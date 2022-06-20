61 comments

  1. Any person that makes threats with guns needs to be put on a “no gun sale” list and treated like any other nut job who’s a potential threat. I don’t care who they are.

    Reply

    2. @Wilt Chamberlain is the GOAT Agreed! Every Texan would be beyond happy if you all would just kick them out, you’d be doing them a favor!

      Reply

  3. I think they know they lost. This just comes down to intimidation. Guns and threats of violence and outrageous disproved claims. But they know it attracts the crazies. And all this from the party of Jesus and justice and family values. Wow.

    Reply

  4. “Biden was not legitimately elected” but everyone else on the exact same ballot was? Please explain how this makes any sense…

    Reply

    1. *MUTE ALL RUSSIAN-CHINESE ETC.ETC TROLLS-BOTS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 😅😂🤣*

      Reply

  6. I’m from Missouri and I think Greitens should still be in jail. When he ran for governor, he was shooting a machine gun at opponents campaign signs. Only the modern GOP would run a failed governor, threatened with impeachment, “convicted” of sexual assault and violation of privacy rights of a woman with whom he was having an adulterous affair, as a U.S. senator.

    Reply

    4. *MUTE ALL RUSSIAN-CHINESE ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS ✌ 😁 *

      Reply

    1. The only consequences I’m seeing right now are the consequences of what a mail in President gives you

      Reply

    1. @MaskedMarvyl Errr you just named 90% of RepubliCON congressmen and senators 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 A random collection of fake talking points.

      Reply

  9. So what happens when some nut job actually goes out hunting for “Rino’s” & succeeds? Will these idiot politicians be held accountable?

    Reply

  11. The Republican Party really needs to work on some laws getting passed to give as much help to the mentally ill as possible. They need all the help they can get. The Party if full of senators with grand delusions of grandeur, psychopaths, and sociopaths.This is what happens when you put all Republicans in the same basket, with Trump.

    Reply

  13. Happy to see more of Chris here. One of my favorite talking heads. Solid sense of humor and a decently candid manner of speech. Hope he moves up in the world and gets a larger segment of his own.

    Reply

    3. He does, I think it’s called “And that is the Point”. New vids Tuesday and Thursday.

      Reply

  14. Is it really OK to make death-threats to people according to the 1st amendment? You must be joking….

    Reply

    2. @Angela Shaw Clark-Westoven what that guy did in the video is borderline terroristic threats and conspiracy

      Reply

  15. I thought threats of violence are one of the rare things that don’t get 1A protection. Declaring it “RINO hunting season” is certainly incitement to violence, and that isn’t protected by 1A.

    Reply

    1. LOL, I’m going to give you credit that you’re smarter this and making either a joke or a hyper-partisan talking point. They’re obviously talking about the midterms and voting out “republicans in name only” over gun rights.”

      Reply

  16. “Support the military!” “Back the blue!”
    But only do that when they agree with everything you think is real

    Reply

  18. Imagine that the GOP placed truth, duty and honour before self interest. Come on America! Reject the liars. What would be left if you took the liars out of the GOP?

    Reply

    2. @Michael D If things get bad enough fascism will sound like a great idea sadly. Better than babies not having formula.

      Reply

    3. @Dziban Art All it takes is for one spark to start our Rebellion. Then someday their Empire will fall. 🙂 God bless the Real USA ❤🤍💙❤🤍💙

      Reply

  19. We shouldn’t allow those who denounce democracy to be able to run for any kind of office

    Reply

  20. My friend from Scotland spent time in Texas and said he had never come across so much backward people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.