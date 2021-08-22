Texas Democrats Say Republicans Illegitimately Reached A Quorum 1

Texas Democrats Say Republicans Illegitimately Reached A Quorum

25 comments

 

State Rep. Nicole Collier says, “In the minds of us Democrats, we do not believe, we do not stand with the fact that they are claiming that a quorum was met.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

#Texas #Democrats #Republicans

25 comments

  1. We need to start holding Republicans that are breaking the laws accountable like Donald Trump because if we do not they would just get worse

    Reply

    1. Ohhh… poor baby…Republicans took a page right out of your book…I think they should continue and run your face in it

      Reply

    2. @Zaynab bint Al-Harith looks like you stepped out of your bubble just long enough to make yourself look stupid again, good job.

      Reply

    1. White people don’t care about race.
      Without race, we would need to keep you away from hardware stores and bridges

      Reply

  5. OK, the Republicans are already cheating, they have turned fascist, now take care of them and the situation!

    Reply

  6. Nice try Texas Legislature. The parliamentary rule you have flouted has only been in place for about 1000 years. Its not going to fly. The legal challenge to the rolling quorum move is assured. Its not even a question of law, it won’t get to any sort of legal deliberations, its a question of improper & therefore ILLEGAL procedure. A no brain “No” for any Judge in any Court at any time. Back to the drawing board Greg Abbott.

    Reply

    1. Problem is the state has a few judges in their pocket. It will have to be appealed and it will drag out before it does fail.

      Reply

  8. Y’all need to get Raquel Rodriguez to help y’all again with the fake votes so y’all can win.

    Reply

  11. John 8:44
    Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

    Isaiah 5:20
    Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

    Reply

  12. Most of you people don’t even know what the definition of a quorum is so shut it read what the definition is first then say something

    Reply

