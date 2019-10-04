NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports on text messages delivered by the former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, to House lawmakers. Aired on 10/4/19.
Text Messages Detail Trump Administration’s Pressure On Ukraine | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
This is insane!!
Hillary Clinton is insane.
@ran dori HRC is not in power. Why can’t you let her go?
The President is asking other countries to police American citizens! How would you feel if, as a private citizen, a foreign country decides whether you did something wrong?
He has better relationship’s in certain countries and they believe that they can do anything and get away with it
Not exactly accurate.
If you ( as an American citizen) break the law abroad, it’ll be the country you committed the crime in, to judge you, not America.
This case is different though.
Here we have the administration basically threatening another country, by upholding military aid, to investigate the political adversary of the president.
Trust me, it would have been OK if this administration had said to Ukraine : we have serious doubts and have come across some serious evidence that Biden or his son have done this and that. Here’s the evidence, do what you will with it.
No : I would like you to do me a favor though…..
And let’s not talk about the delayed military aid to Ukraine and all the texts and emails and all the disgusting abominations that are coming out hour after hour (since the 2016 campaign began)
Taylor: As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.
No more texts need to be seen…
“Call me.”
The reply sounds like a lawyer fit involved, any ideas who it could have been?
The Criminal in Chief is toast…can’t wait for the resignation in disgrace.
He won’t. He’ll drag it out and then try to instigate a civil war
I can’t wait until criminal trial & prison!
Trump’s ego would never let him resign. Trump’s level of frustration is bound to reach an unbelievable high as more and more wrong-doing is uncovered by congress and the press. That frustration will likely lead to Trump’s undoing as he becomes more unstable to the point of drooling or maybe foaming at the mouth.
John Swofford
As more comes out daily the repubs will jump ship to save themselves & force resignation or vote to remove ;o)
Gomer Pyle said it all,Surprise,Surprise,Surprise!
Trump makes Benedict Arnold look like Captain America.
My hands Up to Stephanie, She brought up Joan ,Senator’s town hall meeting in Iowa last night,her stating how the media doesn’t report on them saying how Trump shouldn’t call a foreign country for dirt”,But Stephanie called it how it is,She said”,How Joan basically says,Let Trump be Trump”,She is a Coward as all the other Republican Senators”
Blanca Hutchinson
Complicit Traitors for enabling crimes to continue!
What more do you need to see as Americans?! Seriously?!
All the GOPers on Trumps Crazy Train,
still think they can make it rain,
if they close their eyes,
and rely on some spies…
maybe the crash won’t have any pain.
BFD, this is nothing, first he’s referring to 2016 and then later he is corrected, if you think you can impeach off that when the text messages aren’t even directly with Trump then dream on !!!
United States lost all sense of what’s right. I can’t believe people willingly voted for him. Now they willfully ignore what’s so obvious. It’s insane.
I also say,Where is The district of New York”,I would hope they are working hard at getting all this corruption happening right before Our Eyes n Ears”.
Quid, meet quo. Check meet mate. IM meet PEACH. #gameover
In meet dict. Con meet vict. Im meet prison.
Smoking gun, baby! Get that grifter out of the white house!
TRAITOR!!
*IMPEACH. CONVICT. REMOVE* and end this sickness.
Flavius Stilicho
You forgot the next steps… criminally investigate, indict, charge, try, & put in prison ;o)
BFD, this is nothing, first he’s referring to 2016 and then later he is corrected, if you think you can impeach off that when the text messages aren’t even directly with Trump then dream on !!!
stephen glover
lol don’t even need these… they have Trumps transcript of the call where he says ‘but I need a favor THOUGH’ lol
Just wonderful, you now have the proof you need to go forward with impeachment of not just trump but everyone involved! and what’s hilarious is that the trumpeters done it with their false news! 😂😂😂💙🍾🥂🥳
DEM’S… GIT ER DONE!!!!
No thanks
Ahhhhhh!!!! Those Perfect and Beautiful text messages are not helping Trumputin in any way at all. 🤪👋🏴☠️
Just how deep does this TRUMP CESSPOOL GO? JUST WHEN YOU THINK YOU’RE NEARING THE BOTTOM, YOU DISCOVER WHOLE NEW LAYERS.
This is an open and shut case now. If he’s not impeached then there is something really devastatingly wrong with our government and confirmation that democracy no longer exists.
Just locker room talk. Right, MAGAts?
Lol , ” Smoking Texts ” Technology , going to bring down the MAGA Man. Texts & Tweets lead to his undoing. 🤖