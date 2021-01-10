Terrorism Expert Fears Extremist Threat To Government Officials Could Remain | MSNBC

TOPICS:
January 10, 2021

 

How a Trump-supporting mob could breach the Capitol is analyzed by MSNBC Analyst Malcolm Nance, who tells Tiffany Cross that the threat of extremists to government officials could remain.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

63 Comments on "Terrorism Expert Fears Extremist Threat To Government Officials Could Remain | MSNBC"

  1. Marcy Francis | January 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    It does still remain, and our national security officials need to think outside of the box for Jan 20, because attacks can be launched from miles away.

  2. Gordon Clay | January 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    Locate everyone who breached the Capital building during the coup and charge them with a felony so they will never be able to vote again.

  3. Ralph Boyd | January 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    Only Republicans can burn the American Flag while chanting: “USA! USA! USA!”.

  4. Rudedog gonzo | January 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    This is exactly how Putin talks to Trump
    He’s give him the Playbook to dictatorship that’s why Trump never talks bad about Putin showed him the ropes

  5. Damon Reynolds | January 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    When you teach certain people over generations that laws don’t apply to them (as much), don’t be surprised when those people feel entitled to break those laws to your face.

    • frog mann | January 9, 2021 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      @Aurelius Leslie oh look. another butthurt grammar lump.

    • Morning Sky | January 9, 2021 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      @frog mann Not at all. If you don’t have the education to spell and do the basics correctly, no-one with any sense is going to listen to your drivel. The only way to make your point be taken seriously is to express yourself coherently.

    • frog mann | January 10, 2021 at 12:19 AM | Reply

      @Morning Sky it’s social media.

    • Hard31337 | January 10, 2021 at 12:28 AM | Reply

      I wonder how many people were murdered in inner cities on the same day this happened.

    • Joey Zubak | January 10, 2021 at 12:28 AM | Reply

      @Morning Sky and to be coherent and taken seriously, you need to apply the same standards everywhere. I’d rather listen to someone who has trouble spelling instead of listening to a hypocrite 🤷‍♂️

  6. Molly Simmons | January 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    It’s called an “inside” job.
    A planned COUP orchestrated by Donald J Trump & Republican sycophants.

  7. stormking989 | January 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    These extremist were talking about murdering Vice president Mike Pence and many other law makers on the Capital Hill steps before storming into the building.

    • Andrew | January 9, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

      Go with God.

    • Lin Ferrusi | January 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM | Reply

      @S G ohh my.. ya sounds backwoods.. I think ya parents are 1st cousins

    • Wonder Wonderful | January 10, 2021 at 12:09 AM | Reply

      They had no ideas they would have consequences behind their behaviors? They must know the day would come when they would say goodbye to the world or to their freedom. The only choices these people have is to run looking over their shoulder the rest of their life, until their caught, jail, or death to start fighting against the United States Government.

    • vixie xie | January 10, 2021 at 12:13 AM | Reply

      @uppgrayyed you don’t know what library of congress is, do you? and how it documents everything word a sitting president writes and says?

    • TheQueenRulesAll | January 10, 2021 at 12:25 AM | Reply

      @Andrew there is corruption on both sides yet attempted murder is what it is, not left, not right, just wrong.

  8. Chiefchief4444 | January 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    A full scrub must be done to purge all of Donnorhea’s appointees. At all levels.

  9. Olatunji Thomas | January 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    “Be you ever so high, the Law is above you” If America is to heal, then not only must justice be done…it must be SEEN to be done.

    • Dude | January 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Absolutely

    • SN CY | January 9, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      If we had proper laws preventing hate speech like all other democracies in the world do, it would never have gone this far. Trump wouldn’t have gotten elected, as he would have been jailed long before the election, and Faux News would have been shut down and its broadcasting license revoked.

    • Oscar Decata | January 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Jim J. You just came for the comments, cause obviously you missed the point on the video… you are the type he is describing

    • Kathy Mickelson | January 10, 2021 at 12:17 AM | Reply

      Well said 🙏

    • T.A. ACKERMAN | January 10, 2021 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      @Jim J. Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy. Let’s sit you down for a heartbreaking talk. Take a deep breath and listen. Santa isn’t real. Your freedoms are not under threat. This is something for adults to discuss. Go eat Cheerios at the little table.

  10. MelMel | January 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    I can’t believe this is America. I feel like I’m in the twilight zone.

  11. Sammy Ytube | January 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Dang, this is some crazy dangerous times. Domestic terrorist infiltrating the secret service. Our new america led by the satanic narcissist Trump. smdh

  12. T Dawg | January 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    When someone shows you who they are, believe them. This is just the start.

    • Chandrika Shantanand | January 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      Sadly, I agree

    • Heckzotica | January 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      Especially when they did this with basicly no consequences at the time. how many others watched this, thought ” man that’s cool can’t believe I missed it! I’m definitely going to the inauguration!!!” And it’s gonna happen again worse.

  13. MoreTimeThanMoney | January 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    We should be very concerned about infiltration at every level.

    • Robert Brown | January 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM | Reply

      Infiltration has happened. They are is everything, at all levels and could be running the operations in some cases. Be very, very concerned.

  14. EV &J | January 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    I always pay close attention to what Malcolm Nance says. He’s not an alarmist, just knows his stuff.

  15. maria booboo67 | January 9, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    At this point I feel there has to be a clean sweep on all level of security agencies.

  16. T.L. C | January 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Interesting choice of words he said, “what they would call undesirables.” Comparing them Nazi party, which is accurate.

  17. John De Lamontaigne | January 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Trump ordered the capitol police to have a limited presence. He knew. This was planned. Traitor!

  18. Tom | January 9, 2021 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    One of the first things trump did when he lost the election was to install his own people at the pentagon, why? He’s tried using his supporters as cannon fodder, what’s next?

  19. Integrity Matters | January 9, 2021 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Putin: “I love it when a plan comes together.” Russian visit to the Oval Office without US security in the room, …

  20. mr pickles | January 9, 2021 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    “WE THE PEOPLE” chose Biden. as for Trump, “LOCK HIM UP”

