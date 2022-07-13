‘Terrible idea’: Cipollone denounces Sidney Powell’s voting machine plan

Recent Post
*18 U.S. Code § 2381*
*Treason*
*_”Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000, and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”_*
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
THE EVIDENCE IS _CLEAR._
THE *LAW* IS CLEAR!
Follow the latest on the TDS hearings with CNN 😆
Sydney Powell is always good for a few laughs. Don’t believe me? Next time you see her speaking, imagine Mitch McConnell in drag.
@Jamtommy It does my heart good to see all you trolls here. It means you’re genuinely frightened. I’m completely jazzed by every single stupid comment you make under videos you are too terrified to watch. Fantastic. Seriously.
Damn, I can’t unseen that now!
she reminds me of Ginni Thomas.
“When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent”.
Isaac Asimov.
one last one couldn;’t resist this one
Increasingly, our leaders must deal with dangers that threaten the entire world, where an understanding of those dangers and the possible solutions depends on a good grasp of science. The ozone layer, the greenhouse effect, acid rain, questions of diet and heredity. All require scientific literacy. Can Americans choose the proper leaders and support the proper programs if they themselves are scientifically illiterate? The whole premise of democracy is that it is safe to leave important questions to the court of public opinion – but is it safe to leave them to the court of public ignorance?
Isaac Asimov
quite
@MJB That is kind of a stupid question. Have you read your own question before posting it?
@Bruce Bartup The night is black, without a moon
The air is thick and still
The vigilantes gather on the lonely torchlit hill
Features distorted in the flickering light, faces are twisted and grotesque
Silent and stern in the sweltering night, the mob moves like demons possessed
Quiet in conscience, calm in their right, confident their ways are best
The righteous rise with burning eyes of hatred and ill-will
Madmen fed on fear and lies, to beat and burn and kill
They say there are strangers who threaten us, our immigrants and infidels
They say there is strangeness, too dangerous in our theaters and bookstore shelves
So those who know what’s best for us must rise and save us from ourselves
Quick to judge, quick to anger
Slow to understand
Ignorance and prejudice and fear, walk hand in hand
Cipolone: “Pence should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom”
There goes another Happy Meal against the wall. Lol
No he though about and called a bunch of people to see if he could. I think he spoke up to quite a few people.
“Mrs. Powell should not be appointed to anything”, Mr. Raskin held himself from bursting into violent laughter 😊
Stick around for the January hearings. The finals.
He looked like that William Dafoe GIF for three long seconds 🤣
@Harold Moore your getting played in prime time sprout. Money well spent. And you adolescent hippies need some new material. Where’s your hard hitters?
I’m really interested to see how trump supporters try and spin today’s testimony. Claim Pat’s testimony was hearsay? Claim people lied under oath? Or come up with a brand new theory?
@Zynathera actually, as anyone can see , you are the one who is echoing claims , not me , and then claiming that you echoing me is actually an echo of you, talk about literally showing your playbook, there now you can thank me , you’ve literally shown the proof of your own false statements, out witing yourself !!! Pretty funny
Brand New theory
@arf boucher really. How exactly am I doing that? Given that my first post was a question and not a claim. Besides that I’ve pointed out that you assumed I’m a democrat – which I’m not – and them my only claim was that you’re just recycling the arguments made against trump. Which appears to be true since you still haven’t pointed out a democrat conspiracy.
I wonder – do you get paid per post or per word?
They don’t think it is a crime, because they did a smaller version in Bush v Gore, and it worked nicely for them. They think there are no consequences because Nixon.
I said that for quite a while. Nixon waved and walk away and it’s just been a continual slow corporate coup ever since.
Interesting … I hadn’t made that connection.
Karma
Seriously, I wouldn’t let Sidney Powell operate a toaster over.
@Scott Tracy A very credible woman. Only the best people.
@Scott Tracy True, mate. The orange joke.
@Melanie Early 🤣🤣dark, but funny
Seriously, you and the toaster have alot in common.
I mean, it took a while to hear from Cipollone, but his testimony seems to come from genuine experience and opinion. Good for him for being decent. Should have spoken up way earlier tho.
@jonathan adderly Jonathon…that wasn’t a sentence. It wasn’t even near to a sentence. Perhaps the information in the sentence is as flawed as the sentence itself.
I think he held out that Trump and his allies might still get away with this. Now that it’s looking like there is enough evidence to start actual criminal proceedings, I think he wants to try to look like one of the “reasonable” people.
Garland! Do something! If you don’t democracy is dead. It’s already on life support 😞
I think either Trump has dirt on him or he is working like a madman behind the scenes waiting to pounce with an ironclad case
@Jean-Luc Eyes of Your Eyes probably the former sadly…
“Cipollone denounces Sidney Powell’s voting machine plan”
After the failed Dominion thing I’m not sure why we’re listening to anything Sidney has to say about voting machines.
@becky doesit who is paying you to troll ?
Every thread on here has you copy and pasting the SAME TIRED DEBUNKED LIE!
@becky doesit let’s focus on what has happened , were we don’t need a microscope!!! One president at a time , we dealing with TRUMP , that’s who in the hot seat right now !!!
@becky doesit All is indeed not fair in elections, unless by “creative” you mean felonious. Please read the law.
Remember when Rudy has this big meeting where the public showed up to see powerpoint slides of evidence and his slides wasn’t working and he said he was hacked. 😂😅
The only thing hacking Rudy is the alcohol in his brain.
@becky doesit No, it wouldn’t.
I don’t remember that but it’s totally plausible if Rudy is in the picture. 😂
@Miss G – I thought that was Mike Lindell, the “My Pillow” guy.
“Misprision of felony” is a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it.
Yes, and it has nothing to do with this.
That’s probably why people are cooperating. There’s a lot of that. They knew, they saw, they heard and did not act…
@miapdx position and extremely greedy people…are so easy to follow to that Kool aide line…
Someone needs to sit Republicans down and explain that if a machine switched numbers, then the real numbers will be discovered in a hand recount. And if the recount is the SAME as the computer, THEN THE COMPUTER DIDN’T SWITCH VOTES!
That would be a 6 month homeschooling for Reps to understand that
They had plenty of opportunities to implement the 25th ammendment WAY before j6. They were complacent and are not without fault.
All is fair in love, war and elections. Sometimes it’s the most creative who take the win. I think if you put team Biden under a microscope it would look just like this too.
I have thought that for most of his time in office.
@John Andrews True!
The 25th amendment has several sections, most deal with cases that the president either willingly transfers his authority to the VP due to illness and would resume power once he/she gets better. Section 4 deals with a ‘forceful removal of a president’ because he/she is no longer capable of ‘making sound decisions’. This option requires the majority of his/her staff to vote ‘yes’, then ratified by 2/3 of the House and Senate. As you can see that invoking the 25th is even harder than the impeachment/conviction by Congress.
I don’t want Flynn charged; I want him court marshalled, lose his pension and then imprisoned.
Thank you!!! Think back on the young Captain that tried to isolate those persons on his ship from spreading the COVID disease being relieved of his duty because his intent was to “save lives”. The navy shipmen on the ship all “hailed his actions as honorable”; but not the naval command. He had to leave, Was he honorably discharged? It seems that ANYONE that tries to “uphold” the principles of “common humanity to man” is looked upon in “contempt”
In the stockade.
Unfortunately, most of the people that need to see and hear these proceedings aren’t watching them. I am still gobsmacked and profoundly shocked that there is this very large block of raw ignorant voters that can’t reason beyond their noses.
It’s called brainwashed. Connie has conned them
@L Harris I agree with you. Thanks for the well written comment. What happened with our last president was a very very close call for America. The good thing is it made me politically active. I just couldn’t sit around and watch it happen. Take care and stay safe. This to shall pass.
@rand mayfield Stay safe my fellow American. Let’s keep voting and holding up the rule of law.🤗
That’s okay cause their family and friends are and laffing their bums
It’s too bad the USA doesnt have an Attorney General or a Department of Justice that could file charges against people, hold them accountable for their crimes and put them in prison. I would think a country as large as the USA would already have this system of law and order in place.
@Destiny Glenn It looks that way.
think for five seconds about how many times Trump’s skated on charges in the past, then tell me again how you want Garland to go ahead with charging Trump without an *airtight* case. if it take s few months more, I’m good as long as the TV cameras are there to capture Trump being let out of his resort, *in shackles,* to do his ‘perp walk’.
I don’t know any reason why Sidney Powell should not loss her license as a lawyer
I thought she was disbarred. Or was she she just suspended?
Mr Cipillone said Trump was getting bad advice from his legal counsel. Trump was listening to what he WANTED TO HEAR. He had a habit of GETTING RID OF anyone who didn’t go along with him.