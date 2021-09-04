Texas Abortion Ban Fuels Worries Over Roe V. Wade

Biden vows to protect abortion access and Pelosi says the House will vote on an abortion rights bill. We discuss with Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Bill Kristol.
#Texas #RoeVWade #Abortion
46 comments
Shame Blame Misdirection. Keep voting us in because of “this reason” never mind us taking all the other things away for corporations. Disgusting idiocy points leading the failure.
@John Barber 1. That isn’t true…
2. Republicans still favor corporations over people.
@Steve Corporations are necessary, but they aren’t good. At least the ones in the U.S, as the “benefits” and pay they offer pale in comparison to those in the likes of places in Europe.
@NotSoAwesome This isn’t Europe. Are you simple or something?
This is a very valid reason to vote Democrat
?? Seriously folks, with everything going on in America these days, (millions of people losing their jobs and their homes every year, millions of desperate people are homeless and living on the streets all across the country. Greed and corruption in America is running rampant as ‘untouchable’ multi billion dollar corporations are allowed to avoid paying any American taxes because they own own the puppet media and the puppet politicians. There are devestating record breaking floods, drought, wildfires destroying the country. America is banckrupt with a 30 TRILLION dollar national debt owed in 2021 and paying over 500 billion dollars in interest every year.) And this this is what people choose to focus their time and energy on (I would love to know exactly how old does a women in America need to be, when men finally allow women to speak and think for themselves and women are finally able to decide what to do with their own bodies.) This abortion debate is BEYOND embarrassing and people in America need to WAKE UP and focus on what really matters in 2021!
This should put a halt to a lot of those left wing Californians hoping to resettle in Texas.
@Stephen Anderson maybe but I don’t think so time will tell
@NightCare Band that light at the end of the tunnel you’re seeing is a freight train and you’re on the tracks.
@Alejandro Juarez I suppose compared to Tijuana it’s pretty nice
Exactly!
@Elizabeth Ayres as one who traveled for their job around the country for the last 27 years, I talked to a lot of people and I think you’re wrong. Most of the people I talk to have conservative values and are not afraid to express them. The liberal point of view was very seldom expressed. I’m thinking that the circles you travel in are like-minded people and therefore you have the mistaken opinion that most people think like you. And I think the same can be said of our mainstream media out of New York.
The media is now calling it a “war”. Stay awake Sheeple!!
mandate male vasectomies – no unwanted babies in the first place so no abortions ever! It’s safe and reversible whenever y’all wanna try to have a baby. No murdering unborn babies in the first place! Why should we even let women murder up to 6 weeks? Stop all unwanted pregnancies for good with mandatory vasectomies! It’s a pro-lifer’s dream!! I’m a super pro lifer!!
It is a war!!!!!
A noteworthy thing is that pastors typically call their congregation their “flock.” Wake up, sheeple!
A “war”? Sounds like incitement
“What difference does it make !” :Clinton
Well gives women freedom from the 5 million dollar child medical bills from Americant
“Change the narrative! Quick!!!”
You’re on YouTube
Oh noes, a baby might slip through our old scaly hands and live.
@King Aries Stop trying to be clever…. you aren’t smart enough. All you need to know is this: the majority of the American people are against you and the majority are going to WIN, cupcake. Just like we won back in 1973.
“Baby” lmfao
@King Aries There’s a difference: one is wanted, one is not.
@Tessmage Tessera kind of like how you guys won on September 1st?
@Tessmage Tessera No, it is pro-life to protect people from mad murderers, therefore, death penalty is good for protecting life (people) from the deadly killers.
I love how they are trying to get everyone’s attention off of Afghanistan
@not me
Their ideology is sick and worse their logic is pulled inside out…..perverse liberals
Lol not like there is 45 videos posted everyday my the media. Republicans are a joke
@StarkRaving Ralph Why does Biden smell and rub on chilldrenns hair? why does that give democrats big boooners?
Why shut down right in the middle of his answer????
Im dyin, these fools r laughable!
How much do you want to bet Democrats and Biden don’t do anything about it before the midterms?
Good, every time they get involved it becomes a disaster.
how can they do anything if republicans are gonna filibuster it?
@Morgan Cody The Democrats will be too busy doing their budget reconciliation
What a pair! And Halloween isn’t for another 8 weeks!
Boo!
I can’t wait until all of these people who don’t want kids are forced to have kids. What could possibly go wrong?
They dont think that far ahead
Roe Wade should be reconsidered at the supreme court. We know when fetal viability starts. 1973 technology wasn’t adequate for the decision.
if there is a hotline in Texas to report abortions, they should get a constant stream of prank calls.