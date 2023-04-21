Recent Post
If you actually watched the whole Hi Ren video you would be making a story on a courageous young man who is overcoming many years of an undiagnosed Lymes disease and the video was about fighting on and actually is incredibly uplifting not the 5 second clip you showed. How dare you?
Tick tock is cringe and it says viewers discretion advised it always was cringe why not bring back Vines app
How dare you use a 3 second snippet of Hi Ren out of context like this. That is a travesty of reporting – whoever’s idea this was should be made to watch the entire piece on air…. before making a sincere apology. Take this garbage off the internet.
Poor journalism here!
CNN should be blasting the Hi Ren video on high, but instead you took a small section and took it completely out of context.
I believe Ren is owed an apology!
The only thing this kid promotes is hope and perseverance.
Shame on you CNN. Ren deserves more respect than what you gave him here. Like Fox News, I don’t think you will apologize.
Cheers for taking my video out of context then using it in a way that is the polar opposite of its intended purpose CNN! I’m pretty sure this counts as defamation and I don’t remember giving permission to use my copyrighted material? Willing to let it slide for a public apology and if you guys air the whole song on CNN!! That way people can make up their own minds about how much its poisoning the minds of chilren
Look forward to hearing back from you!
Love and cuddles
Ren
Thank You for your music Ren! I’m one of those that has watched every reaction video done on Hi Ren. It’s a shame @CNN has done this to you, an independent artist. But honestly this is a perfect example of what they do, and have done for a decade now, to anyone Right leaning. They take a snippet of what is said then add a false context to it. It’s the reason why so many people still believe Trump said N azis were “Very Fine People”, he actually said the opposite.
Idk how they can take your song so out of context, it’s kinda obvious it not what they said its about, if anything it’s uplifting to people who relate to it
Send the love Ren !!!
This is just sickening from CNN, shame on you!
Hi Ren and fam. Please let’s get this trending on all social media #CNNApologiseToRen
The fact that CNN couldn’t create a TikTok account without the help of teenager is just sad and hilarious. Anyways the music artist Ren y’all featured in this video. Posted a response video to y’all, because you CNN obviously didn’t bother watching his “Hi Ren” music video to the end. Because y’all misinterpreted the message of his video and song. Anyways his song “Hi Ren” is about the struggles of mental illness, how to get better, and to be kind to others. Also those other HAND PICKED video’s y’all showed were NOT glorifying mental illness, self mutilation, or s**cide. Those were video’s of people trying to help other people. Who have similar mental health issues that they have. Seeing that some people don’t know how to explain there mental health issues to there family members. And find it easier to explain it to people who experienced how they are feeling. Also CNN should know how a algorithm works. If you keep looking up mental health video’s or s*xual video’s. Then the algorithm is going to recommend you those kind of video’s. With the exception of YouTube, I otherwise don’t use TikTok or any other social media. So I’m kinda disappointed that CNN posted this video and targeted the wrong TikTok video’s….and also music artist Ren. Just so they can smear TikTok, which is the real purpose of this video. And then mask it like they are really concerned that the content teenagers are exposed to on TikTok. Well news flash for CNN. Social media is not the only place where teenagers are exposed to content that should be age restricted.
How about an apology to REN? Using his video, which has a very important message, against his will and out of context is ludicrous.
🎵elementary, dear Watson you might find….🎶🎶🎶
They can’t squash this talent.
Think bud light….teehee. The people can speak. Let’s speak…
By citing Hi Ren in this lazy way, Clare Duffy proves she’s an infotainer out to manufacture controversy with the “best” of them.
The disrespect to take such a well made and powerful song like “Hi Ren” out of context like that is insane.
His music is a great therapy to millions
CNN Owes Ren a HUGE APOLOGY! That song has helped more people than those who actually watch CNN.
Using copyright stuff should be sued.
Unfortunately might not get far with the COPYRIGHT claim because they are a news outlet and would be considered fair use. But could definitely do them for defamation 100%
They are swinescum for doing that to him
Goodluck asking CNN apology because there is nothing to be apologized for.
What is shocking is your dodgy reporting. Issue an apology to Ren and any/everyone else you misrepresented.
What Ren is asking you to do is the least you owe.
How you gonna just take things out of context like that, though? They aren’t wrong about services like TikTok and YouTube, when it comes to children especially. But Ren deserves an apology and explanation/expansion.
Gotta love to see the downfall of traditional corporate news media. You imply clearly that Hi Ren should not be shown to younger kids, yet if you look at the comments on the actual video, look at the community that the song has created on YouTube and beyond, you will see the most wholesome uplifting community I have seen in a while. This mental health awareness this cute CNN video raises does not come close to what Ren has accomplished in this song. That might be exactly what young people SHOULD be exposed to, not protected from: challenging themselves to look inside rather than watching a dumb dancing video. I don’t even use TikTok because I don’t like it so much, but the fact that Ren’s clip is on there is a good thing for the platform not a bad one. For a gigantic news organization, do a little bit of research, Jesus. Long live independent journalism and podcasts.
You have this so wrong as far as Ren’s music goes, because his music is allowing people to open up about what they are going through, whether it be addiction, self harming, eating disorders and mental health issues, and they are connecting with each other and there’s a lot of support going on between people watching the music, and being touched by it. REN’S MUSIC IS SAVING AND ENRICHING LIVES! HE’S INSPIRING, HE’S EXPOSING WHAT’S BAD FOR PEOPLE, HE IS IMPORTANT IN THE CONTEXT OF THIS WORLD WHERE YOU, QUITE HYPOCRITICALLY, SHOW VERY NEGATIVE AND DEPRESSING CONTENT ALL THE TIME. YOU ALSO MAINTAIN THE BS REGARDING FASHION AND PARTICULAR BODY IMAGES ONLY BEING ACCEPTABLE. So let the people express themselves, find each other and boost each other just so they don’t commit suicide.
You owe Ren an apology. You completely took his video out of context. Shame on you! 😠😒
Man, CNN needs to apologize right now. I’ve been listening to Ren for about 3 years, and not once has ren had a negative impact for any of his music. His music gives a place for people who struggle with mental health. You guys screwed up.
I can’t express how disappointed I was with CNN after this story – because it had always been my go to news station. Had your reporter dug a little deeper and checked out the myriad reactions to “Hi Ren” by psychologists, neurologists, pastors, priests, psych nurses, psychology professors as well as those suffering with mental illness around the world, it would have revealed how very important and helpful Ren’s message is in his masterful piece of art.
Long not a go to channel actually not any msm. So now in the morning it’s the local radio station.
That would require a bit of actual journalism, which apparently CNN does not do anymore. 🙁
Truth. I’m a new fan of Ren, and I was just thinking, man, I’ve never seen so many,
SO MANY—- mind blown, positive reaction videos to an artist.
Give this man a feature rather than criticism! 😔
I found him looking up stuff about Lyme disease. My friend is also afflicted with it and before them both I had no idea how unbelievably difficult it is to first of all– get properly diagnosed
Then the treatment is bananas!
Let’s hear more about that! It’s maddening!
You think this the only / first time? 💀
Hi Ren is an inspirational song about overcoming mental illness. If CNN actually gave the whole song it would show how uplifting and inspirational the song can actually be. It’s utterly disgusting that a news station as big as this one would pull a stunt like this. The masses may take this as an attack on CNN but it’s really a community of people who have been hurt supporting someone who has helped them heal.
Great comment, thank you!
This 👆
Touché
Exactly Ria
Spot on Ria. I am so glad I found the Ren community. It’s so healing
You owe Ren a public apology and an actual view of the entire piece of art and inspiration that is “Hi Ren”. Once you’ve grasped the gravity of this art, it deserves recognition for what it is doing, what Ren created… Bringing true hope to those who are lucky enough to find and resonate with it. Which so many of us do.
This song has and will continue to save lives and you spin it in such a horrible way.
Wow, this is so dangerous! Whole communities of people who suffer from various mental health issues coming together to share their struggles? What next, are all these people going to be offering support and encouragement to each other? Insane!
Instead of trying to put parents in a panic over a non-issue, maybe you guys should be doing a story on why so many young people feel they have to turn to strangers for support with their mental health struggles? Why so many people are unable to turn to their own families or get help from medical professionals? Personally, I wish these kinds of communities were available to me when I was a teenager.
Exactly my thoughts!
Dear CNN, You guys obviously picked the wrong song to misrepresent in this clip – Hi Ren has changed a lot of lives and saved lives. A public apology is the least you can do, whether it was an honest mistake or bad reporting – you made a lot of people riled up, people who have been strongly impacted by this artist’s music and talent and we stand with him!