February 20, 2021

 

"If you could have one thing for your birthday, what would it be?"
"Dad, don't get offended but it's mom. I want mom." 💞
RELATED » Sister makes little brother's birthday wish come true:

Air Force Master Sgt. Andrea Smith traveled more than 7,000 miles from South Korea to Thomasville, GA to surprise her son Jacen on his 13th birthday.

5 Comments on "Teen tackles Airman mom when she surprises him | Militarykind"

  1. Lisa H | February 20, 2021 at 7:46 AM | Reply

    I’m 😭😭😭🙏💙

  2. I'm Always Right | February 20, 2021 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  3. Nartarlyia Tremaynne | February 20, 2021 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    Jasun Life is made up of fabulous moments.
    Thank you both for your service.
    Australia
    21 February, 2021
    1.54 am

  4. Beeg Ames | February 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    She probably got railed by all the guys while she was deployed

  5. F Charles D | February 20, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Awesome! Unconditional love,

