolio and develop more successful tactics. Where can I find this coach?
‘Christine Blake Mckale is the coach that guides me. She’s a verified coach and she helped me see that returns can be made in both bull and bear markets. She covers things like investing, insurance, making sure retirement is well funded and looking at ways to have a volatility buffer for investment risk, look – her up .
thanks for sharing this, I googled the lady you mentioned and after going through her resume, I can tell she’s a pro. I wrote her and I’m waiting on her
Hi Guys, im not part of the advertising :(. But ill do my part! Christine, yes she’s the best!
Mental health is so important ☮️❤️😊 Thank you
TV actors to the rescue!! 🫠
Best piece of content that CNN has published in quite a while. Well done! I love this show!
😂
“Trent Crimm, The Independent” was well-played!
We just need more compassion toward each other, that’s all…
They hate Trump too much for that.
Hunger games was definitely letting us know something. Just wow ! Assenine