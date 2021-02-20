Teen tackles Airman mom when she surprises him | Militarykind

"If you could have one thing for your birthday, what would it be?"

"Dad, don't get offended but it's mom. I want mom." 💞

Air Force Master Sgt. Andrea Smith traveled more than 7,000 miles from South Korea to Thomasville, GA to surprise her son Jacen on his 13th birthday.

