Teen tackles Airman mom when she surprises him | Militarykind

"If you could have one thing for your birthday, what would it be?"
"Dad, don't get offended but it's mom. I want mom." 💞
RELATED » Sister makes little brother's birthday wish come true:
Air Force Master Sgt. Andrea Smith traveled more than 7,000 miles from South Korea to Thomasville, GA to surprise her son Jacen on his 13th birthday.
Jasun Life is made up of fabulous moments.
Thank you both for your service.
Awesome! Unconditional love,