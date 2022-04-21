Texas doctor sneaks into Ukraine to help the wounded April 21, 2022 46 comments Tagged with cnn, CNN Heroes, doctor, Dr. Monzer Yazji, Happening Now, health, jim sciutto, latest News, Medicine, New Day, Refugees, russia, Sanjay Gupta, Syria, top news, ukraine, victims, war, World Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Could we have more people in the world like this man, please.
@qwertyuiopas ok mr. know it all. Why not share how you … a nobody…has the inside scoop. You won’t because there is no evidence that this is fake.
@qwertyuiopas Yea, you probably think that because the concept of selflessness, goodness, and humanity is a foreign concept to the likes of you.
No we can’t be like him because we are not stupid 😆 we will not die for raycist UKRAINE ! SLAVA RUSSIA 🙏🏾🇷🇺
@Africa 1st
Racism>Russism
Brave guy. Respect.
God bless this doctor, I wish there were more doctors like him
@Africa 1st Ukraine is a free country, cowardly russia cannot stand it. Africa does know better.
@Africa 1st He is forgiving them presently as everyone can see. Seems that you re kind of into masters and servants, too bad… Slava Ukraini, you are the true Cossacks’ descent!
@Africa 1st You go and obey, thats your personal choice
@JZ It’s not my war 🤣 … I just offer moral support to the brave Russian Freedom Fighters 🙏🏾🇷🇺 AMEN 🇷🇺🚀
What a noble man doing a noble job of saving lives far from his home.
Thank you very very much sir.
@Chad Simmons Also, asking why Ukraine and Russia would understand English is like asking why Japan would understand English. Someone, especially people like diplomats, politicians, and high level soldiers and medics always understands some form of English. It’s the most widespread language in the world.
👍
He “snuck in”, how? How did CNN find out about this? Heck they were even there to see him leave! Why is the doctor back in the USA after less than 2 months? Googling him shows an Internal Medicine Specialist, not a surgeon. His practice in Edinburg, Texas has 52 Google reviews, 2.5 out of 5 stars…not too good. And I don’t see any replies from management to any complaints, I guess they’re too busy to reply? Is this a publicity stunt? I’m just asking questions, maybe he’s a great guy.
@Scott Mac-Cheese Rae all valid questions. I’ll have to look him up too. I’d like to see this also.
I’m ashamed to say that I haven’t paid much attention to war and suffering in other parts of the world for the past 15 years. Working full time, helping my mother, two kids and with health problems of my own, every day was just a struggle to live let alone watch TV or listen to world events. Now I have more time I didn’t realise the extent of the war in Syria, Georgia, Ukraine since 2014 etc. It was just “over there” and for that I’m truly sorry. Stories like these, about this wonderful Syrian American doctor, and reports about Russia doing the same thing to Syria that it’s doing to Mariupol has made me realise just how much I buried my head. My apologies to Syrians to all those whose suffering I ignored.
A lot of people have. Don’t be ashamed!!! Now you know and maybe you can find a way to support Ukraine and the other countries in that area!! It’s time everyone came out of the bubble we take for granted!!! Proud of you for sharing your story. Hopefully it will help to get others aware and active!!! SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦 AND HER SISTER COUNTRIES ❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹❤
Most of us are selfish. That’s the truth.
I’ve been taking my kids to Chucky Cheese and I’m ashamed to say that I’ve missed out most of the war in Ukraine.
@Kimberley Gager I have been sending money to the various legitimate causes. I live too far away to be of much use but I have been sending money to various causes. We don’t have a Ukrainian presence in my city, otherwise I’d volunteer with them. I just know that we all bury our heads or don’t pay attention enough. But we are all humanity.
fine human being , a lot of people could get shipped out and treated in other country’s if hospitals are under attack
Doctors just spent 2.5 years in hell trying to keep people alive during COVID despite half the worlds idiots actively fighting against them, and now this. Incredible bravery and resilience
👏 👍 👍
Kudos to this doctor for his efforts to help Ukrainians.
@David Kottman as someone that works in medicine I don’t give a damn what you “detected”
Much respect. May this doctor return home safely 🙏🙏
God bless this doctor , I wish more of them really stand by the promise they made.
This gentleman is an absolute American legend! 🇺🇸💪🏻👊🏻
May God bless you abundantly, sir.
This is so touching/moving, I couldn’t hold back tears… may God richly bless this doctor for his kind act in the most difficult of circumstances ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏 May God keep you safe for your family 🙏🙏
A big respect to this Doctor! We need more people like this. I hope more doctors will try to come forward in Ukraine. They really need help now. Slava Ukraine!🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🏻🙏🏻
I know this Doctor, he’s highly recommended by his patients! Good luck Doctor. Thank you for representing the RGV and Texas.
Words alone are not enough to thank this doctor for his self-sacrifice in helping others that are in dire need.
@Jason Carney Putin is Ukraine’s last hope , closest thing to Jesus coming back ! Let Putin save you UKRAINE 🙏🏾🇷🇺🚀
@Africa 1st Russian bot, copy pasting same comment everywhere
@Africa 1st God is listening to you.
@JZ Same message applies to the same problematic raycist UKRAINE whyte people ! SLAVA RUSSIA 🙏🏾🇷🇺 AMEN 🇷🇺🚀
He is unique. Those skills are precious. They should be detailed recorded and taught in medical schools.
My respect and great admiration to you and your family as well, your noble acts and bravery…your commitment and duty… and all our prayers will protect you from any danger you will be facing , God bless and protect you all!
He’s a hero! 💜🥇🎗Praying the Lord covers him and the Ukrainian medical teams as they help heal the wounded. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🕊
Bless that Doctor, all the Doctor’s and people who are helping, my respect is never-ending. 💯💖💖💖💖
God bless this man & every doctor & nurse & hospital staffer. Heros of life over adversity worldwide.
I admired you Dr, helping local doctors in Ukraine.Stay safe and may God protect you always and all the first responders helping Ukrainians.🙏❤️