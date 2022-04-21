46 comments

    1. @qwertyuiopas ok mr. know it all. Why not share how you … a nobody…has the inside scoop. You won’t because there is no evidence that this is fake.

      Reply

    2. @qwertyuiopas Yea, you probably think that because the concept of selflessness, goodness, and humanity is a foreign concept to the likes of you.

      Reply

    3. No we can’t be like him because we are not stupid 😆 we will not die for raycist UKRAINE ! SLAVA RUSSIA 🙏🏾🇷🇺

      Reply

    2. @Africa 1st He is forgiving them presently as everyone can see. Seems that you re kind of into masters and servants, too bad… Slava Ukraini, you are the true Cossacks’ descent!

      Reply

    4. @JZ It’s not my war 🤣 … I just offer moral support to the brave Russian Freedom Fighters 🙏🏾🇷🇺 AMEN 🇷🇺🚀

      Reply

  4. What a noble man doing a noble job of saving lives far from his home.
    Thank you very very much sir.

    Reply

    1. @Chad Simmons Also, asking why Ukraine and Russia would understand English is like asking why Japan would understand English. Someone, especially people like diplomats, politicians, and high level soldiers and medics always understands some form of English. It’s the most widespread language in the world.

      Reply

    3. He “snuck in”, how? How did CNN find out about this? Heck they were even there to see him leave! Why is the doctor back in the USA after less than 2 months? Googling him shows an Internal Medicine Specialist, not a surgeon. His practice in Edinburg, Texas has 52 Google reviews, 2.5 out of 5 stars…not too good. And I don’t see any replies from management to any complaints, I guess they’re too busy to reply? Is this a publicity stunt? I’m just asking questions, maybe he’s a great guy.

      Reply

    4. @Scott Mac-Cheese Rae all valid questions. I’ll have to look him up too. I’d like to see this also.

      Reply

  5. I’m ashamed to say that I haven’t paid much attention to war and suffering in other parts of the world for the past 15 years. Working full time, helping my mother, two kids and with health problems of my own, every day was just a struggle to live let alone watch TV or listen to world events. Now I have more time I didn’t realise the extent of the war in Syria, Georgia, Ukraine since 2014 etc. It was just “over there” and for that I’m truly sorry. Stories like these, about this wonderful Syrian American doctor, and reports about Russia doing the same thing to Syria that it’s doing to Mariupol has made me realise just how much I buried my head. My apologies to Syrians to all those whose suffering I ignored.

    Reply

    1. A lot of people have. Don’t be ashamed!!! Now you know and maybe you can find a way to support Ukraine and the other countries in that area!! It’s time everyone came out of the bubble we take for granted!!! Proud of you for sharing your story. Hopefully it will help to get others aware and active!!! SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦 AND HER SISTER COUNTRIES ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤

      Reply

    3. I’ve been taking my kids to Chucky Cheese and I’m ashamed to say that I’ve missed out most of the war in Ukraine.

      Reply

    4. @Kimberley Gager I have been sending money to the various legitimate causes. I live too far away to be of much use but I have been sending money to various causes. We don’t have a Ukrainian presence in my city, otherwise I’d volunteer with them. I just know that we all bury our heads or don’t pay attention enough. But we are all humanity.

      Reply

  6. fine human being , a lot of people could get shipped out and treated in other country’s if hospitals are under attack

    Reply

  7. Doctors just spent 2.5 years in hell trying to keep people alive during COVID despite half the worlds idiots actively fighting against them, and now this. Incredible bravery and resilience

    Reply

  10. This gentleman is an absolute American legend! 🇺🇸💪🏻👊🏻

    May God bless you abundantly, sir.

    Reply

  11. This is so touching/moving, I couldn’t hold back tears… may God richly bless this doctor for his kind act in the most difficult of circumstances ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏 May God keep you safe for your family 🙏🙏

    Reply

  12. A big respect to this Doctor! We need more people like this. I hope more doctors will try to come forward in Ukraine. They really need help now. Slava Ukraine!🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🏻🙏🏻

    Reply

  13. I know this Doctor, he’s highly recommended by his patients! Good luck Doctor. Thank you for representing the RGV and Texas.

    Reply

  14. Words alone are not enough to thank this doctor for his self-sacrifice in helping others that are in dire need.

    Reply

    1. @Jason Carney Putin is Ukraine’s last hope , closest thing to Jesus coming back ! Let Putin save you UKRAINE 🙏🏾🇷🇺🚀

      Reply

    4. @JZ Same message applies to the same problematic raycist UKRAINE whyte people ! SLAVA RUSSIA 🙏🏾🇷🇺 AMEN 🇷🇺🚀

      Reply

  15. He is unique. Those skills are precious. They should be detailed recorded and taught in medical schools.

    Reply

    2. OK president DONALD Trump EMRICEN prizident and WORLD OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK

      Reply

  16. My respect and great admiration to you and your family as well, your noble acts and bravery…your commitment and duty… and all our prayers will protect you from any danger you will be facing , God bless and protect you all!

    Reply

  17. He’s a hero! 💜🥇🎗Praying the Lord covers him and the Ukrainian medical teams as they help heal the wounded. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🕊

    Reply

  18. Bless that Doctor, all the Doctor’s and people who are helping, my respect is never-ending. 💯💖💖💖💖

    Reply

  19. God bless this man & every doctor & nurse & hospital staffer. Heros of life over adversity worldwide.

    Reply

  20. I admired you Dr, helping local doctors in Ukraine.Stay safe and may God protect you always and all the first responders helping Ukrainians.🙏❤️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.