Recent Post
- 94% of women executives have this in common
- Leader of gun rights group explains why his young kids had guns in their rooms
- Texas GOP adopts resolution rejecting 2020 election results
- Daughter of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny speaks out
- Photographer Walter Chin among Honorees at 2022 UWI Toronto Benefit Awards
61 comments
Any person that makes threats with guns needs to be put on a “no gun sale” list and treated like any other nut job who’s a potential threat. I don’t care who they are.
As long as it is impartial.
@DriveInFreak As long as he is locked away I don’t really care how.
@Derk A Der Already said in previous comments.
@Lea Garner Trolling? Your best argument against my evidence is name calling?
So I guess they’re not accepting federal money and military protection anymore?
@Zoom ShakaLaka Please start a petition and try!
@Wilt Chamberlain is the GOAT Agreed! Every Texan would be beyond happy if you all would just kick them out, you’d be doing them a favor!
I think they know they lost. This just comes down to intimidation. Guns and threats of violence and outrageous disproved claims. But they know it attracts the crazies. And all this from the party of Jesus and justice and family values. Wow.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN ETC.ETC TROLLS-BOTS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 😂*
“Biden was not legitimately elected” but everyone else on the exact same ballot was? Please explain how this makes any sense…
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN-CHINESE ETC.ETC TROLLS-BOTS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 😅😂🤣*
Case in point, NEVER bring a narcissist into a leadership position.
@Kittie Pride right on
@Michael D WTF are you talking about.. 😂😂🤣
I’m from Missouri and I think Greitens should still be in jail. When he ran for governor, he was shooting a machine gun at opponents campaign signs. Only the modern GOP would run a failed governor, threatened with impeachment, “convicted” of sexual assault and violation of privacy rights of a woman with whom he was having an adulterous affair, as a U.S. senator.
@frickin Tony Sounds like the facts, and not asking for anything in return.
@The Number 3 hey what is it about the Number 3?
@M Hall Yes, 20 years in a Georgia prison followed by 24 years in a federal prison.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN-CHINESE ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS ✌ 😁 *
But he was such a “righteous Christian Godfearing” individual…..
… and none of it will stop until there is CONSEQUENCES.
The only consequences I’m seeing right now are the consequences of what a mail in President gives you
When Dan Crenshaw is your most reasonable representative, you know you are bonkers.
@MaskedMarvyl Errr you just named 90% of RepubliCON congressmen and senators 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 A random collection of fake talking points.
@DAN well both parties have elitists.
Sends money to Ukraine but months to see if you get 600 lol
So what happens when some nut job actually goes out hunting for “Rino’s” & succeeds? Will these idiot politicians be held accountable?
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Their is a difference in the party’s, 1 is for democracy and the other is for control !
@David Guelette I know right. Just follow Andy gno
What happened to leaders like Reagan, JFK, both Roosevelts? Is everyone off their rocker now!?!?
They were no good either
3 out 4 of those got shot
The Republican Party really needs to work on some laws getting passed to give as much help to the mentally ill as possible. They need all the help they can get. The Party if full of senators with grand delusions of grandeur, psychopaths, and sociopaths.This is what happens when you put all Republicans in the same basket, with Trump.
1 E M P Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Mohamed Trevino: Bot.
Just more proof why we all must VOTE BLUE 🌊🌊🌊
Happy to see more of Chris here. One of my favorite talking heads. Solid sense of humor and a decently candid manner of speech. Hope he moves up in the world and gets a larger segment of his own.
He would have to leave CNN to move upward, as Nickelodeon has better ratings. True Story!
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
He does, I think it’s called “And that is the Point”. New vids Tuesday and Thursday.
@Jimmy Croce that must be where the MAGA crowd are getting their information.
Trump 💪💪
Is it really OK to make death-threats to people according to the 1st amendment? You must be joking….
This is crazy stuff by the republican party.
@Angela Shaw Clark-Westoven what that guy did in the video is borderline terroristic threats and conspiracy
I thought threats of violence are one of the rare things that don’t get 1A protection. Declaring it “RINO hunting season” is certainly incitement to violence, and that isn’t protected by 1A.
LOL, I’m going to give you credit that you’re smarter this and making either a joke or a hyper-partisan talking point. They’re obviously talking about the midterms and voting out “republicans in name only” over gun rights.”
“Support the military!” “Back the blue!”
But only do that when they agree with everything you think is real
1 Tana Williams Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
He needs to be put on a “no gun sale, no carry, no fly” list immediately.
1 Rebecca Henderson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Imagine that the GOP placed truth, duty and honour before self interest. Come on America! Reject the liars. What would be left if you took the liars out of the GOP?
@Levi Linden yawn.
Do you dream about fascism?
@Michael D If things get bad enough fascism will sound like a great idea sadly. Better than babies not having formula.
@Dziban Art All it takes is for one spark to start our Rebellion. Then someday their Empire will fall. 🙂 God bless the Real USA ❤🤍💙❤🤍💙
We shouldn’t allow those who denounce democracy to be able to run for any kind of office
so basically you don’t believe in democracy either
@Entur Netrol actually its called having standards
My friend from Scotland spent time in Texas and said he had never come across so much backward people.