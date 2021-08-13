Tennessee Democrat Decries GOP Push To Block Covid Protections

TN state Rep. London Lamar tells Ali Velshi that the push by Republicans to stop local officials from imposing Covid regulations will kill people. Lamar says the GOP effort is especially cruel because it came on the same day that one of her staffers died from the virus. Dr. Diego Hijano also joins the conversation.
Republicans are no longer pro-life, pro-police, pro-democracy, or pro human decency. Trump demolished the party, and the Republicans still support him. Tell me again why anyone should ever vote for Republicans?
Republicans were bad before trump came.
Lay off the kool-aid.
It’s incredible that some politicians have chosen to put politics ahead of public safety. They need to hear from us voters. I say contact them and give a comment.
They won’t listen.
Yesterday, (8/11/21) an 8 year old girl died from complications of covid/delta in West Tennessee. Our local ICU has 18 child patients with 4 currently on ventilators. This will not end well.
A mask mandate for kids in school is common sense ! But Common sense is not so common any more.
what do republicans expect to gain by killing off their base
Unfortunately they are too stupid to realize that they are doing just that.
We don’t care lol
Could it be the Republicans figure they already have the 22 & 24 elections legislatively rigged in their favor? When their authoritarian rule begins their “people” will finally realize they have been duped and become the resistance. The Republicans are letting Covid help take care of that problem.
More minorities aren’t getting vaccinated. Do some research so you don’t sound so dumb next time.
Why are they trying so hard to fight against protecting ourselves
The solution is easy. Those who oppose masks and vaccinations for their children should be taught virtual or in separate facilities. Masked and vaccinated children should be taught in different locations. It is looking as if segregation is resurfacing but under different circumstances
I agree 100%
I agree too, let’s see who grows up with a stronger immune system. Probably not going to turn out the way you think.
@Win Big with Lena & Mike what’s your point? It doesn’t matter who’s right or wrong. Thats a different issue. Separate the masked and the unmasked. Argument settled.
You said it, the Republicans are sacrificing our children for political means. Pro-Life? I think not.
They demand freedom over their bodies when it comes to masks & vaccines. But would deny that to women choosing abortion .
And have no problem threatening the lives of others with covid recklessness . These people are uneducated , immoral , irresponsible & a threat to themselves and others .
Former president Trump and the GOP doing “the right thing” is an oxymoron!
Kinda like the “peaceful “ protest during the summer of love.
Put that picture up with the Texas democrats having a mask less party on that plane when they we’re supposed to be in Texas working for their constituents. They ran to Washington and spread covid throughout the capital. They should all be fired.
Another lying Nazi
THE GOP IS DONE!!!!!!!!! GIVE UP WHILE YOU CAN!!!! DEMOCRATS 2022, 2024 AND FOREVER!!!!!!! BABYLON WILL BURN!
DON’T GET CAUGHT IN THE FIRE!!!!!!
What does she mean building her brand?
Why is FOX allowed to still be on the air? Shut them down!
Cry me river. Lol
Clay Reynolds university of Texas 1971 wrote … on use of bandanas – including as face coverings
A neckerchief has a dual origin. In part, they were worn as a substitute for a necktie, or cravat, the fashion for which had evolved in the nineteenth century as fashions changed. The were developed in the eighteenth century and were not used as handkerchiefs, which had entirely different functions in society and also sometimes in work.
The function of the cravat was practical, though; it kept the neck warm and, in more formal attire, concealed the buttons that held the collar onto the shirt—generally two, one in front and one in back, depending on the fashion of a particular period. Knotting cravats was elaborate and often difficult to do, but they were more or less required, and all classes of people wore them.
The herdsman’s neckerchief had more elaborate functions and less elaborate knotting procedures. Often made of gingham or some other brightly colored material, they were larger than a formal cravat and generally were square as opposed to being longer and more narrow in structure, depending on the fashion in formal attire at the moment. Working herders, or cowboys as they later would come to be called, did not generally wear collars on their shirts, and soft-collared shirts didn’t come into fashion until late in the nineteenth century. Shirts often buttoned down the front or pulled over the head and had crew collars, or they might have buttoned up to the throat. (Today’s baseball uniform is a close approximation of that kind of shirt.) The neckerchief was designed to fit around the neck. In hot weather, they could be folded in a broader fashion and worn either around the back of the neck to ward off sunburn, or they might be pulled across the face and knotted behind the head if a herder was working in a dusty area.
They had other functions, as well. They could be dampened and worn as a cooling device around the throat or on the back of the neck; as most were made of bright colors—red was highly favored—they could be used as a flag; they could be loosened and waved in front of a charging or out of control animal as a distraction; and, of course, they could be used to bind wounds or staunch bleeding or as a wash cloth for cleaning or a towel for drying off. They could also double as handkerchiefs, at least in a pinch. Neckerchiefs of the period tended to be quite large, somewhere around 24″ square or larger, and how they were folded would depend on how they were to be used.
Western herdsmen did not wear bandannas or neckerchiefs as a fashionable display, as a rule. If they “dressed up,” they would more likely don a cravat or a necktie, with a collar, waistcoat and frock coat, all worn over a blousey cotton or wool shirt that was worn over a full set of long underwear. Long underwear was worn year-round. If one was prosperous enough, he might have more than one pair—cotton for summer, wool for winter—but he rarely removed them, even to bathe. If he was lucky enough to get a bath, he most likely immersed himself while wearing them, thereby combining a laundering chore with a personal bath. Apart from reducing chafing, long underwear had the added advantage of providing a layer of fabric to retain warmth, or they would hold moisture from perspiration and provide a cooling effect in summer.
Livestock herdsmen were not exclusive in their use of the bandanna or kerchief. Railroad workers also adopted them and wore them in much the same way and for many of the same reasons, and no trainsman would have thought of going to work without one. Loggers used them, as did other laborers and workmen in various occupations. The provision of a kerchief in one’s pocket was as essential as a good pocket watch or pocket knife; they just didn’t leave home with out them.
You didn’t ask, but a word might be said about socks, which were highly prized on the frontier. Again cotton was preferred for summer; wool for winter. But they wore out quickly and needed darning and mending constantly. They had no elastic properties and were held up by garters that were worn high on the shin. When they finally denigrated from wear and tear, the herdsman would have to do without until he came to a haberdasher or dry-goods store with enough money in his pocket to replenish his supply. One of the most valued items a frontiersman or soldier could receive in the mail “from back home” was a pair of socks.
Praying this lady is successful in her fight for Covid common sense. So glad there are people out there truly trying to make a difference. Ted Cruz is a perfect example of the voucher agenda this lady is talking about. Cruz publicly denounced mask mandates in school and public yet sends his son to an expensive private school in Houston that MANDATES everyone to wear masks. Hypocrisy of GOP IS disgusting
Former Republican motto: “Freedom is not free!”
New Republican motto: “Freedom is anarchy!
Democrats protect yourselves and your kids. Whatever the other people want to do is their problem. We don’t care.
How stupid do they think people are? There only one reason these changes are made to just make less likely someone will vote. It’s not to stop you from voting just make like 50 car lined up at drive thru are not stopping you from getting a big mac…
Masks don’t help. They hurt!